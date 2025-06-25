NFL Network Ranks Travis Kelce Above Rob Gronkowski in TE Rankings After Patriots Legend’s GOAT Admission

It’s usually the QBs who strut around under the spotlight with their Hail Mary throws, attempting a 120-yard pass or modestly trying to outdo the Plunkett 99-yard touchdown historic pass. But this time, the NFL Network is hunting for hidden gems scattered across all the positions. Tight ends take center stage as they reveal the best draft values of the millennium. The criteria? Draft position, career longevity, and team value. This list isn’t based on flashy stats or fame only. The ranking only aims to answer one question: Who delivered the most bang for the buck? Enter Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski.

It has also managed to kickstart conversations across the fanbase as yards and accolades are being furiously counted. The list featured big names from across eras. What truly shocked many was the order. A future Hall of Famer and Patriots icon landed below a player often in headlines for his celebrity relationship. Here’s how the NFL Network listed them:

Travis Kelce



Rob Gronkowski



George Kittle



Jason Witten



Jimmy Graham



The first name is undoubtedly a Chiefs fan’s favourite. Travis Kelce, picked in Round 3 (No. 63 overall) in 2013, has made the Pro Bowl ten times. His on-ground partnership with Patrick Mahomes has been electric. Together, they led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl wins in five appearances over six seasons. Kelce’s regular-season average is 69.4 receiving yards per game.

In the playoffs, Travis Kelce averages 83.1 receiving yards per game, showing he performs even better under pressure. His 178 postseason catches are the most in NFL history, meaning no other player has caught more passes in playoff games. These numbers highlight how reliable and dominant he is when the stakes are highest. Only Jerry Rice has more playoff touchdowns.

Next on the list is Rob Gronkowski. Though ranked second, he battled many injuries throughout his career, always interrupting his flow. These setbacks affected his overall numbers. He tore his ACL and MCL in late 2023. In 2014, he won Comeback Player of the Year. His injury history goes back to college, where a back problem caused him to miss the 2009 season and fall in the 2010 draft.

Now Gronkowski’s career was nothing short of legendary. Over 143 games, he racked up 621 receptions and an incredible 9,286 receiving yards. With 92 touchdowns to his name, he was a constant threat in the red zone. A five-time Pro Bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro, Gronk was dominant. He won four Super Bowl titles—three with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers—cementing his place as a future Hall of Famer. Nobody can question the brilliance of the TE holding the record for the most postseason receiving yards by a tight end with 1,163.

Gronk built a legendary resume. Known as one of the most complete tight ends, he retired at age 36. Though second on the list, the NFL legend seems satisfied with his legacy.

Rob Gronkowski’s thoughts on Travis Kelce finally come true

Well, looks like the NFL Network took Gronk’s admission before Super Bowl LIX pretty seriously. In February, during FOX’s pregame coverage ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Rob Gronkowski joined the heated tight end debate. He made a rare personal admission. Surprisingly, the Patriots‘ great seemed content with not being at the top of the list. “I consider myself to be the best tight end to ever play the position,” Gronkowski said. “But after watching this guy (Kelce) the past few years, I’m starting to question that.” His words revealed genuine respect for Travis Kelce’s recent dominance on the field.

Kelce has long earned Gronkowski’s respect. In an earlier episode of Dudes on Dudes, Gronk was asked to compare their careers. “There’s really like not a comparison,” he said. “You can compare us, but we are two totally different players. It all depends on what kind of scheme you are in as well.” Gronkowski elaborated on their play styles. “We have two totally different skill sets by far. He is savvy at the top of the route. I was like, I’m gonna run and I’m just gonna go to the corner. This guy has like eight moves. He’s like a wide receiver out there. You can compare us because we both wear the number 87.” They share one thing for sure: respect.

Regardless of rankings, both tight ends have carved out Hall of Fame legacies. The game may change, but the greatness remains.