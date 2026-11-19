With teams having either seven or eight games left on their regular season schedule, every game becomes really important for the playoff bubble teams. Every win gets you closer to the playoffs, but if you lose just one game you’re not supposed to, your season could be over in an instant.

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This season, there are already seven teams with an 85+ percent chance to make the playoffs. Five of them are in the AFC, and two are in the NFC, leaving just two spots up for grabs in the AFC and five in the NFC. That means the bubble race is going to get very, very heated here shortly.

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Today, I used NFL.com’s playoff picture website to see which teams would get the biggest odds boost with a win, so let’s look at the five teams that desperately need to win this week to keep their playoff hopes alive.

New York Giants (5-3-1)

Icon Sportswire EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 28: Malik Nabers 1 of the New York Giants during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 28 Chargers at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25092818608

Week 11 Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

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Playoff Odds With Win: 70%

Playoff Odds With Loss: 47%

The New York Giants have the biggest playoff odds swing depending on whether they win or lose this game. Right now, their current odds sit at 54 percent and would drop to 47 percent with a loss, but would shoot up to 70 percent with a win.

The Giants currently have a two-game lead in the NFC East, but they have a very tough test against the Jacksonville Jaguars while their biggest divisional threat, the Dallas Cowboys, face the Tennessee Titans.

This is a massive week for the NFC East. If the Giants lose and Cowboys win, which seems like a likely outcome, this race will get hot quickly. But if the Giants win and Cowboys lose, you can almost hand New York the playoff spot on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers (4-5)

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Week 11 Opponent: Baltimore Ravens

Playoff Odds With Win: 56%

Playoff Odds With Loss: 37%

The NFC South also has a big weekend ahead of it. The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the two frontrunners in the South, but as of today, it’s the Panthers leading the division. They currently have a 48 percent chance to make the playoffs, and with a win that’ll grow to 56 percent, but with a loss they’ll fall all the way down to 37 percent.

The Panthers get the Baltimore Ravens this week, who haven’t won a game in over a month. However, I expect them to be much more competitive with Jacoby Brissett entering his second week in this offense. Plus, Carolina’s run defense has been pretty bad this year, so Derrick Henry could tear them up.

It won’t be easy, but getting a win this week would be absolutely massive for the Panthers. But if they lose and Tampa wins, their odds get very slim.

Dallas Cowboys (4-6)

Icon Sportswire LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb 88 jogs off the field between plays during game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225026

Week 11 Opponent: Tennessee Titans

Playoff Odds With Win: 33%

Playoff Odds With Loss: 17%

We already talked a bit about the Cowboys, but let’s take a deeper dive. As it stands, the Cowboys have a 29 percent chance to make the playoffs. Their odds don’t get much better with a win, jumping to 33 percent, but with a loss, they drop drastically to 17 percent, making it nearly impossible for them to make up enough ground to make the postseason.

Luckily, the Cowboys get the Titans this week, who have just one win on the season. But that doesn’t mean they can sleep on Tennessee, whose offense has really come alive the past few weeks. Cam Ward is playing the best football of his career, and we all know about Dallas’s struggles defensively.

A Dallas win and New York loss would be huge for the Cowboys, and as I said earlier, that seems like a pretty likely outcome. With most of the playoff spots pretty firmly cemented, I want to see a thrilling NFC East race.

Houston Texans (3-6)

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Week 11 Opponent: Indianapolis Colts

Playoff Odds With Win: 27%

Playoff Odds With Loss: 9%

As Jason Mraz said, I won’t give up on you.

The Houston Texans were my preseason Super Bowl pick. I thought their defense would pick up where it left off last year, and I expected C.J. Stroud to make a leap in a contract year. I was right about Stroud, but their defense is a shell of what it was last year. Through nine games, the Texans are 3-6 and currently have a 23 percent chance to make the playoffs. With a win, they stay in the race at 27 percent, but with a loss, they basically drop out of it, slipping to single-digit odds.

The Texans should be out of the playoff race with their division completely out of reach, but with Drake Maye’s injury, which is expected to keep him sidelined for multiple weeks, if not the rest of the season, Houston has a real chance to catch New England in the playoff race. And we all know Cleveland is going to fold at some point, right?

This Texans team is far too talented to be 3-6. I still believe they can find a way to sneak in, but they have to turn it around fast.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)

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Week 11 Opponent: Detroit Lions

Playoff Odds With Win: 49%

Playoff Odds With Loss: 32%

The Buccaneers could be the favorites in the NFC South by the time the week ends. They have a 37 percent chance to make it today, and with a win, their odds shoot up to 49 percent, but with a loss, they drop to 32 percent.

Unfortunately for Tampa, they have to face a red-hot Detroit Lions team, but they have a few things going for them. One, they’re coming off a bye and should be fresh. Two, the Lions are coming back from an international game, which takes a lot out of a team. Three, the Lions have a short week ahead of them and have to play the Bears for what could be the NFC North lead on Thanksgiving.

There are a lot of things working against Detroit, and Tampa needs to take advantage if they want a good shot at winning the NFC South.