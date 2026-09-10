NFL Power Rankings 2026: Ranking All 32 Teams Before Week 1

The 2026 NFL season is here.

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Tonight, Seattle and New England started in what should be an exciting matchup. These rankings will change over the next couple of months, no doubt. Injuries, surprise sleepers, and underrated players can impact this list at any time. But that’s what an NFL season is all about.

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Throughout the season, I’ll update these power rankings weekly to see how each of the 32 teams stands week to week. It’s time to begin, and I’m sure all of you will agree with this first list. Here’s the first Power Rankings of the 2026 NFL season.

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks on as players warm up before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117133

1. Seattle Seahawks

I give the reigning Super Bowl champions the benefit of the doubt. The Seattle Seahawks are the best team in the league until they or someone else proves otherwise. This defense is the same as last season, and under Mike MacDonald, we know how scary that can be. I am interested to see how Brian Fleury calls this offense with Klint Kubiak out of the building.

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2. Los Angeles Rams

The offseason darling comes in at No. 2. We all know the acquisitions the Los Angeles Rams made this offseason have absolutely loaded this roster. Aaron Donald is set to miss the season opener, but this defense will still be dominant without him.

3. Houston Texans

No matter how stacked the Rams defense is, the Houston Texans defense is the best in the league. This defense can be historic this season with how loaded it is at every level. I anticipate CJ Stroud to have a bounce-back season this year to give Houston the boost they’ve needed on the offensive end.

4. Buffalo Bills

An early top-five matchup comes this Sunday as the Texans meet the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo has a new coach at the helm with Joe Brady, so the offense should be the motor of this team. I am worried about the rushing defense throughout the season, but I’m excited about Jim Leonhard’s hiring as defensive coordinator.

5. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are one of the most loaded rosters in this entire league. This defense is loaded with Patrick Surtain II and Nik Bonitto. Offensively, it all comes down to Bo Nix and whether he returns healthy and ready to dominate in 2026. The acquisition of Jaylen Waddle should take this offense to new heights.

6. Baltimore Ravens

Defensively, the Baltimore Ravens will look a lot different this season under Jesse Minter. Trey Hendrickson and Zion Young should bring some juice to the edge. The new weapons in Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt will be fun to watch with Lamar Jackson.

7. New England Patriots

Drake Maye finished second in MVP voting last season, and the offense around him will be even better. AJ Brown and Romeo Doubs will take this unit to new heights, which is why the New England Patriots will be one of the better teams in the league. Defensively, the edge room has questions, but we hope rookie Gabe Jacas finds success.

8. Detroit Lions

The hiring of Drew Petzing should have this offense as one of the best in the league. Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown are one of the most underrated duos in the entire league. Defensively, the Detroit Lions hope rookie Derrick Moore can provide some pass rush opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

9. Dallas Cowboys

Christian Parker’s addition is the centerpiece of Dallas’ offseason. Offensively, it’ll be one of the best units in the league with Dak Prescott. Looking at the defense, additions like Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, and Jalen Thompson should make this unit significantly better than it was last season.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are much like the Cowboys in that they just need to improve the defense. It was one of the worst units last season, but with Dexter Lawrence coming into the building, it should look completely different. Even with a healthy Burrow, the Bengals’ weak defense limits their ceiling.

11. Philadelphia Eagles

This defense will be the motor for this Philadelphia Eagles team under Vic Fangio. The offense will determine how far this team goes. Philadelphia brought in Sean Mannion to call the unit. If Jalen Hurts can be efficient in this new scheme and find new targets like Makai Lemon, the Eagles will contend for a top spot in the NFC.

12. San Francisco 49ers

For the San Francisco 49ers, this is as healthy as they likely will be all season. Even so, they’re already missing players like Ricky Pearsall and potentially Christian McCaffrey. Injuries typically limit this team, but mix that into the tough schedule, and you can see why San Francisco misses the top 10.

13. Chicago Bears

The hype for the Chicago Bears is for real with Ben Johnson. Bears fans are excited to see Luther Burden III elevate into the No. 2 receiver for this offense, but the offense isn’t the concern. Defensively, the loss of Coby Bryant hurts, and the team didn’t do much to improve its rushing defense from a season ago.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars

One of the best offensive units last season should remain the best. Trevor Lawrence enters year two in the Liam Coen scheme. Defensively, this Jacksonville Jaguars team is widely talented. The edge duo of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker will carry this unit; my one question is how this linebacker core will operate without Devin Lloyd.

