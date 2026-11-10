NFL Playoff Picture After the Trade Deadline: How Kirk Cousins’ Move to Minnesota Changes the NFC Race

Playoffs!? Don’t talk about playoffs!?
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Well, unfortunately for former Indianapolis head coach Jim Mora, we will be talking about playoffs today. With the NFL season past the midway point, it’s time to start seeing how the 2026 NFL playoff bracket is shaping up.
Looking at both pictures for each conference, the race down the stretch will be interesting. For the AFC, it’s looking more solidified, with one or two teams on the bubble. The NFC, on the other hand, is a complete bloodbath for the top-seven spots. The NFC West and NFC North easily have three teams in their division who can make it to the Super Bowl; that’s how tough the NFC is.
The beauty within this NFL season is how wide-open the entire race to the big game feels. Even looking at the top 14 teams in the entire league based on record, you could make a compelling case that each team can make a run for the Super Bowl.
Here is an updated look at the 2026 NFL playoff picture.
AFC
1. Buffalo Bills (7-1)
2. Denver Broncos (7-2)
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
4. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)
5. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)
6. Cincinnati Bengals (6-2)
7. New England Patriots (5-4)
Top 3 teams in the bubble: CLE, LV, BAL
Looking at the overall picture, it’s clear who the top teams are. The AFC South and AFC East are the two divisions whose leaders likely won’t change come playoff time. It’s hard to imagine Houston or New England catching up to its respective leader in each division.
Turning the page to the AFC North and West, both those divisions seem wide open. Yes, Denver and Pittsburgh have the lead right now, but Kansas City or Cincinnati can jump them at any given moment.
The bubble teams in this conference don’t seem as much of a threat as those in the NFC. Cleveland and Baltimore have quarterback issues. Las Vegas’ defnse can’t stop anybody right now. So, it’s safe to say this top-seven for the AFC won’t change come playoff time. The one team that could make a run is Houston, with the upside of its defense and with how quarterback CJ Stroud is playing. But they’ll have to play the rest of the way perfectly. It’ll be hard with matchups against Pittsburgh, Jacksonville and Green Bay coming up.
NFC
1. San Francisco 49ers (7-1)
2. Chicago Bears (7-2)
3. New York Giants (5-2-1)
4. Carolina Panthers (3-5)
5. Detriot Lions (6-2)
6. Minnesota Vikings (6-2)
7. Green Bay Packers (6-3)
Top 3 teams in the bubble: SEA, LAR, DAL
Man oh man, now this is a hard conference to predict (let’s just forget about the No. 3 and No. 4 seed). I’m sorry, Giants fans, just don’t know how much the team can compete offensively against the NFL’s best.
With that out of the way, man, the 49ers and Bears are complete wagons right now. San Francisco just forced five turnovers, and Chicago just had five turnovers. Both teams won the game. It just speaks to how complete and resilient both these teams are. Both teams have top-10 defenses based on EPA per play, and both have top-13 offenses in the same metric (San Francisco is the No. 1 EPA per play offense). The acquisitions of DeForest Buckner and Jeffery Simmons are exactly what both units needed, making them feel more complete.
Not only that, but both defensive coordinators have done tremendous jobs this season. Dennis Allen is using a lot of simulated pressure looks that have resulted in the eighth-highest blitz rate this season. Raheem Morris has gotten more creative with this San Francisco defensive backfield, having the fifth-highest safety rotation in the league and utilizing a lot more Cover 6 than in previous years.
The funny part is, both teams can still lose their division. The NFC North and West are complete bloodbaths. The West should stay in control by the 49ers, barring something crazy happening in the next two months. The North is still wide open. The Bears have played great and look like a wagon, but so does the rest of the division (except the Vikings offense). But hey, they just got Kirk Cousins, so the offense can look completely different than when we last saw it. While the Packers and Lions have clear weaknesses, both have clear strengths that can easily win them games.
The Lions’ offense is one of the best in the NFL — but one of the worst defenses in the league. It’s been better through recent weeks, but they’ve faced the Vikings and Dolphins offenses the last two times out. When they have to face the Packers offense, buckle up. That’s a perfect transition into the Packers, because did you watch what Jordan Love did on Sunday afternoon? He was lights out and making every throw look seamless against a quality New England defense.
Looking at Green Bay, the main issue is the offensive line; it didn’t look good despite 45 points on New England. The running game can’t get going, and it’s tough being a one-dimensional team in the playoffs. But when you can throw deep like Green Bay, it might not matter.
Even looking at the teams on the bubble, Seattle and Los Angeles are still teams to be worried about if they get in. It’s hard to downplay Mike MacDoanld and Sean McVay come playoff time — despite the struggles each team has had this season. We know what each coach can bring, and that makes them scary. Then for Dallas, they have a shot at getting in, with the uncertainty around the Giants over the next two months. The offense is lights out, but the defense still has a way to go.
It’s gonna be a fun finish for the NFC, so sit back and watch the chaos unfold.