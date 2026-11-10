NFL Playoff Picture After the Trade Deadline: How Kirk Cousins’ Move to Minnesota Changes the NFC Race

Playoffs!? Don’t talk about playoffs!?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, unfortunately for former Indianapolis head coach Jim Mora, we will be talking about playoffs today. With the NFL season past the midway point, it’s time to start seeing how the 2026 NFL playoff bracket is shaping up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at both pictures for each conference, the race down the stretch will be interesting. For the AFC, it’s looking more solidified, with one or two teams on the bubble. The NFC, on the other hand, is a complete bloodbath for the top-seven spots. The NFC West and NFC North easily have three teams in their division who can make it to the Super Bowl; that’s how tough the NFC is.

The beauty within this NFL season is how wide-open the entire race to the big game feels. Even looking at the top 14 teams in the entire league based on record, you could make a compelling case that each team can make a run for the Super Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is an updated look at the 2026 NFL playoff picture.

AFC

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks on as players warm up before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117133

1. Buffalo Bills (7-1)

2. Denver Broncos (7-2)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)

5. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

6. Cincinnati Bengals (6-2)

7. New England Patriots (5-4)

Top 3 teams in the bubble: CLE, LV, BAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 28: Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix 10 huddles with his team during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 28, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon116241228063

Looking at the overall picture, it’s clear who the top teams are. The AFC South and AFC East are the two divisions whose leaders likely won’t change come playoff time. It’s hard to imagine Houston or New England catching up to its respective leader in each division.

Turning the page to the AFC North and West, both those divisions seem wide open. Yes, Denver and Pittsburgh have the lead right now, but Kansas City or Cincinnati can jump them at any given moment.

The bubble teams in this conference don’t seem as much of a threat as those in the NFC. Cleveland and Baltimore have quarterback issues. Las Vegas’ defnse can’t stop anybody right now. So, it’s safe to say this top-seven for the AFC won’t change come playoff time. The one team that could make a run is Houston, with the upside of its defense and with how quarterback CJ Stroud is playing. But they’ll have to play the rest of the way perfectly. It’ll be hard with matchups against Pittsburgh, Jacksonville and Green Bay coming up.

NFC

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 hikes the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111070

1. San Francisco 49ers (7-1)

2. Chicago Bears (7-2)

3. New York Giants (5-2-1)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-5)

5. Detriot Lions (6-2)

6. Minnesota Vikings (6-2)

7. Green Bay Packers (6-3)

Top 3 teams in the bubble: SEA, LAR, DAL

Imago ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 18: Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams 18 rolls out of the pocket during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Chicago Bears and the Atlanta Falcons on October 18th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 18 Bears at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261018146

Man oh man, now this is a hard conference to predict (let’s just forget about the No. 3 and No. 4 seed). I’m sorry, Giants fans, just don’t know how much the team can compete offensively against the NFL’s best.

With that out of the way, man, the 49ers and Bears are complete wagons right now. San Francisco just forced five turnovers, and Chicago just had five turnovers. Both teams won the game. It just speaks to how complete and resilient both these teams are. Both teams have top-10 defenses based on EPA per play, and both have top-13 offenses in the same metric (San Francisco is the No. 1 EPA per play offense). The acquisitions of DeForest Buckner and Jeffery Simmons are exactly what both units needed, making them feel more complete.

Not only that, but both defensive coordinators have done tremendous jobs this season. Dennis Allen is using a lot of simulated pressure looks that have resulted in the eighth-highest blitz rate this season. Raheem Morris has gotten more creative with this San Francisco defensive backfield, having the fifth-highest safety rotation in the league and utilizing a lot more Cover 6 than in previous years.

The funny part is, both teams can still lose their division. The NFC North and West are complete bloodbaths. The West should stay in control by the 49ers, barring something crazy happening in the next two months. The North is still wide open. The Bears have played great and look like a wagon, but so does the rest of the division (except the Vikings offense). But hey, they just got Kirk Cousins, so the offense can look completely different than when we last saw it. While the Packers and Lions have clear weaknesses, both have clear strengths that can easily win them games.

The Lions’ offense is one of the best in the NFL — but one of the worst defenses in the league. It’s been better through recent weeks, but they’ve faced the Vikings and Dolphins offenses the last two times out. When they have to face the Packers offense, buckle up. That’s a perfect transition into the Packers, because did you watch what Jordan Love did on Sunday afternoon? He was lights out and making every throw look seamless against a quality New England defense.

Looking at Green Bay, the main issue is the offensive line; it didn’t look good despite 45 points on New England. The running game can’t get going, and it’s tough being a one-dimensional team in the playoffs. But when you can throw deep like Green Bay, it might not matter.

Even looking at the teams on the bubble, Seattle and Los Angeles are still teams to be worried about if they get in. It’s hard to downplay Mike MacDoanld and Sean McVay come playoff time — despite the struggles each team has had this season. We know what each coach can bring, and that makes them scary. Then for Dallas, they have a shot at getting in, with the uncertainty around the Giants over the next two months. The offense is lights out, but the defense still has a way to go.

It’s gonna be a fun finish for the NFC, so sit back and watch the chaos unfold.