NFL Post-Draft Power Rankings: Rams Lead the Pack as Cowboys and Chiefs Fall Outside the Top 10

With the 2026 NFL Draft over, all teams now have an idea of what their rosters are going to look like going into the season. There will be a small flurry of free agent signings as teams try to plug some post-draft holes on their roster, and we’ll probably see a few trades, but overall, most teams are confident of how their team is shaping up.

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We haven’t seen anyone play an organized game of football since February, but there have already been some changes in the pecking order. Some teams have had a really strong offseason, while others have watched a lot of great players walk out the door.

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Here’s how all 32 NFL teams stack up as we head into the summer.

32. Arizona Cardinals

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos Aug 16, 2025 Denver, Colorado, USA Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett 7 during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver Empower Field at Mile High Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20250816_lbm_ac4_168

The Arizona Cardinals have so many holes on their roster, and they used their first four picks to get a running back, guard, quarterback, and defensive tackle. I love Jeremiyah Love, but this team was not in a position to use a premium pick on a running back. I do like the Chase Bistontis and Kaleb Proctor picks, but they could’ve used their third-rounder on a player much better than Carson Beck. Just a poor offseason for an already bad team.

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31. New York Jets

The New York Jets had a pretty solid draft, but that doesn’t mean I believe in them this year. They still have Geno Smith under center, and Aaron Glenn hasn’t proven to be the most competent head coach. They could be good in 2027 if they nail that draft, but talking about 2026, I just don’t see many wins coming their way.

30. Cleveland Browns

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the Cleveland Browns had one of the best drafts of the year. They filled their biggest needs at tackle and receiver with their first three picks, and then got some great value in Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and picked up some late-round players that could make their 53-man roster. Very good draft, but they still have massive issues at quarterback and are going in with first-time head coach Todd Manken.

29. Miami Dolphins

Imago Jacksonville, FL – OCTOBER 27: Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis 2 walks the field after NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 27th, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 27 Packers at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241027057

The Miami Dolphins were shaping up to be one of, if not the worst team in the NFL next season, but I really liked their draft. They had 13 selections, and there’s a real chance 10 of them start, or at least contribute in a big way, for them this season. Having made picks like Jacob Rodriguez and Chris Bell, they improved their defense and offense in the draft. Overall, it was a great draft for Miami.

28. Tennessee Titans

Outside of the Anthony Hill Jr. selection, I’m not a big fan of what the Tennessee Titans did in the draft. Carnell Tate at No. 4 was a reach, and they moved up for a developmental pass rusher that won’t help them a whole lot this season. They had a decent free agency period and an okay draft, so I don’t foresee them being a force in the AFC.

27. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have brought in a boatload of new players this offseason. They spent big in free agency, bringing in guys like Tyler Linderbaum, Nakobe Dean and plenty of others, and then backed it up with a really strong draft. The problem is, there was next to no foundation to build on, so they’re basically starting from scratch. They have promise, but I don’t know if it’ll translate to a lot of wins this year.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Jan 5, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. 9 celebrates with wide receiver Drake London 5 after a touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250105_bdd_ad1_014

I was already pretty low on the Atlanta Falcons this year, given their quarterback situation is pretty dire, and their draft didn’t do much to move me. They brought in some good players like Avieon Terrell and Zachariah Branch, but they didn’t get any stars, and their roster certainly needs some. They’ll be interesting this year, but I don’t see them being too great, especially in an improved NFC South.

25. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders fell back down to Earth hard last season, and now they’re trying to reconstruct their roster to return to the playoffs. I’ve liked some of the additions they’ve made this offseason, but they needed a strong draft, and I’m not sure they got it. Sonny Styles will be great, and Antonio Williams will help their offense, but outside of that, I’m not sure they have many playmakers.

24. New York Giants

I thought the New York Giants had a pretty good draft, landing guys like Arvell Reese, Francis Mauigoa and Colton Hood, but this roster still has plenty of holes, and if Malik Nabers isn’t 100 percent by the start of the season, I’m worried about their offense. They have higher upside than anyone below them, but their floor is really low.

