NFL Players Who Could Still Be Traded Before the 2026 Season Begins

With rumors growing larger by the hour of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo getting traded, it brings up a solid question for the NFL. Which players can still get traded before the 2026 season?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While we may not see a clear top-10 player in the league get traded like Antetokounmpo, there are still plenty of names who could be dealt. The NFL offseason is almost complete, but that phone can ring at any time, and with training camp coming up, some players could be on the move. These seven players could still find themselves wearing different colors before Week 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 1: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 walks off the field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on October 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 01 Raiders at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231001912

We’ve already seen Maxx Crosby be traded once this offseason, and we all know how that ended. The Las Vegas Raiders spent most of the offseason denying trade rumors, but Crosby’s name continues to show up in trade rumors even after the debacle with the Baltimore Ravens.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Crosby is the type of player any franchise would want to lead its defense, he simply doesn’t fit the Raiders’ timeline. The team is coming off a 3-14 season, which gave them the No. 1 overall pick to select Fernando Mendoza. It’s being reported that despite being selected at first overall, Mendoza won’t start for the Raiders, and it’ll be veteran quaterback Kirk Cousins taking the first-team snaps throughout training camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

New head coach Klint Kubiak wants to take it slow with Mendoza and not rush him into anything. While no one will admit it, the team isn’t trying to win in the 2026 season, and the main focus is on the future, with Mendoza at the helm. Crosby is a clear competitor and wants to win, so while it may not be before the season, the Raiders could shop Crosby before the deadline as well. It’s hard to imagine that Crosby will be in the Silver and Black come November.

2. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Imago September 07, 2025: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson 5 during pregame of NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250907_zma_c04_004 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The Indianapolis Colts have already come out and said they’d be open to letting Anthony Richardson find a new home in the NFL via the trade market. Richardson was a top-five pick and a high-upside player coming out of college, thanks to his physical traits. The gamble with those players is they don’t always pan out, and Richardson hasn’t had the consistency you’d like to see out of an NFL quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richardson has battled injuries, making his career feel like an uphill climb. The Colts have said they haven’t lost faith in Richardson, but as training camp approaches, rumors could intensify. His value in the league remains high with those elite physical traits, and another team with a solidified quaterback room could look to bring Richardson on to see if they have a better chance of developing him.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, New York Giants

Imago New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs out of the tunnel during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025.

The New York Giants have an interesting situation on their defense with how loaded the edge room is. The team has Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, who are the clear main pass rushers on the team. With Kayvon Thibodeaux entering a contract year, it makes sense for the team to try to shop him before training camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

It feels even more likely with the Giants drafting Arvell Reese in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. Reese was viewed as a hybrid linebacker/edge coming out of college, with many anticipating that he’ll transition to a full-time edge rusher sometime in his career. The Giants plan to use Reese as an off-ball linebacker this season, which means the Giants have Thibodeaux, Burns and Carter to rotate out on the edge.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen has said the team isn’t trying to trade Thibodeaux, but that could change when training camp comes around. It makes sense on paper for the Giants to shop him, so don’t be surprised if rumors start to intensify.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Imago Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) is introduced to the crowd before the game against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The whole Brandon Aiyuk situation has been a headache for the San Francisco 49ers. It’s clear both parties want to move on, but the 49ers are trying to get something for Aiyuk, and no team has come calling just yet. Aiyuk missed the 2025 season while recovering from an ACL injury, but it later became clear that there were tensions within the organization that had become public.

ADVERTISEMENT

49ers general manager John Lynch has acknowledged that trade discussions involving Aiyuk have taken place. With Aiyuk having some interesting social media activity over the past couple of weeks, some expect the move to happen sooner rather than later. Whether the 49ers decide to trade or cut Aiyuk, expect him not to be a part of the 49ers before the season.

5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints Sep 14, 2025 New Orleans, Louisiana, USA New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara 41 runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20250914_cec_la1_043

It’ll be weird to see Alvin Kamara not in a New Orleans Saints jersey, but all signs are pointing in that direction. He’s been one of the Saints’ most recognizable players over the past couple of years, but he’s a veteran offensive player on a team that’s trying to get younger on the offensive side of the ball. While it won’t be for much, the Saints could look to move Kamara to a team that could use his skill set.

The Saints signed Travis Etienne Jr. this offseason, which further signals that the team is open to moving Kamara before the start of the season. Kamar abattled injuries throughout the 2025 season, so a change of scenery could be in place.

6. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Miami Dolphins

Imago October 6, 2025, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA: Miami Dolphins linebacker JORDYN BROOKS 20 during warmups prior to the regular season NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on October 5, 2025. The Dolphins defeated the Panthers 27-24. Charlotte USA – ZUMAa220 20251006_znp_a220_014 Copyright: xIsraelxAntax

The Miami Dolphins are in a clear rebuild, and a player who’s been talked about being moved is Jordyn Brooks. Brooks is entering the final year of his contract with the Dolphins, and it’s clear he can help a clear contender on the defensive side of the ball. The team the team connected most with has been the Dallas Cowboys, who could still use help at the linebacker position.

Brooks is 28 years old, and by the time the Dolphins are ready to compete for a Super Bowl, he likely won’t be playing like he is right now. Rather than letting him walk next year in free agency, the Dolphins should be on the phones getting something in return for him.

7. Josh Sweat, EDGE, Arizona Cardinals

Imago Josh Sweat appears at the Cardinals minicamp at Arizona Cardinals training facility on June 9, 2026, in Tempe.

I was honestly surprised when Josh Sweat showed up for the Arizona Cardinals’ mandatory minicamp earlier this month. With the Cardinals in a clear rebuild, Sweat doesn’t align with the team’s current timeline. Mix that with the team firing Jonathan Gannon (his previous defensive coordinator in Philadelphia), and you can imagine why both sides would want to move on.

Sweat is a capable pass rusher and can help any team that needs improvement on the edge. With Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons likely missing a chunk of the 2026 season, the Packers could come calling, interested in Sweat. Who is the Packers ‘ defensive coordinator? Gannon.