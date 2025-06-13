NFL People Want Mike McDaniel to Take Drastic Step Against Tyreek Hill: Rumors

Tyreek Hill’s exit from Kansas City was never about football. When the Chiefs wouldn’t break the bank for him in 2022, Hill made it simple: Pay me or trade me. Miami did both, handing him a monster deal and making him the centerpiece of their offense. Three years later, the stats are ridiculous (we’re talking 2,000 yards in a season ridiculous), but the wins? Nowhere near what he left behind in KC. No deep playoff runs. No Super Bowl trips. Just the creeping sense that Hill, for all his speed, might still be looking back at what he left behind.

In Kansas City, he was part of a dynasty – Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, rings on the table. In Miami? Electric stats, but empty Januarys. Maybe that’s why his “I’m out” post after this season hit so hard. And maybe that’s why the NFL rumor mill is now buzzing with talk that the Dolphins could actually grant his unspoken wish. According to chatter from NFL Rumors on X, “many NFL people” think Miami should cut ties with Hill, sending him to a contender like the 49ers or even back to the Chiefs. And finally, let Jaylen Waddle take over as the true WR1.

Let’s talk numbers – because on paper, Tyreek Hill’s 2024 season was fantastic. We’re talking 1,799 yards and 13 TDs, the kind of production that makes fantasy owners weep with joy. But here’s the dirty little secret: those stats came in games that didn’t matter. Again. Meanwhile, Jaylen Waddle – the supposed WR2 – put up 1,324 yards and 8 TDs on just 58 receptions (compared to Hill’s 81), proving he could thrive even when defenses were obsessed with stopping Hill. With that kind of efficiency, giving Waddle more targets could easily bridge any production gap, making for some interesting roster calculus.

The numbers tell two stories – Hill’s explosive plays lit up the stat sheet, while Waddle quietly delivered in critical moments. At 25, Miami’s young receiver has shown he can handle bigger opportunities when they come. But here’s the thing about star power: it doesn’t just want targets – it wants trophies. And that’s where this gets messy.

Tyreek Hill’s been checking his watch on this Miami experiment for a while now. Remember that bizarre moment last season when he walked out mid-game during the regular season finale? Not injured. Not benched. Just… done. Then came the press conference that said everything without saying anything: “This is my first time I haven’t been in the playoffs, man. So I just got to do what’s best for me and my family. If that’s here or wherever the case may be, I’m finna open that door for myself. I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro.”

Of course, this being the NFL, Hill quickly walked back his “I’m out” bombshell once the emotions settled. “At the end of the day, man, I’m just looking to move forward,” he later clarified, swapping drama for determination. The same guy who seemed halfway out the door suddenly remembered he’s still chasing history – another 2K season, playoff glory, all of it.

But now, with Miami’s QB issues surfacing, what seemed like Hill’s diva behavior now reads like foresight.

Tyreek Hill’s dilemma: Stuck in an offense that can’t keep up

There’s a reason Tyreek Hill’s patience in Miami feels thinner by the day. And Zach Wilson’s minicamp struggles just painted the ugliest possible backup plan. While Tua Tagovailoa remains the clear starter, his troubling concussion history looms over everything.

We’ve seen this movie before: one bad hit, and suddenly the Dolphins’ season rests on a QB who can’t even connect with the fastest man in football during practice. Two brutal interceptions in one session – including a pick-six – aren’t just rookie mistakes; they’re flashing red lights for a receiver like Hill, who built his career on perfect timing.

via Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 29: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on December 29, 2024, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 29 Dolphins at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241229016

Hill already dropped his “I’m out” warning shot last season when the wins dried up. But imagine his frustration if Tua’s health falters again, leaving him stranded with a backup who can’t hit him in stride. This isn’t just about dropped passes – it’s about wasted prime years. Miami’s front office can talk all they want about Wilson’s potential, but Hill isn’t here to babysit a project. If the QB situation can’t guarantee him a real shot at contention, those trade rumors won’t just be whispers – they’ll be his exit strategy. And honestly? Who could blame him?

At the end of the day, Tyreek Hill’s Miami tenure feels like a high-speed chase with no finish line. He came for the money, delivered historic numbers, but keeps watching his championship window gather dust. With Tua’s health always one hit away from uncertainty and Zach Wilson struggling to keep up in practice, Hill’s patience is running thinner than second-half leads in Miami. The Dolphins might see him as their offensive centerpiece, but for how long? Either they prove they can build something real around him fast, or the Cheetah might be out for real this time.