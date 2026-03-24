NFL Pro Day Report: Matthew Hibner Leads SMU Standouts, James Neal Gains Traction

Essentials Inside The Story Tight end Matthew Hibner was the standout performer of the Mustangs' workout

The Bengals sent an OL coach to monitor Iowa's James Neal's progress

Defensive lineman Dom Orange scheduled a private workout for teams on April 7

The final full week of pro-day workouts began on Monday, as general managers, coaches, and scouts crisscross the nation for final data points before they stack their boards in two weeks. Here are reports from the pro-day events at Iowa State, SMU, and Boston College.

IOWA STATE

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Offensive lineman James Neal, a late riser in the scouting community who was graded as a free-agent prospect before the season, yet is now getting late-round consideration, timed 5.2 seconds in the 40, hit 33 inches in the vertical jump, and completed 26 reps on the bench press.

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Neal was not a participant in the combine, but he did measure 6-foot-4.5 and 322 pounds at the Shrine Bowl with arms that came in 33 7/8 inches long. Teams are looking at him as a developmental offensive line prospect with the hopes that he continues the progress he displayed on the field in 2025. The Cincinnati Bengals had one of their offensive line coaches on hand for Neal.

Defensive lineman Dom Orange, who has dealt with a quad strain during the predraft process, has scheduled an individual workout for teams, which will take place on April 7.

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SMU

Imago November 01, 2025: SMU Mustangs tight end Matthew Hibner attempts to make a catch during the third quarter of a college football game against the Miami Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Dallas United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251101_zma_c04_809 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

It was primarily an offensive show during the Mustangs workout, and by all accounts, tight end Matthew Hibner won the day. The athletic prospect timed 4.33 seconds in the short shuttle, 7.40 seconds in the three-cone, and hit 9-foot-8 in the broad jump. Hibner timed 4.57 seconds in the 40 and hit 37 inches in the vertical jump during the combine.

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He looked tremendous in position drills and made himself a lot of money, according to multiple teams on hand. Teams also like Hibner’s character and his leadership skills on and off the field.

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On Sunday, the day before Monday’s pro day, Hibner met with the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. The Saints had assistant tight ends coach Josh Hill at the workout, while the Cowboys had passing game specialist Ken Dorsey and college scouting coordinator Chris Hall on hand.

Underclassman running back T.J. Harden, who did not receive a combine invitation, measured six feet, 218 pounds, and timed 4.59 seconds in the 40 and 7.40 seconds in the three-cone. Over two days, Harden met with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, and Kansas City Chiefs.

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BOSTON COLLEGE

Imago November 29th 2025: Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry 71 enters the field in the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange. The Syracuse University Orange hosted the Boston College Eagles in a NCAA, College League, USA Football game at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. /CSM Syracuse United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_482 Copyright: xJonathanxTencax

The Boston College pro day is a home event for the New England Patriots, and the team had most of its staff on hand. Patriots’ offensive line coach Doug Marrone met with offensive linemen Jude Bowry and Logan Taylor, the top prospects from Boston College. Both players sat on their marks from the combine, though Bowry did complete 24 reps on the bench and participated in position drills.

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Taylor worked out as both a tackle and guard, and teams believe he can line up at any position on the offensive line other than center. That versatility should cement Taylor as a late-round pick. Bowry did drills at both left and right tackle, though teams are also considering him as a guard. Highly rated coming into the season, Bowry struggled with injuries last year, then performed poorly during Senior Bowl practices. He’ll end up as a Day 2 pick for any team that believes he can play left tackle on Sundays. Otherwise, expect Bowry to land on Day 3 of the draft.

Both Bowry and Taylor met with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, who had their offensive line coaches on hand.

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Receiver Lewis Bond, one of the bigger combine snubs from this year’s event, ran the 40 in a time between 4.48 and 4.55 seconds. He did look exceptional catching the ball in position drills. The Essentially Sports big board currently grades Bond as a late fifth-round pick.