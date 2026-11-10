NFL Power Rankings After the Trade Deadline: Where Every Team Stands Heading Into Week 10

Week 9 of the NFL season has concluded, and things are starting to heat up. It was a weird week of NFL action, but with the trade deadline being hours away, teams are starting to make moves. We’ll see how some moves affect the rankings next week, but this week delivered surprising results.

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The best part about the NFL is how wide open it feels with multiple teams having legit shots at making the Super Bowl in February. We have a good idea of which teams have a realistic shot of making the big game in Los Angeles, so here are the power rankings of all NFL teams heading into Week 10.

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32. Los Angeles Chargers (0-8)

Imago Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh catches the ball for quarterback Justin Herbert (10) as he warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Last Week’s Rank: 32

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Week 9 Result: 44-22 loss to HOU

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Will the Chargers even win a game this season? It’s gotten to that point with this team. Nothing has worked; the coaching hasn’t been good, and the situation is bleak. Nobody would’ve seen that coming in the summer.

31. Philadelphia Eagles (2-7)

Last Week’s Rank: 30

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Week 9 Result: 19-11 loss to NYG

Injuries have depleted this Eagles roster, and the conversation has to shift to whether Nick Sirianni comes back in 2027. Expect the Eagles to be picking top-five in the draft come April.

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30. Miami Dolphins (1-7)

Last Week’s Rank: 31

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Week 9 Result: 19-9 loss to DET

The Dolphins may be 30th in these rankings, but don’t let that fool you. This team is fun and has exciting players to watch every week. While the talent isn’t quite there to win games, head coach Jeff Hafley and co. have done a great job making this roster competitive. If they can hit on the top-five draft pick in April, expect Miami to be competitive for years to come.

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29. Indianapolis Colts (2-6)

Last Week’s Rank: 29

Week 9 Result: 27-23 loss to DAL

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The Colts simply have no life. It’s a rough situation, and with Daniel Jones playing like the worst quarterback in football, that makes life rough. While being competitive against Dallas was nice to see for Colts fans, it’s back to reality after another loss.

28. Tennessee Titans (1-7)

Last Week’s Rank: 28

Week 9 Result: Bye

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Titans are still in the bottom five coming off the bye. Titans fans hope to see some positive signs from Cam Ward in the last half of the season.

27. Baltimore Ravens (4-5)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2026: Ravens Vs Colts SEP 13 Sep 13, 2026 Indianapolis, IN, USA Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter on the sidelines during NFL game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Mersits-Cal Media Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Sport Media Indianapolis In USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260913_zma_c04_137.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree520790

Last Week’s Rank: 23

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Week 9 Result: 33-10 loss to JAX

A tough loss on Thursday Night Football drops the Eagles a couple spots in this week’s rankings. Hopefully, Jacoby Brissett can bring this team life, with Lamar Jackson sidelined.

26. New York Jets (2-7)

Last Week’s Rank: 27

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Week 9 Result: 35-12 loss to KC

After Geno Smith had a blazing performance against Las Vegas, he followed it up with a rough one against Kansas City. New York hasn’t looked good under Aaron Glenn, and while the game was close at times, the Jets once again got outclassed in the second half.

25. Washington Commanders (2-5-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 26

Week 9 Result: 20-13 loss to LAR

The Commanders’ weakness shone in the loss to Los Angeles. The cornerbacks and offensive line struggled. Not being able to stop Puka Nacua was evident, and Myles Garrett had three sacks in his return. Washington is another team that has to start considering a change when they move on from their current head coach.

24. Arizona Cardinals (3-6)

Last Week’s Rank: 21

Week 9 Result: 17-3 loss to SEA

It wasn’t a surprising performance by the Cardinals going up against the Seahawks defense. Arizona got just 50 yards on the ground, which isn’t a recipe for success. The defense looked good against a Drew Lock-led Seahawks offense, holding Jaxon Smith-Njigba to 51 yards.

