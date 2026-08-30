NFL Officially Places Terrion Arnold on the Commissioner’s Exempt List While He Faces Felony Charges

Terrion Arnold’s NFL story took an unexpected detour. The Detroit Lions moved on from the player less than a week after his arrest in June, leaving him searching for his next opportunity. That door eventually opened in Seattle, where the Seahawks showed interest and began working toward a deal.

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On August 14, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said the team already had an agreement in place with Arnold. But the paperwork had to wait until after Friday night’s preseason finale. That’s when both sides made it official, allowing Arnold to finally join Seattle. A fresh start is on the table, but it won’t come with a smooth road.

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As per reporter Tom Pelissero: “The NFL will place newly signed Seahawks CB Terrion Arnold on the commissioner’s exempt list once his contract is filed, per a league official.

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“Arnold will be paid while on the list, but won’t be eligible to practice or play.”

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While the cornerback cannot practice or play with the team, he can attend team meetings and work out individually. Since the league is still investigating the circumstances surrounding his arrest, it is not known when he might be able to play. And that’s something Seattle understands.

In fact, when Arnold and the Seahawks agreed to the contract terms, Macdonald had stated:

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“We also understand that it’s a serious situation with a legal matter. There’s a process behind it, so we respect that. That’s how we’ll operate, just letting that process play out and let the league decide if and when his return to play is.

“We’ll understand that that’s at play, but there’s also an opportunity to bring him and give him an opportunity to earn a position here.”

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The uncertainty hanging over Arnold’s future traces back to an incident that happened in February. While staying in a townhouse he had rented in Largo, Fla., he reported that $100,000 in cash, designer items and other valuables had gone missing. Arnold believed three men were responsible: the personal driver he had hired and two associates of the driver.

According to Florida prosecutors, Arnold allegedly took matters into his own hands in February after believing the three men had robbed him, orchestrating their abduction and subsequent beating.

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As of now, he faces three counts of armed robbery, three counts of kidnapping, one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Arnold was then arrested in Tampa on June 24 while still a member of the Detroit Lions, who had made him the 24th overall pick of the 2024 draft out of Alabama. The Lions released him days later, and he went unclaimed on waivers before becoming a free agent. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied the allegations through his legal team.

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What this means for Seattle’s secondary and Terrion Arnold’s timeline

Seattle already has plenty of young talent in its secondary, led by cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Nick Emmanwori. The Seahawks also finished as the NFL’s top-scoring defense during their Super Bowl LX run.

Since Arnold cannot practice at the moment, Seattle is not giving up any immediate reps by adding him. The move instead gives the team another talented option in the secondary if and when Arnold is cleared to return. In fact, ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed the uncertainty surrounding Arnold’s situation on The Pat McAfee Show, making it clear that Seattle went into the signing with its eyes open.

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“They knew all along that the Commissioner’s exempt list was going to be the likely outcome,” Schefter said. “The question is, and it’s always been the question here, how long was he going to have to remain on there, and was there a chance they would get him back this season?”

Other players have spent extended stretches on the exempt list in the past, including Kareem Hunt, Greg Hardy, and Michael Vick, with outcomes varying widely based on how their legal situations played out.

For now, the Seahawks have a talented cornerback on the roster who cannot help them on the field. Whether that changes this year depends on decisions still to come from both a Florida courtroom and the NFL league office.

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Why did the Seattle Seahawks choose him?

Arnold’s on-field resume explains why Seattle was willing to take the gamble in the first place. He joined Detroit after a standout 2023 season at Alabama, where he was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection.

The numbers were much rougher during his rookie season. He allowed a 99.2 passer rating in coverage, earned a 50.4 PFF grade that ranked 176th among 222 qualified cornerbacks, and drew 10 penalties without an interception across 662 coverage snaps. He also finished the year without an interception over 662 coverage snaps.

Arnold showed more progress in 2025, but his season ended after just eight games. He had 31 tackles, broke up eight passes, and picked off his first NFL pass, making the play after stripping the ball from Minnesota’s Jalen Nailor.

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Then a shoulder injury sent him to the injured reserve in December and brought his season to an early end. What followed in the offseason was something nobody in Detroit could have expected, especially after allegations involving Florida surfaced.

Arnold’s next court appearance is a status hearing scheduled for October 5 in Tampa. Until that process moves forward, his football future in Seattle remains on hold.



