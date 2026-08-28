NFL Network Under Fire for Abruptly Cutting to a Commercial During Steelers vs. Bills Preseason Game

NFL Network’s coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills quickly became a talking point for the wrong reason. Viewers watching Thursday night’s game were left frustrated as broadcasters kept interrupting the game with commercials.

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“NFL Network has some strange split-screen going on right now where someone is pouring a beer into a glass. We did not even see the first play of the drive. Just a bizarre night lol,” Steelers Now’s Derrick wrote on X.

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Multiple people noted the interruption on X. According to one, the Bills broadcast promoted a beer horn ad for 15 minutes. Those watching on the phone went into commercial and returned after the Steelers scored a touchdown.

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Analyst Warren Sharp also shared how the cameraman seemingly missed showing the moment Will Howard was intercepted by Damar Hamlin. We only see a frustrated Howard, with the camera panning to the Bills’ side after the action had already transpired.

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“it’s preseason for the camera man too,” Sharp wrote.

Fans in the replies were just as frustrated. A fan followed that up by pointing directly at the missed sequence and the wider broadcast problems.

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“The coverage of this game has been. Well it’s preseason for the refs/broadcast crew too. Completely missed first TD because commercials were airing after a turnover.”

“This is getting worse,” another wrote.

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“Steelers vs Bills broadcast keeps going to commercial and every time they come back Pomp is like ‘actually while we were gone they decided to just do something random that turns into something great for the Steelers. Sorry you missed it,'” a viewer shared on X.

“Omg,” another fan wrote. “This coverage is horrid. Not even covering the game at this point. Beer, interviews with random people. Chicken recipes…what in all that is holy is going on here?!”

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Yes, panelists were reportedly heard talking about chicken, and later asking to confirm if the crew was still on-air.

“I’ve never been this annoyed watching a damn preseason game in my life,” a disappointed user shared.”

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It was a tough night for both Steeler and Bills fans, but the latter’s fate turned late in the game. Kicker Tyler Bass made a 42-yard field goal before Buffalo scored a touchdown and converted a two-point try to take a 28-27 lead with 1:06 left. Pittsburgh’s final chance ended when quarterback Drew Allar missed Lake McRee on fourth down with 48 seconds left. Buffalo held on for a 28-27 win.

NFL Network has faced similar criticism before. During a 2023 Colts-Steelers game, Longtime host Rich Eisen called out the network after it went to commercial during a fumble replay review.

“Well, the NFL wants us to go to break instead of showing you what’s going on. So we’ll talk about it when we come back instead,” Eisen said.

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What should have been a routine preseason broadcast instead left fans frustrated, who were unable to watch key moments of the game.