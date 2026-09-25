NFL Pretenders and Contenders: Are the Chiefs & Bills Real Super Bowl Threats?

We’re already one game into Week 3, and there are just eight undefeated teams remaining in the NFL. Last year, after two weeks, 10 teams were still undefeated, but only six of them went on to make the playoffs. A strong start to the season can propel you forward, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to be a contender.

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Since I’ve seen quite a few fanbases overreacting to their teams’ hot start on social media, I thought it would be a great time to go through all eight 2-0 teams and identify each of them as a contender or pretender. Just so their fans can keep some realistic expectations.

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Kansas City Chiefs: Contenders

Imago Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, August 22, 2026, Kansas City Chiefs player Kenneth Walker 9 warming up at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

Let’s start with the Kansas City Chiefs, who currently sit on top of the AFC with a perfect record after wins over the Broncos and Colts. Their offense is humming right now, largely due to their new running back, Kenneth Walker, but Patrick Mahomes, who is coming off a torn ACL, looks like his old self as well.

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They’ve been a bit more up-and-down on defense, holding Denver to 10 points before allowing Indy to score 30, but I think they’ll be just fine, especially once Mansoor Delane returns.

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This Chiefs team looks like the ones that won multiple Super Bowls earlier in Mahomes’ career. If their defense can finish in the top-12, they’re legit Super Bowl threats.

Buffalo Bills: Contenders

Do I really need to explain myself on this one? The Buffalo Bills have been Super Bowl contenders for a while now, but now that they’ve gotten rid of Sean McDermott and replaced him with Joe Brady, this team looks better than ever. Josh Allen is playing the best football of his career (and that’s saying something), Dalton Kincaid is balling out, James Cook looks strong, and D.J. Moore has impressed when he’s been on the field. I do still have concerns about their defense, but their offense is talented enough to overcome any deficiencies they have on that side of the ball.

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Once the playoffs roll around, will the Bills get it done? I don’t know, but I can say with absolute certainty that they are threats in the AFC.

Cincinnati Bengals: Contenders

Imago January 04, 2026: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. /CSM Cincinnati United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260104_zma_c04_239 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

I was kind of on the fence about the Cincinnati Bengals. Their offense hasn’t been that great to start the year, but we all know what they’re capable of at full strength, so that’s not what I’m worried about. I’m worried about their defense. But I have to remind myself that they rebuilt this defense during the offseason, and so far, they’ve been great. Their pass rush is getting home consistently, they’ve been great against the run, and DJ Turner II is picking up where he left off in coverage.

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I almost let my feelings about last year’s defense cloud my judgment for this year, but luckily, I caught myself in time. All this new-look defense has done is prove that they are good enough to help this offense win a Super Bowl, so yes, the Bengals are contenders this year.

Las Vegas Raiders: Pretenders

I have seen far too many Las Vegas Raiders fans talking crazy on social media after their 2-0 start. Yes, it’s exciting when your team wins, especially at the start of the year, but they beat the Dolphins – clearly the worst team in football – and the Chargers. That’s nothing to write home about.

As much as I love Klint Kubiak and what he’s building in year one – I think they could be contenders in a couple of years – they are not contenders right now, and that’s just a fact.

To be a contender, you need an elite defense. Their defense has played well, but they have far too many holes and will be exposed against elite offenses. They also don’t have a single reliable receiver that can take over on any given down, and Kirk Cousins has been turning the ball over at a high rate.

This team has a bright future, but they’re going to crash back down to reality soon.

Seattle Seahawks: Contenders

Imago SAN JOSE, CA – FEBRUARY 04: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 of the Seattle Seahawks answers questions during the Wednesday press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on February 4, 2026 at the San Jose Marriott in San Jose, CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 04 Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260204042

The Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl last year, and what do you know, they could do it again this year. After they lost Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant, and Boye Mafe in free agency, I was a little worried about this team. Not super worried, but they didn’t feel like the best team in the NFC to me, but they’re sure playing like it right now. Drew Lock has been great after the first half in Week 1, and this defense is just as good as it was last year.

I am a bit concerned about their lack of a run game, but if this defense keeps holding their opponents under 14 points, it’s hard to say they can’t win it all.

Minnesota Vikings: Pretenders

The Minnesota Vikings have been a fun team to watch through the first two weeks. When Kyler Murray threw a pick on their opening possession of the season and then went down with a concussion, I thought it was over, but I forgot Brian Flores isn’t afraid to blitz on 77 percent of their downs and just terrorize the opposing quarterback. This defense is the reason they’re 2-0, but ultimately, they’re not real contenders.

The Vikings could very well be a playoff team, and maybe even win a game in the postseason, but I don’t think they’ll have the run game or quarterback play to be a real threat in the NFC. They’re fun, but they have no real chance to win it all in 2026.

Philadelphia Eagles: Pretenders

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley 26 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111075

On paper, the Philadelphia Eagles should be contenders. They have a Super Bowl-winning QB, one of the best running backs in football, a strong receiving core, two of the best tackles in football, two elite defensive tackles, a former All-Pro linebacker, and an elite secondary. And yet they do very little to inspire you and make you believe they can win it all.

Let’s start with the fact that their offense has problems. They can’t run the ball efficiently, largely due to their interior offensive line, which then causes their passing attack to struggle at times. Then on defense, they have all these elite talents, but they give up 22 to Washington and 20 to Tennessee in back-to-back weeks. Giving up 21 PPG would’ve still put them 10th last year, but they have the talent to be much better.

This just feels like basically the same team as last year. They’ll win 11 or 12 games, make the playoffs, and likely lose in the Wild Card to a team that probably isn’t as talented as them on paper.

San Francisco 49ers: Contenders

The San Francisco 49ers have been fantastic to start the year, blowing out Los Angeles and Miami in their first two games. Offensively, Brock Purdy is playing like an MVP candidate, their run game has been solid, Mike Evans looks like a great addition (he is hurt right now, though), and their offensive line is holding up. We all know that, when they’re healthy, the 49ers have one of the best rosters in the sport, but that’s the thing. They’re almost never healthy.

If San Fran can make it through the season without suffering a ton of season-ending injuries to their stars, they can absolutely win it all. But that’s proven to be a big if in the past. I don’t bet on injuries, though, so I say they’re contenders at this moment.