23. Atlanta Falcons (3-6)

Imago ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 29: Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson 7 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons on December 29th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 29 Rams at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251229038

Last Week’s Rank: 25

Week 9 Result: 34-17 loss to CIN

The Atlanta defnse couldn’t stop the Bengals offense, but no one can. Michael Penix Jr. couldn’t keep up and struggled again. As a result, Atlanta traded away Jessie Bates III to Jacksonville on Monday.

22. Carolina Panthers (3-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 18

Week 9 Result: 26-21 loss to DEN

Carolina got off to a hot start, but the defense hasn’t performed well enough to keep that trend going. The offense has had hiccups, but performed well enough to keep the team in the game and had a chance to win it at the end. It’s clear Carolina is struggling with pass protection, and that was evident against Denver.

21. New Orleans Saints (3-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 24

Week 9 Result: 23-22 win over CLE

Oh man, what a game that was against Cleveland. Regardless, New Orleans got the win. It’s a big win for the team considering how the rest of the NFC South is looking. The win puts them right back in contention to win the division.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)

Last Week’s Rank: 19

Week 9 Result: 27-24 loss to CHI

Tampa Bay has an elite defense and run game, but a bottom-five quarterback. Baker Mayfield is dealing with injuries, so we’ll give him some grace, but he hasn’t played well in the slightest. He’s bottom-five in most categories, showing how bad he’s been. If the Buccaneers can get more consistent play from Baker, they could win the NFC South with ease.

19. Dallas Cowboys (4-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 22

Week 9 Result: 27-23 win over IND

Penalties were a big reason this game was closer than the final score, and Dallas once again put up a great offensive performance. While the Colts moved the ball, the defense had some bright spots to build on. Caleb Downs was one of them.

18. Cleveland Browns (5-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 17

Week 9 Result: 23-22 loss to NO

The lack of quarterback play will be the demise of the 2026 Cleveland Browns. No matter who’s in the pocket, whether it’s Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, neither is efficient enough. The bright spot was the good plays from young players like Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion.

17. Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)

Last Week’s Rank: 15

Week 9 Result: 38-17 loss to SF

The Raiders are a competitive team, but can’t get out of their own way. Five turnovers in the second half won’t win you a game, and clearly it didn’t against San Francisco. The offense can stay in games, but the defnse is why games won’t tally in the win column.

16. Houston Texans (3-5)

Imago November 12, 2023, Hookstown, Pennsylvania, USA: Houston Texans quarterback CJ STROUD 7 drops back to pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Hookstown USA – ZUMAg257 20231112_zsp_g257_060 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Last Week’s Rank: 20

Week 9 Result: 44-22 win over LAC

CJ Stroud should be in the MVP conversation, but the Texans’ record is the reason he isn’t. The offense has been lights out, and the defense showed life (though it was against the Chargers). If Houston can string together some wins in the back half of this season, they could find themselves in the playoffs.

15. New York Giants (5-2-1)

Last Week’s Rank: 16

Week 9 Result: 19-11 win over PHI

Another gritty win by the Giants. Exactly what you’d expect from a John Harbaugh-led team. Arvell Reese looked like the No. 5 overall pick. New York has to get the rushing game going to maintain this success.

14. New England Patriots (5-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 10

Week 9 Result: 45-27 loss to GB

Patriots haven’t risen to the occasion when playing tougher opponents this season. They’ve looked flat against top-10 defenses this year, and it’s due to a lack of offensive weapons. Having Mack Hollins and Efton Chism III as the main guys won’t lead to success. The franchise is asking Drake Maye to play Superman, and his play style leads to turnovers.

13. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

Last Week’s Rank: 14

Week 9 Result: 17-3 win over ARI

Seattle jumps up one spot after a bleak win over Arizona. The defnse is stout, but the offense hasn’t looked good. It’s been the same story all season for the Seahawks.

12. Los Angeles Rams (5-4)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Rams Training Camp Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett 95 during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Loyola Marymount University, in Los Angeles, CA. Jon Endow/Image of Los Angeles California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx JonxEndowx iosphotos416037

Last Week’s Rank: 12

Week 9 Result: 20-13 win over WAS

The injury to Puka Nacua isn’t what you want to see if you’re a Rams fan. He’s the offense in the passing game. No one else has stepped up, so it’s a major loss for this team. The bright side is you finally got to see Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett lined up next to each other, and it looked dominant.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 11

Week 9 Result: Bye

Steelers don’t move after a bye week. Big matchup against Cincinnati this week.