23. Minnesota Vikings

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 04: Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy 9 warms up left handed before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on January 4th, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Packers at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20260104101

The Minnesota Vikings ended last season on a hot streak. I think they have built on that, as I thought they drafted a few good players, but they’re going to be brought down by their quarterback play. Kyler Murray could be fun, but he’s always hurt, and we all know J.J. McCarthy isn’t the future of that franchise. It could be a rough season for Minnesota.

22. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are a hard one to figure out. They looked like the best team in the league for the first half of last season, but then Daniel Jones got hurt, and then they also failed to make any big moves in free agency. I did like their draft class, namely CJ Allen and A.J. Haulcy, but I have a lot of questions about how Jones will play coming off a torn Achilles.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers also have a lot of questions around their quarterback situation, but even if Aaron Rodgers does come back, I don’t see another playoff berth in their future. I loved the Max Iheanachor pick, but after that, things kind of fell off the rails. I don’t know, I just don’t get good vibes from Pittsburgh right now.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 scrambles for yardage during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 03, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon357260103040

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t have a great free agency, but they bounced back with one of the better draft classes this year. But I just have a hard time believing in them after last year. They completely fell apart down the stretch, and I don’t really believe in Todd Bowles as a head coach. They feel like a third-place finisher in one of the worst divisions in the league.

19. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers may have won the NFC South last year, but let’s not forget they only won eight games. I did like the two additions they made on defense in Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips, but outside of that, there were no splashes, and I didn’t think they nailed the draft. I don’t think they raised their ceiling a lot, so they come in right around where they finished last year.

18. New Orleans Saints

Fandom aside, I think the New Orleans Saints are the team to beat in the NFC South. Their offense should be miles ahead of the others in their division, and while everyone’s crying about their defense, they were a top-10 unit last year in terms of PPG allowed and lost a slot corner, a middle linebacker, and an aging edge rusher, and replaced them well enough. Corner is the only major hole on that defense, and I expect they’ll make a move to fill it before the start of the season.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

Imago January 11, 2026: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on the sideline in the first half of a wild card game against the Buffalo Bills in Jacksonville, FL. Romeo T Guzman/Cal Media Jacksonville USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20260111_faf_cg2_074 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

The Jacksonville Jaguars went from an exciting, up-and-coming team to a team I’m not confident will make the playoffs in one offseason. They lost Devin Lloyd, Travis Etienne and Greg Newsome this offseason, and in return, they signed Chris Rodriguez and had one of the worst drafts I have ever seen.

16. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will once again have one of the best offenses in the league, and while they made some improvements on defense, I wanted to see more. They added pass rush help and added Caleb Downs, but they still need a reliable off-ball linebacker and a cornerback or two. They can be a fringe playoff team this year, though.

15. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers ended last season pretty poorly, and I didn’t love their offseason. They lost Romeo Doubs and Quay Walker and didn’t really sign anyone, and then this past weekend, I thought their draft was very weak. They’re going to end up as the 7-seed again, aren’t they?

14. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are tough. Any time Patrick Mahomes is on the field, they have a chance to win, but they have holes at receiver on offense and edge rusher/cornerback on defense. I think they’ll make the playoffs, but I don’t know if they have a deep run in them.

13. Cincinnati Bengals

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 looks at the scorebord during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104150

When Joe Burrow is healthy, this offense is good enough to make a Super Bowl run, but they needed to get better on defense this offseason. They brought in Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, Cashius Howell, Dexter Lawrence, and added some depth on defense in the draft, but is it enough? I think he could be enough to get them to the playoffs, but maybe not enough to make a deep push.

