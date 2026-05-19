NFL Overreactions for 2026: Cowboys Collapse, NFC West Dominance & Dolphins Disaster

Football season may feel like it’s forever away, but in reality, we’re less than 100 days away from the start of the preseason. We’ve gone through free agency, the draft and the schedule release, so now all that stands between us and the start of the season is some offseason practices.

With free agency, the draft and the schedule release behind us, we have a pretty good idea of how every team is going to look, and how their schedule could play out. Ever since the schedule released last Thursday, fans online have been going crazy making predictions for the upcoming season.

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Well, it’s time we make some predictions of our own. Daniel Rios and I collaborated and reacted to five big overreactions for the 2026 season.

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1. A Team Will Win 2 or Fewer Games for the Second Time Since 2021

Imago 2YYW1N8 Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane (28) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Luke Hubbard: OVERREACTION

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The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins are the two main candidates to win two or fewer games this season. They’re both entering year one under a new head coach, and their rosters have tons of flaws, but even though it’s hard to win in the NFL, it’s also extremely hard to lose 15+ games.

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The Cardinals don’t have a defense, but they have an offense that includes Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Trey McBride and Jeremiyah Love. They can win some games. Miami’s roster isn’t as talented, but they get to play the New York Jets twice and could pick a couple wins off of the Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings or maybe even the Green Bay Packers in a revenge game. Plus, bad teams always pull off a surprise win.

I know Miami’s roster isn’t very good, but these are all NFL players. They’re in the league for a reason, and it’s because they’re good at football. They’ll win three games.

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Daniel Rios: NOT AN OVERREACTION

All you have to do is look at the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins schedules. Now the Cardinals have more talent than the Dolphins, meaning they could sneak 3-4 wins this season, but the Dolphins’ roster is screaming for talent.

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Miami had 13 draft picks in the 2026 draft, meaning they’ll have a lot of young talent rounding out the roster. Mix that with one of the toughest schedules in the league, and you have a two-win team.

2. No AFC Team Will Repeat as Division Champions in 2026

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: QB Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots warms up before the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208023

Luke: NOT AN OVERREACTION

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Last year, the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers stood atop their respective divisions, but there’s a real chance none of them will repeat as champions in 2026.

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The NFC West is loaded, so if Bo Nix’s ankle isn’t 100 percent, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will definitely be in consideration. The Patriots overachieved last year with an easy schedule, but things get much tougher in 2026. A team like the Buffalo Bills could very well sneak up and take the division.

As for the AFC South, the Jaguars actually got worse this offseason, which opens the door for someone like the Houston Texans to take the division by the horns. And finally, the AFC North is always wide open, and in my opinion, the Steelers are the third-best team in the north this year. CIncy or Baltimore will win it over them.

Daniel: NOT AN OVERREACTION

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The AFC will yet again be a dogfight for every playoff spot and division. The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals improved this offseason, making the Steelers no longer a lock for the AFC North. The Houston Texans have the best defense in the NFL, and with the Jaguars not improving a ton this offseason, it could be challenging for them to repeat.

For the AFC West, Patrick Mahomes is healthy, and that’s all that needs to be said. Then the AFC East is the one division I can see repeating, but it’s never easy to count out Josh Allen. There are pathways for multiple teams winning divisions this year, making this not an overreaction.

3. The Cowboys, Packers and Steelers will all miss the playoffs for the first time since 1991

Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 walks off the field during game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225039

Luke: OVERREACTION

Do I think the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers or Pittsburgh Steelers are Super Bowl contenders? Absolutely not, but odds are at least one of them will make the playoffs this year.

Dallas has a great offense and an improved defense. Pittsburgh made upgrades all around, and now officially have Aaron Rodgers back. And while Green Bay didn’t really do much this offseason, they’re always in that 7-seed hunt.

I’ll go out on a limb and say none of these teams win their division, but there is a very, very strong chance at least one of them makes it as a Wild Card. I’ll say Dallas sneaks in and Pittsburgh is right on the bubble.

Daniel: NOT AN OVERREACTION

This one took some thinking, but overall, I can see paths for each of these three teams to miss the playoffs. The main reason is how talented the NFL has gotten over the past couple of years. The NFC and AFC North are two of the toughest divisions in the NFL. The Lions, Bears, Vikings, Bengals and Ravens all improved this offseason. The Packers and Steelers didn’t make major improvements, leaving them to potentially finish third in their division and miss the playoffs.

I’m also not high on Aaron Rodgers returning at all, and think he limits the Steelers’ ceiling as a team. For the Dallas Cowboys, the moves they’ve made this offseason have been outstanding. The reality is that they have a rookie defensive coordinator, Christian Parker. Looking at the NFC, the NFC West is a juggernaut, and mix that with the NFC North. Second place in the NFC East may not be good enough for a playoff spot.

4. The NFC West will become the 3rd division since 2000 to send three teams to the playoffs in back-to-back years

Imago Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Luke: NOT AN OVERREACTION

I understand the argument that the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will take games off of each other, since they play each other twice a year, but you also have to consider that, on paper, these are three of the five best teams in the NFC.

The Rams have the best roster in the sport. They have next to no weaknesses on their roster. As for the Seahawks, they lost some talent, but not enough to bump them out of the playoff race.

The big question mark is the 49ers, who always seem to get injured, but also always find a way to make it in. Right now, I have them as the 7-seed in the NFC at 11-6, but if they can stay healthy, they could battle for the division crown.

All three of these teams get in for the second consecutive season, in my eyes.

Daniel: OVERREACTION

Listen, the NFC West is a juggernaut and rightfully so. The problem is the gauntlet each of those teams has in 2026. The Seahawks, Rams and 49ers all have rough stretches in their schedules, meaning they could play themselves out of the playoffs with even a three-game skid at some point throughout the season.

The NFC is loaded and I wouldn’t be surprised if the NFC North sends three team or even the NFC South gets two teams in. I’d say it’s likely the West sends three teams, but I felt his is an overreaction. I wouldn’t be on it happening.

5. There Will Not Be a “Worst to First” Team in 2026

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough 6 drops back to pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104110

Luke: OVERREACTION

There always seems to be a team that goes from fourth place in the division one year to winning it the next, and 2026 should be no different.

Let’s start with the teams that won’t get it done. The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets and New York Giants won’t win their division next year. That leaves just two teams – the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions – that could do it.

The Saints are one of the up-and-coming teams in the NFL, and they play in one of the weakest divisions in the sport. Their main challenger will be last year’s champions, the Carolina Panthers, but they have an extremely tough schedule ahead of them. Tyler Shough and Kellen Moore should win the divisions this year.

I also think the Lions could get it done. The Chicago Bears will certainly give them a run for their money, but if Detroit stays healthy, I think they’re the better team. Don’t be shocked if we have two “worst to first” teams this year.

Daniel: OVERREACTION

There are some teams which you can immediately eliminate from this list. The Titans, Browns, Raiders, Jets, Cardinals and Giants all likely won’t win their division. But then you see the Saints and Lions. Both those teams have serious paths to winning their division.

The Saints have a ton of hype going into 2026 and rightfully so, with quarterback Tyler Shough and Kellen Moore. Then if the Lions can stay healthy this year, they have the talent to make a run for a Super Bowl. I think it’s crazy to say there won’t be a “worst to first” team this season.