NFL Official Under Fire as Calls Grow for Investigation After Packers-Vikings Game

The Packers vs. Vikings game became a story about controversial refereeing after three penalties kept Minnesota’s fourth-quarter drive alive. Despite having chances to turn the game around, the Packers could not get off the field, and the Vikings eventually completed the comeback in a 39-22 win. But those questionable calls did not sit well with a former Packers player.

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“Shawn Hochuli reffing: Horrendous. Shawn Hochuli public speaking: Politician worthy. Dude loves him, some him,” Packers former OT David Bakhtiari said on X.

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Reporter Mason Raeck also questioned Shawn Hochuli’s decisions and his paycheck.

“NFL referees make way too much money to screw up like Shawn Hochuli did today. I need an investigation @NFL,” Raeck said on X.

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The dissatisfaction makes sense. Shawn Hochuli’s crew has a history of calling a lot of penalties. Before the Packers-Vikings game, Acme Packing Company noted that his crew ranked among the top four NFL officiating crews for penalties per game in two straight seasons. It was especially noticeable in 2025, when the crew had 10 or more accepted penalties in 16 of its 17 regular-season games, meaning flags were a very common part of its games.

Three specific penalties became the biggest talking point of the game. The Packers were up 22-17 with just over 13 minutes left when the Vikings got the ball at their own 17-yard line. Minnesota needed a big drive, but Green Bay had a chance to shut it down. On third-and-11, Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and DT Devonte Wyatt sacked Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz for a 10-yard loss. But Packers safety Javon Bullard was called for illegal contact with Jauan Jennings, so the sack was not counted.

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The Packers then had another opportunity to get off the field on the next third down. Packers defensive tackle Chris McClellan was flagged for roughing the passer after hitting Wentz.

That gave Minnesota another break and kept the drive going. McClellan appeared to use his arms to soften Wentz’s fall at the last moment, instead of driving him hard into the ground, as Senior Reporter Bring Me The Sports Will Ragatz reported. Ragatz even mentioned that on the CBS broadcast, J.J. Watt and rules expert Gene Steratore both disagreed with the penalty.

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Then came an even bigger blow. On third-and-5, Evan Williams intercepted Wentz in the end zone, but Xavier McKinney was called for defensive holding, negating the play. Just like that, Minnesota got a new set of downs and stayed alive.

The penalties kept Minnesota’s nine-play, 83-yard drive alive. Aaron Jones ran for a 3-yard touchdown on the very next play, and Minnesota added a successful two-point conversion to take a 25-22 lead.

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Evan Williams expressed frustration after the game.

“That’s naturally very frustrating as a defense trying to get off the field multiple times, to feel like you’re getting a stop every time and you’re putting yourself in a good position with third-and-longs,” Williams said. “Winning first and second down and then giving them a bailout at the end of those drives is definitely frustrating.”

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Now, whether you call it a refereeing blunder or a problem with the Packers themselves, one thing is clear: Green Bay had chances to stop the Vikings, but the penalties kept the drive alive, and the collapse ultimately ended in a 39-22 Packers loss.