10. Minnesota Vikings (6-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 9

Week 9 Result: 23-6 loss to BUF

The offense was absolutely unwatchable on Monday Night Football against Buffalo. Carson Wentz looked completely lost and couldn’t enter the red zone at all until late. The Vikings made a trade for Kirk Cousins, which will boost the offense and should get Minnesota back into Super Bowl contention. For them to climb back up the rankings, it’s more of a wait-and-see approach. So, they drop one spot.

9. Detroit Lions (6-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 8

Week 9 Result: 19-9 win over MIA

Nothing much to say about this Detriot win. A nice gritty win after being tested by Miami. It’s a testament to how nice the Dolphins have been playing despite the record. But, with the flat performance Detriot drops one spot.

8. Denver Broncos (7-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 5

Week 9 Result: 26-21 win over CAR

Even with a win over Carolina, the Broncos still fall in these rankings. The teams above them have simply been playing better, more “convincing” football. Bo Nix has looked better in recent weeks and has had decisive moments against the Panthers.

7. Green Bay Packers (6-3)

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110101

Last Week’s Rank: 13

Week 9 Result: 45-27 win over NE

Jordan Love. That’s all you need to know for this portion, realistically. Love has been lights out when targeting Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. When in doubt, just chuck it deep! That’s the Packers’ motto this season. Jonathan Gannon has done a great job with this defense, making Green Bay a dangerous team heading into November and December.

6. Cincinnati Bengals (6-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 7

Week 9 Result: 34-17 win over ATL

Another week and another stellar performance from this Bengals offense. Joe Burrow has been hard to stop even with a mediocre rushing attack. The defense has been spotty, but it has made enough plays to win games throughout this season.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 6

Week 9 Result: 35-12 win over NYJ

Kansas City just keeps finding ways to win. Even with the Patrick Mahomes injury scare, it didn’t matter. The red flags on this team are the wide receivers and offensive line. Even with poor play from both those units, Mahomes is doing everything he can to make this offense hum. The acquisition of Josh Downs will help this problem and could get the Chiefs back into the top three soon.

4. Chicago Bears (7-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 2

Week 9 Result: 27-24 win over TB

Well, at least the four-interception performance from Caleb Williams is out of the way. The Buccaneers turned up the heat, and it was clear it affected Williams to some degree. The defense made plays to win this game for Chicago, which is key for them if they want to win a Super Bowl. Williams will have hiccups; it’s just a matter of whether the defense can bail him out on some occasions, and they did in Week 9.

3. San Francisco 49ers (7-1)

Imago December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 throws the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_148 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Last Week’s Rank: 3

Week 9 Result: 38-17 win over LV

Easily still the Super Bowl favorite in the NFC. Brock Purdy looks like an MVP candidate, and the defense forced five turnovers against Las Vegas. The best part is that they’ll only get healthier as the season progresses. The addition of Keenan Allen should help the 49ers offense operate until they get some receivers back from injury.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

Last Week’s Rank: 4

Week 9 Result: 33-10 win over BAL

Jaguars just dominated an injured Baltimore team in primetime. With trading for Jessie Bates III and Jordan Davis on Monday, it’s clear Jacksonville is going all in. Trevor Lawrence looks like the real deal, and Liam Coen has this team firing on all cylinders.

1. Buffalo Bills (TBD)

Last Week’s Rank: 1

Week 9 Result: 23-6 win over MIN

The offense looked good again under Josh Allen, but the defense still struggled. Yes, they held Minnesota to six points, but there were receivers open all night. Wentz just couldn’t hit them. To bolster the defnse the Bills traded for Amani Hooker, which should give them a major boost in the back end. With the offense looking unstoppable and the defense getting some additions, the Bills stay at No. 1 overall.