NFL Picks Teams for France’s 1st International Game Set for October 2026, Per Reports

We are less than 10 days away from the Super Bowl, and the excitement is already building. Fans are counting the hours for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks showdown in Santa Clara. However, amid all the Super Bowl hype, the NFL has already mapped out a surprise that is set to thrill fans far beyond American borders, especially those waiting patiently in France.

According to a report from French outlet RMC Sport, the New Orleans Saints will face the Cleveland Browns in Paris on Oct. 25, 2026.

The outlet stated, “Après des mois de négociations, c’est enfin acté: le premier match de NFL en France aura lieu à Paris, au Stade de France, le 25 octobre 2026. Il opposera les New Orleans Saints aux Browns de Cleveland.”

In other words, after months of talks, the deal is finally done, and the NFL has locked in its first-ever regular-season game on French soil.

While the league has already expanded into London, Germany, and Mexico, this marks a brand-new chapter. For French fans, this is not just another international game but a long-awaited moment that places France firmly on the NFL map.

This is a developing story…

