As the NFL approaches the end of Week 12, there have been multiple interesting observations. One is that not a single San Francisco 49ers player was fined for an incident from last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. On the other hand, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen became the latest star QB fined for a play officials missed.

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Also, just look at the Kansas City Chiefs, who had two players fined this week. And they weren’t the only ones. The list of players fined by NFL this week is getting longer day by day.

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The NFL has fined Josh Allen once again

The NFL fined Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen $11,941 for unnecessary roughness stemming from a facemask incident involving Miami Dolphins rookie Chris Johnson. The incident occurred during Buffalo’s 26–9 Week 11 win on November 22, but officials did not throw a flag at the time.

The play unfolded late in the second quarter, with 1:45 remaining before halftime. Jacob Rodriguez intercepted Allen and began returning the ball, while Dolphins rookie Chris Johnson engaged the quarterback as he tried to make a block near the sideline.

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Replay footage showed Allen grabbing or making contact with Johnson’s facemask as the two players stumbled and went to the ground. Allen then appeared to give Johnson an additional shove after they crossed out of bounds.

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The officials let the play go without a penalty. Johnson, meanwhile, was not fined for his block or the ensuing confrontation.

Stop Worrying About Pickens’ Taunts. They Barely Cost Dallas a Thing.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone says George Pickens’ taunting is hurting Dallas. The numbers say it barely matters. Imago Yes, he leads the NFL George Pickens4 Riq Woolen3 DK Metcalf2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba2 Jalen Ramsey2 What each flag cost 2025 · Week 11 at Raiders at Raiders TOUCHDOWN Flag came on his own 37-yard score 2025 · Week 9 vs Cardinals vs Cardinals NO SCORE Drive ended in a fumble 2026 · Week 10 vs 49ers vs 49ers TOUCHDOWN Dallas scored 46 seconds later 2026 · Week 11 vs Titans vs Titans TOUCHDOWN Kicker made the longer extra point 3 of 4flagged drives still ended in a touchdown Yards caught vs. yards lost 38 to 1caught for every yard lost 2,276 Yards he caught 60 Yards his taunt flags cost 6th in NFL catch yards since 2025 It isn’t just him Dallas: 5, most in NFL 20of 32 teams flagged this season 18taunting calls so far, most since 2021 Flagged Not flagged The verdict Let Pickens play with an edge. The flags look bad. They’ve barely cost Dallas. 1 3 of 4 flagged drives still scored a TD 2 38 yards caught for every flag yard 3 20 teams flagged for taunting or conduct Source: nflverse play-by-play, 2025 season through Week 12 of 2026; flags as recorded by the league. Fines from the NFL accountability report. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Two taunting fines in two weeks. Dallas scored a touchdown on both drives. Since 2025, no NFL player has more taunting flags. Pickens has 4. Nobody else has more than 3. Four flags in a Cowboys uniform. Three times, Dallas still scored a touchdown on that drive. He’s caught 2,276 yards since joining Dallas. For every yard his flags cost, he’s caught 38. This year, 20 of 32 teams have been flagged for taunting or conduct. Refs are calling more taunts than any year since 2021. Pickens is the NFL’s most-flagged taunter. But the flags have cost little, and the catches keep coming.

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Johnson later said he was surprised that no flag had been thrown, pointing out that helmet or facemask contact usually results in an immediate penalty. Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley also told reporters that he had raised the missed call with officials and believed it warranted a 15-yard penalty.

NFL analyst Mike Garafolo was also surprised by the lack of a call. He posted on X: “Even star QBs get fined. The #Bills’ Josh Allen docked $11,941 for a facemask at the end of this play on an INT return. No penalty called. No action taken against the #Dolphins’ Chris Johnson, who was blocking Allen.”

The league announced Allen’s $11,941 fine on Saturday, November 28, as part of its Week 11 accountability report. It is his first fine of the 2026 season. However, the quarterback has faced fines in previous years, including a $14,491 penalty in 2025 for a post-touchdown throat-slashing gesture against Kansas City and a $15,000 fine in 2021 for tossing the ball at Alex Okafor’s head.

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Two Chiefs players have been fined

The Kansas City Chiefs also had two players disciplined this week. Starting offensive tackle Khalil Benson and reserve running back Nate Carter received fines totaling $10,499 for separate unnecessary roughness infractions during the team’s 34–7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. No Cardinals players were fined following the matchup.

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Benson has started all 11 games he has played for Kansas City during the 2026 season. Before this fine for tripping, his record included two holding penalties, no false starts, and one declined or offsetting flag.

Carter, meanwhile, has recorded three carries for nine yards across three appearances this season. He was elevated from the practice squad for Kansas City’s Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills, a 13–10 loss. He served as the third running back behind Emmett Johnson and Jaydn Ott while starter Kenneth Walker missed his third consecutive game with a groin injury.

That appearance was Carter’s third and final standard practice-squad elevation. If the Chiefs want to use him again after Week 12, they will need to sign him to their 53-man active roster.

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The fines add to Kansas City’s growing disciplinary concerns. Through Week 12, Andy Reid’s team has accumulated 72 penalties for 628 yards: 25 on offense, 27 on defense, and 20 on special teams. Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane had also received a $12,537 unnecessary roughness fine for an unflagged first-quarter low block against the Miami Dolphins.

Cowboys’ George Pickens faces another fine

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens has also been fined again. The NFL handed him a $17,911 penalty for taunting, an increase from the $11,941 fine he received for the same infraction the previous week.

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The latest incident took place in the third quarter of Dallas’ 51–30 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 on November 22. With 4:24 remaining in the quarter, Pickens was flagged for taunting following a Dak Prescott touchdown and two-point conversion sequence. The penalty pushed kicker Brandon Aubrey back for a 48-yard extra-point attempt, which he converted.

Because Pickens had already been fined for taunting the previous week, the league applied its repeat-offender schedule, increasing the penalty to $17,911.

The 25-year-old wide receiver had received an $11,941 fine after Dallas’ 46–40 Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on November 15. He was flagged following a nine-yard catch near the sideline with 1:33 remaining, pushing the Cowboys back to second-and-16 on their final drive.

Pickens has faced several other disciplinary issues during his time in Dallas. These include a separate $26,085 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct involving a prop after he climbed onto the goalpost at Allegiant Stadium, along with six fines during the 2025 season.

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Despite the repeated penalties, Pickens has been productive in 2026. Playing under the franchise tag, he has recorded 62 catches for 847 yards and six touchdowns. However, questions about his focus have also surfaced. During Dallas’ Thanksgiving game against the Philadelphia Eagles, he ran toward the locker room with two seconds remaining before being called back for a final play. The Cowboys eventually fell to a 39–38 loss, dropping their record to 5–7.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about the incident Friday. He described Pickens as a “very emotional player” and added that he has a lot of respect for him.

More players have been disciplined

Allen, the Chiefs’ players, and Pickens were not the only ones to receive fines this week. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea was fined $11,941 for unnecessary roughness involving Jahmyr Gibbs during last week’s game against the Detroit Lions.

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf also received a $26,867 fine for the two infractions that led to his ejection during last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Week 12 nearing its conclusion, these are some of the notable disciplinary decisions from the NFL’s latest round of fines. More updates could follow as the league continues reviewing incidents from the weekend’s games.