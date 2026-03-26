NFL Pro Day Notes: Jalen Stroman, Deamonte Trayanum Stand Out

Essentials Inside The Story Jalen Stroman is currently a projected 5th-round pick

Malachi Fields opted not to re-run the 40-yard dash

Justin Joly was unable to test for scouts at pro day due to a hamstring strain

With the NFL Draft looming, every 40-yard dash and vertical leap carries the weight of a potential roster spot, and for many prospects at Notre Dame and NC State, Tuesday was their last chance to impress. For a safety coming off an injury-plagued season and Toledo running back Deamonte Trayanum looking for the right fit, recent workouts were a make-or-break moment.

NOTRE DAME

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Though the focus at Notre Dame pro day was on running back Jeremiyah Love, several other prospects stood out.

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Imago November 08, 2025: Notre Dame safety Jalen Stroman 7 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Navy Midshipmen and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251108_zma_c04_636 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Jalen Stroman, the safety who transferred from Virginia Tech, had a solid workout after a season where he struggled with injury. Stroman measured 6-foot-3, 203 pounds, hit 36 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-3 in the broad, and timed 4.41 in the short shuttle and 7.18 in the three-cone. He had terrific seasons as a sophomore and junior for Virginia Tech before suffering a season-ending injury after the first game of the 2024 season. He played nine games for Notre Dame last season, finishing with 37 tackles and intercepting one pass for a touchdown. Entering the season, Stroman was graded as a fifth-round prospect. He projects as a strong or zone safety on Sundays.

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Stroman met at length with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, will be attending the Chicago Bears local day, and is gaining interest from the Denver Broncos.

I spoke with cornerback DeVonta Smith at length, who told me he was slightly disappointed in his 40, which ranged from the low 4.5s to a best of 4.48 seconds, as he was hoping for better. Smith timed a solid 4.11 seconds in the short shuttle and a super quick 6.83 seconds in the three-cone. He touched 43 inches in the vertical jump after having an attempt of 44.5 inches scratched by scouts running the drill. According to the scout, Smith moved one foot before the jump and did not complete a two-foot takeoff. Still, 43 inches is a terrific mark.

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He felt smooth in drills, and scouts complimented his footwork. Smith caught every ball during drills except for two, which were overthrown. The New Orleans Saints ran the defensive back drills, and Smith met with the team on Wednesday. He also has a meeting with the Washington Commanders in the near future.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Navy Vs Notre Dame NOV 08 November 08, 2025: Notre Dame offensive lineman Aamil Wagner 59 during NCAA football game action between the Navy Midshipmen and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media South Bend Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_650.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree440734

Offensive tackle Aamil Wagner continued his terrific predraft process. After an outstanding showing during Shrine Bowl practices and a solid combine, Wagner looked good on pro day, especially in drills. He worked exclusively at right tackle on Tuesday after lining up on both sides during Shrine practice. I’m told the move to have Wagner play left tackle was a spur-of-the-moment decision, and teams are looking at Wagner as solely a right tackle.

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Expected to be a Day 2 pick, Wagner met with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.

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Receiver Malachi Fields did not run the forty, standing on his mark from Indianapolis, but did run the short shuttle in a time of 4.25 seconds, then participated in position drills, looking exceptional catching the ball. Fields is projected to be a Day 2 selection, likely going late in the second round or early in the third. Someone close to him told me, the round one conversation surrounding Fields after the Senior Bowl was nonsense, as was the speculation that he would fall to Day 3 after his Combine performance.

He met extensively with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets, a pair of teams that need receivers. If the Rams don’t take a receiver with the 13 pick, Fields would most definitely be in play for them when they are on the clock with the 61st selection, especially with all the rumors about the team potentially moving Davante Adams.

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Offensive guard Billy Schrauth did not test during pro day after making the decision to participate in position drills only during the Combine. The Combine report does not list any medical exclusion for Schrauth as the reason he did not participate in testing; rather, it was his choice. This will certainly raise a red flag among teams and is likely to keep Schrauth from landing on day two of the draft.

I personally reached out to Schrauth on the situation, but never received an answer.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE

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Teams were on hand at NCSU pro day primarily for tight end Justin Joly, who did not test at the combine. Unfortunately, he suffered a strained hamstring a little more than a week ago and was unable to test for scouts at pro day. He did position drills and caught the ball well. The New Orleans Saints ran the drills. He told me he’s still deciding if he will run the 40 before the draft.

Joly has an official-30 visit with the Kansas City Chiefs coming up.

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TOLEDO

Toledo’s pro day took place on Monday, and its top prospects in the secondary stood on most of their numbers from the combine.

One prospect who was not at the combine but put on a show for scouts was running back Deamonte Trayanum. The big back, who measured 5-foot-10.5 and 224 pounds at the Shrine Bowl, clocked the 40 in times that ranged from 4.52 to 4.56 seconds, ran the short shuttle in 4.18 seconds, and hit 37 inches in the vertical jump. Trayanum also completed 27 reps on the bench press.

After a solid season for Ohio State in 2023, Trayanum transferred to Kentucky the following year, yet never fit in. He then moved to Toledo last season and produced career numbers of 1,015 rushing yards with 12 TDs, as well as 21 receptions for 212 yards.

Trayanum met with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles before and after pro day and has an official-30 visit set with the Seattle Seahawks.