15. Los Angeles Chargers

Mike McDaniel’s hiring will have Justin Herbert operating differently this season. Omarion Hampton should have a significant jump in year two; the big question is what this Los Angeles Chargers defense will look like. Minter is out, and Chris O’Leary is in.

16. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are the team I think will rise the most on this list this season. I’m very high on the draft class with R Mason Thomas and Mansoor Delane. Offensively, the addition of Kenneth Walker should get this rushing attack operating at a level we’re used to seeing from Kansas City.

17. New Orleans Saints

Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough will enter their second year together with the New Orleans Saints. The growth should be really fun to see with additions to the offense like Travis Etienne Jr. and Oscar Delp. Hopefully Jordyn Tyson can get healthy enough to see the field.

18. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have one of the league’s better rosters; it all depends on how Daniel Jones comes back from his Achilles injury. Shane Steichen is a great playcaller and can have this offense operating like a top-five unit again if everyone is healthy.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just signed Baker Mayfield to a big three-year extension, and they hope he can take this team back to an NFC South title. The Buccaneers will be without franchise legend Mike Evans and Lavonte David in 2026, but new, exciting rookie additions were drafted to fill that void.

20. Green Bay Packers

Even with stars like Jordan Love and Micah Parsons, the Green Bay Packers find themselves at 20 on this first list. The depth on the offensive line and the defense as a whole are big question marks going into the season. Can Brandon Cisse help this secondary immediately?

21. Minnesota Vikings

This Minnesota Vikings team has all the talent in the world to compete in the NFC, and the coaching to back it up. Brian Flores and Kevin O’Connell are terrific at calling plays. It’ll all come down to how Kyler Murray can operate this offense under O’Connell. If he can, the Vikings could surprise some people.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a similar situation to the Vikings. The roster is there; it’s just about how far the quarterback can take them. Aaron Rodgers isn’t getting any younger, and he didn’t show much mobility last season under center. If he can operate effectively, this Steelers team should crack the top 15 at some point this season.

23. New York Giants

Enter John Harbaugh with the New York Giants, which is just crazy to type. Harbaugh takes over a promising edge room with Brian Burns and Abdul Carter. Arvell Reese looks the part so far, which should make this Giants defense the highlight of this team. Wide receiver is a big question mark for the Giants, along with how Jaxson Dart can operate in a new scheme.

24. Carolina Panthers

I’m definitely a lot lower on the Carolina Panthers than most. The addition of Devin Lloyd and Jaelen Phillips should have this defense moving differently this season. The rushing attack under Dave Canales will be good; I’m just worried about Bryce Young. Can he operate at an elite level this season? We shall see.

25. Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels will handle a new scheme this season with David Blough. Expect a lot more under center and heavier personnel for the Washington Commanders. This team definitely has to be better than last season. They made a lot of additions this offseason, but I hope Sonny Styles will be the main one.

26. New York Jets

The New York Jets will have an efficient offense this season with Geno Smith and Frank Reich. This offensive line is one of the best in the league, and the young weapons should find success. This defense will be led by Demario Davis in the middle, with young rookies like David Bailey.

27. Tennessee Titans

A lot of people have been excited about the Tennessee Titans this offseason, but I’m a little lower on them entering the season. This defense made additions this offseason; I just didn’t like them as much. Offensively, the team is hoping Cam Ward can make a big jump in year two.

28. Atlanta Falcons

With losses in the edge room and major question marks at quarterback. The Atlanta Falcons start off the season lower on this list. I’m not sure how much Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. can elevate this team even with players like Bijan Robinson.

29. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have an exciting future with Fernando Mendoza, but to start off the year, it’ll be Kirk Cousins. Cousins should be able to operate this Klint Kubiak offense effectively, but with limited receiving room and a young defensive secondary, the Raiders have a slow start to the year.

30. Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson is starting at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

31. Miami Dolphins

I’m excited about the future of this Miami Dolphins team. Jeff Hafley is an exciting hire, and the draft class is fun. It’s just that this team is carrying over $150 million in dead cap, which the roster reflects. It’s a rebuilding year for Miami, but the future is bright.

32. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will have one of the worst defenses in the league. Mix that with one of the toughest schedules in the entire league, and the Cardinals will have a rough 2026. But at least they have a fun offense.