12. Baltimore Ravens

Losing Tyler Linderbaum certainly hurt, but I like what the Baltimore Ravens have done this offseason, bringing in Trey Hendrickson, Jaylinn Hawkins, Olaivavega Ioane, Zion Young, and other impact players. I would’ve liked to have seen them get another weapon for Lamar Jackson, but when he’s healthy, he can make almost anything work.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers’ defense should once again be one of the best in the league in 2026, but I still have concerns about their offense. Their guard situation is not great, and I would’ve liked to have seen them take a receiver earlier in the draft. I do believe in Mike McDaniel’s ability to elevate them, but if Joe Alt or Rashawn Slater gets hurt again this year, it could be 2025 all over again.

10. Detroit Lions

Imago December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jared Goff 16 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_439 Copyright: xAMGx

The Detroit Lions underachieved last year, and I think they only got better this offseason. Derrick Moore is going to help their pass rush, and if their defensive backs can stay healthy, they’ll be much improved defensively. And we all know what this offense is capable of at full strength. They should be dancing again this postseason.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles still have one of the most talented rosters in the sport, and their offense should be improved with Sean Mannion calling plays. They have a few more holes than normal, but I think they’ll be a better team this year than last year.

8. San Francisco 49ers

This is where we enter the territory of teams that I believe could actually win the Super Bowl next year. I like the San Francisco 49ers’ roster, but it feels like they never do themselves any favors in the draft. Mike Evans could be the addition that pushes them over the edge, but they’re at the bottom of my Super Bowl contenders tier.

7. New England Patriots

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: QB Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots throws the ball while pressured by LB Boye Mafe 53 of the Seattle Seahawks during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208198

The New England Patriots were not the best team in the AFC last year, and now their schedule got harder and I really didn’t love their offseason. If they bring in A.J. Brown, they will probably rise a spot, but that’s still uncertain. I think they’re a very good team, but an AFC Championship berth would be a major win in 2026.

6. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears were one of the hottest teams last year and were very close to making the NFC Championship. I know they lost D.J. Moore, but that won’t be too detrimental to their offense, and I really like the additions they made defensively in free agency and the draft. As long as Caleb Williams doesn’t regress, watch out for Chicago.

5. Seattle Seahawks

I’m always in favor of putting the reigning champions at No. 1 until they prove they don’t deserve it, but Seattle has already proven that. They lost so many key players in free agency and signed a bunch of nobodies, and then went out and didn’t have a very great draft. Just a bad offseason for the reigning champs.

4. Houston Texans

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 18: C.J. Stroud 7 of the Houston Texans in warm up before an AFC Divisional Round game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans on January 18, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 AFC Divisional Round Texans at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482260118057

If the Houston Texans took any quarterback from any other team in the top-10, they’d be a top-three team, as C.J. Stroud hasn’t proven he can step up in big moments and help get them over the hump. They’re going to be a great regular season team, but if their defense doesn’t hold their opponent to under 14 in the playoffs, it might be wraps for them.

3. Buffalo Bills

Any time you have Josh Allen under center, you’re likely going to be one of the best teams in the league. They already had an explosive offense when they had no weapons, and now they have D.J. Moore as their WR1. On top of that, they made big improvements defensively, but I’m still a bit concerned about their run defense. We’ll see how they do in year one under Joe Brady.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were a Bo Nix injury away from making the Super Bowl last year, and they only got better. Their only big loss this offseason was John Franklin-Meyers, and they drafted a DT in the second round to replace him. They also brought in Jaylen Waddle via a trade to improve their offense. They should be the AFC favorites right now.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Imago The words Choose Love are emblazoned on the back of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 helmet during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional round playoff game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The message honors the late Martin Luther King and reflects the values that he championed, according to a statement from the NFL. The Rams defeated the Bears 20-17 to advance to the NFC Championship. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA CHI20260118215 MARKxBLACK

The Los Angeles Rams don’t have any holes on their roster right now. They could use a WR3, but they have Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, plus four capable tight ends to shoulder the receiving load. Right tackle could certainly be better, but I’m not too worried about it. Defensively, they needed cornerbacks, so they signed the best one in free agency, Jaylen Watson, and traded for an All-Pro in Trent McDuffie. Their draft wasn’t great, but it didn’t need to be. They are the runaway Super Bowl favorites in my book.