NFL Playoff Predictions: How Will The Rest of the Season Play Out?

Week 6 is in the books. That means more than half of the teams in the league have already played 33 percent of their games this season. It feels like the season just started, yet we’re already a third of the way through the 2026 NFL regular season.

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Now that we’re a third of the way through the year, we have a pretty good idea of what every team is about. We know who’s good, who’s bad, who’s fraudulent, and who’s underperformed, so I thought it would be a good time to go through and make my updated playoff predictions.

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AFC Playoff Predictions

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1. Buffalo Bills (14-3)

Current Record: 5-1

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Starting in the AFC, I think the Buffalo Bills take home the 1-seed and the automatic bye that comes with it. Josh Allen is playing some of the best football of his career, and while their defense still has some holes, their offense is so potent it really doesn’t matter. They’ll have some competition for the 1-seed, but with a tiebreaker over Kansas City on Thanksgiving, they get the bye week.

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2. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Current Record: 5-0

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With that said, the Kansas City Chiefs obviously earn the 2-seed in my predictions. The Kenneth Walker signing has paid off, and with him being one of the most efficient runners in all of football, it has allowed Patrick Mahomes to be his usual self again. This team is dangerous and could very well win it all.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-6)

Current Record: 3-2

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I have the Cincinnati Bengals just edging out the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. Both teams finish with an 11-6 record in my predictions, but the Bengals get the tiebreaker and claim a top-three seed and the home game that comes with it. And, spoiler alert, their opponent in the Wild Card Round is the Ravens, so they definitely need the advantage.

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4. Jacksonville Jaguars (11-6)

Current Record: 4-2

Jacksonville has gotten off to a hot start this season, but they did just lose a disappointing game to Houston, who was 1-4 coming into last Sunday. The Texans are obviously better than their record indicates, but starting 5-1 could’ve all but guaranteed they win the AFC South. Still, they’re able to fend off Houston and secure the four-seed and get home-field advantage in the Wild Card.

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5. New England Patriots (12-5)

Current Record: 4-2

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The New England Patriots would be the 3-seed in the AFC in these predictions if division winners didn’t matter. With a 12-5 record, they would jump Jacksonville and Cincinnati, but since they play in the same division as Buffalo, they will hit the road for the Wild Card round in these predictions. Drake Maye is back to his MVP form, so I feel good about New England’s chances of returning to the playoffs.

6. Baltimore Ravens (11-6)

Current Record: 4-2

As I mentioned earlier, the Ravens just get beat out in the AFC North and will have to hit the road in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Lamar Jackson has been hurt the last few weeks, but once he comes back, they should be able to rattle off quite a few more wins and secure their spot in the postseason.

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7. Houston Texans (11-6)

Current Record: 2-4

Finally, the Texans came back from a 0-4 start to make the playoffs at 11-6. It seems audacious, but they have a very favorable schedule ahead of them, and I think this team is turning a corner. I believe in this defense, and C.J. Stroud has looked pretty good recently, so I have them becoming the second team in NFL history to go from 0-4 to the playoffs.

The Bubble

8. Denver Broncos (10-7)

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9. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

10. Las Vegas Raiders (9-8)

11. Cleveland Browns (9-8)

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NFC Playoff Predictions

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 hikes the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111070

1. San Francisco 49ers (14-3)

Current Record: 6-0

I don’t think anyone is surprised to see San Fran on top of the NFC. They’re 6-0 despite a slew of injuries, and once the 49ers start getting injured players back, they should only get better. I almost had them at 15 wins, but a meaningless Week 18 matchup means they rest their starters and suffer a loss to a Cardinals team trying to end the year on a high note.

2. Chicago Bears (12-5)

Current Record: 4-2

The Chicago Bears have Caleb Williams back, and when he’s under center, they’re a tough team to beat. Ben Johnson has crafted one of the best offenses in the NFL, and their defense has stepped up in some big games this year. Watch out for Chicago.

3. Dallas Cowboys (9-8)

Current Record: 2-4

Sadly, the 3-seed in the NFC is 9-8, but with the seeding rules as they are, it’s just what happened. The NFC East is quickly becoming one of the least competitive divisions in the NFL, and with Philly basically out of it, it’s a three-horse race between the Cowboys, Giants, and Commanders. The Giants lead the pack right now, but I trust Dak Prescott more over the course of a 17-game season than Jameis Winston or J.J. McCarthy.

4. New Orleans Saints (8-9)

Current Record: 2-4

Everyone’s high on Carolina right now, but their schedule gets brutally tough here soon. Over their final 12 games, they have to face the Broncos, Packers, Ravens, Vikings, Bengals, Steelers, and Seahawks, and that’s not to mention two divisional games against the Saints and one against the Falcons. There’s a lot of opportunity to mess it up, and the Saints’ schedule is much more favorable. Last week, the Saints solved some of their problems in the run game, and once they get Jordyn Tyson, Travis Etienne, and Kaden Elliss back, this team will be competitive.

5. Green Bay Packers (11-6)

Current Record: 4-2

The Green Bay Packers come up short in the NFC North, but they still get to go on the road to face the Saints in the Wild Card, which is arguably easier than the game Chicago will have to play (more on that later). The 5-seed position in the NFC has been a gift for the past few seasons, because the 4-seed has always been underwhelming, so Green Bay should get a free ride to the Divisional Round.

6. Los Angeles Rams (11-6)

Current Record: 2-4

I know the Los Angeles Rams haven’t looked the part this year, but they’re going to turn it around. Once they get their injured stars back on the field, this team is too talented to keep losing. Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford will find a way to get in the playoffs and have a run at the Super Bowl.

7. Seattle Seahawks (11-6)

Current Record: 3-3

Rounding out the NFC is the defending Super Bowl champions. Sam Darnold and this offense have been off to a slow start to the year, largely because they don’t have a strong run game, but their defense is still one of the best in football. If the offense can find a rhythm, they’ll be dancing again in 2026.

The Bubble

8. Minnesota Vikings (11-6)

9. Detroit Lions (10-7)

10. Carolina Panthers (8-9)