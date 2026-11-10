NFL Network’s Jamie Erdahl’s Claps Back After Being Body Shamed by Troll

While sitting inside her car and eating a bag of Doritos, NFL Network host Jamie Erdahl directly addressed online critics and trolls. The Good Morning Football host revealed that a man took the time to mail a handwritten letter targeting her postpartum body weight straight to her television studio workplace through the standard postal mail.

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Erdahl delivered her primary message directly through on-screen video text on TikTok, “You think your social media insults can affect me? I had a man take his time to handwrite and usps postage stamp a hate letter about my post-partum body weight to be delivered to me at work. Hate is a burden. Being unbothered is a gift.”

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In her caption, Erdahl detailed the targeted harassment: “You might think your social media insults can affect me, but the reality is, I’ve faced something far more personal and deliberate. I received a hate letter, handwritten and sent via USPS postage stamp, specifically about my postpartum body weight. The sender took their time to have it delivered to me at my workplace.

Erdahl noted the targeted nature of the mail, stating that the experience served as a stark reminder of the harsh judgments people could make, particularly toward women navigating their bodies after having a child. She added that having a physical letter sent directly to her workplace was a calculated move designed to cause distress, though it ultimately led to a powerful realization about how to handle such negativity.

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Explaining her perspective on managing hostility, Erdahl shared that the core lesson she had learned was that hate is a burden, pointing out that carrying the weight of someone else’s negativity only harms the person holding it. In contrast, she described choosing to remain unbothered as a gift one gives oneself, a conscious decision to refuse to let another person’s words define one’s worth or journey, especially during a vulnerable postpartum period.

“So, to anyone sending hate, I wonder how you are doing today? I’ve chosen to be unbothered,” Erdahl concluded in her statement. Alongside the video, Erdahl added the caption, “I wonder how that guy is doing today? #socialmedia #postpartum,” publicly challenging the sender while eating her snacks and refusing to let personal hostility derail her routine.

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Erdahl’s remarks on postpartum vulnerability follow a serious medical scare during the delivery of her third daughter, Nora James. The delivery involved an umbilical cord prolapse, requiring an emergency C-section. “Despite the cord being prolapsed and around her neck, Nora was born healthy and beautiful on 3/30. We love you so much,” Erdahl announced.

Following the emergency, Erdahl praised her hospital team: “To my nurse and her ability to identify a problem that got our healthy baby girl out 6 minutes later.” She credited her husband, Sam Buckman, for meeting her “petrified tears with calm and strength,” concluding her gratitude with a tribute recognizing her physical resilience, “To my body…”

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That recovery occurred as NFL Network moved Good Morning Football nearly 3,000 miles from New York City to Inglewood, California. Erdahl committed to the coast-to-coast relocation alongside her family, declaring on air that she intended to keep “sitting in my chair, being the best point guard I can be when Good Morning Football returns in Los Angeles.”

Balancing early studio call times while raising daughters Brooke, Avery, and Nora placed Erdahl among prominent working parents in sports broadcasting. Her decision to openly document postpartum physical changes and address unsolicited appearance critiques brought widespread attention to the scrutiny women encounter in media, reinforcing that professional performance remains paramount over outside personal judgment.