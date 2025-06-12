NFL MVP 2025: Non-QBs Who Could Shake Up the League

The NFL MVP award is presently dominated by quarterbacks. Despite skill players setting records, no non-QB has won the honor in the past ten years. Elite production beyond the pocket was still insufficient to influence voters in 2024. Josh Allen took home the prize, and Lamar Jackson came in second. Ja’Marr Chase narrowly made it into the top 11, and Saquon Barkley was the only non-QB to be in the top three. This trend underscores what the MVP has become — a quarterbacking crown — but that doesn’t mean the race can’t be disrupted.

But it will take more than just statistics for another non-QB to make an impact in 2025. Highlight-reel consistency, team success, and the kind of momentum that compels voters to look beyond the pocket. Here are five players who could do just that.

Saquon Barkley (RB, Philadelphia Eagles)

Barkley is no longer chasing a breakout year. He’s chasing legacy. The Eagles’ offense revolved around him following a spectacular postseason run and a regular season in which he amassed 2,000 yards. He placed third in the MVP voting and was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Voters might be compelled to defy tradition if Barkley survives the Madden Curse to duplicate that performance in 2025 and Philadelphia maintains its NFC leadership.

Travis Hunter (WR/CB, Jacksonville Jaguars)

Hunter, the Heisman winner turned NFL anomaly, is a throwback to the ironman era. He can lock down receivers on defense and pull in passes at wideout, making him a real two-way danger. If the Jaguars deploy him consistently on both sides and he can produce something like 1,200+ receiving yards, 8+ touchdowns, and multiple impact plays (INTs, pass breakups) on defense, his case becomes historic. It has been decades since the league saw a two-way player of this calibre. And if Jacksonville wins? Voters may find it impossible to overlook how special he is.

Ja’Marr Chase (WR, Cincinnati Bengals)

With 127 catches, 1,708 yards, and 17 touchdowns in the previous season, Chase was the most productive wide receiver in football. However, Cincinnati’s 8–9 record dashed his chances of winning MVP. But the Joe Burrow-to-Chase relationship is still of the highest calibre, and Chase’s stats will speak for themselves if the Bengals bounce back in 2025 and make a deep run into the playoffs. He’s already proven he can do the statistical heavy lifting. Now he needs the wins to back it up.

Derrick Henry (RB, Baltimore Ravens)

With 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns, Henry recently finished one of his best seasons at age 31. In a modern, pass-happy league, he was a punishing, throwback bruiser who was the driving force behind Baltimore’s offense. Henry’s MVP argument becomes indisputable if he can somehow match or even surpass those stats and Baltimore maintains its dominance in the AFC. He’s already worn the rushing crown two times. He just needs voters to crown him once more, with the award that’s eluded him.

Justin Jefferson (WR, Minnesota Vikings)

Jefferson is still one of the league’s most effective and potent weapons. Last season, amid quarterback inconsistency and injury setbacks, he recorded 103 receptions, 1,533 yards, and 10 touchdowns. With rookie J.J. McCarthy now under center, Jefferson’s MVP candidacy hinges on chemistry and early-season rhythm. He’ll be right back in the conversation if he records comparable results and aids Minnesota in winning the NFC North. No receiver has ever won MVP. Jefferson has the resume to change that.

Quarterbacks may rule the MVP race, but 2025 has a few non-QB contenders ready to crash the podium, if voters are finally ready to look beyond the pocket.