NFL Pro Day Takeaways: KC Concepcion’s 6-Team Visit Tour, Tyler Onyedim & Heinrich Haarberg’s Breakout

Essentials Inside The Story KC Concepcion did not work out due to a minor procedure done three weeks ago

Tyler Onyedim drew comparisons to Nnamdi Madubuike

Texas TE Nate Boerkircher met with the Bengals and Cowboys

With the NFL Draft clock ticking, Wednesday’s pro day circuit saw future stars solidify their stock and sleepers emerge from the shadows. While a dozen potential draftees at Texas A&M commanded a large crowd of scouts, it was a lesser-known tight end at Nebraska who may have made the biggest leap on pro day.

TEXAS A&M

A large crowd attended TAMU’s pro day, as the Aggies have a dozen players expected to be drafted next month, with three potential first-round picks.

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Imago October 11, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion 7 before the start of the college football game between Texas A&M and Florida on October 11, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won, 34-17. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251011_zap_c201_049 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

One of those potential first-round picks, receiver/return specialist KC Concepcion, had a minor procedure less than three weeks ago and did not participate in the workout. Regardless, Concepcion has been a busy man, already taking official-30 visits to see the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens as well as the Tennessee Titans, with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and Miami Dolphins still to come. Presently, the projection is that Concepcion lands anywhere between picks 28 and 38.

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Imago September 13, 2025: Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim 11 reacts during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250913_zma_c04_577 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim timed the 40 in 4.92 seconds after not running at the combine and looked sharp in drills, which were run by the New England Patriots. Onyedim is drawing comparisons to Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, a Texas A&M alum. He met with the Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Jets on Thursday, then sat extensively with the New Orleans Saints after the pro-day workout.

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Imago Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le’Veon Moss (8) runs the ball during the first quarter against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Running back Le’Veon Moss, who is still not 100% after recently having a tight rope procedure on his ankle, ran the 40 in the mid-4.5-second range, a decent mark all things considered. Moss is an explosive back who received third-round grades, yet he has struggled to stay healthy at Texas A&M, missing time over the past three years with assorted injuries. He could be a steal on the final day of the draft if he shows any durability moving forward. Moss had dinner with the Dallas Cowboys and met extensively with the Miami Dolphins.

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Tight end Nate Boerkircher, who jumped onto the scouting radar during the season after being a non-entity last summer, timed the 40 in the 4.7s after limited testing at the combine due to a calf injury. He then caught the ball well in drills. Boerkircher had dinner with the Dallas Cowboys the night before pro day and met with the Bengals after the workout.

NEBRASKA

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602275418

Except for a few running backs coaches, most of the NFL people on hand for Nebraska’s pro day were scouts.

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Running back Emmett Johnson was timed between 4.46 seconds and 4.51 seconds in the 40, then stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine. He looked good in drills, especially catching the football. The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints had their running backs coaches on hand for Johnson.

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Imago October 04, 2025 Lincoln, NE. U.S. – Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back DeShon Singleton 8 tackles Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Nick Marsh 6 as defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak 93 in action during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between Michigan State Spartans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE..Nebraska won 38-27.Attendance: 86496.407th consecutive sellout. /Cal Media Lincoln United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251004_zma_c04_788 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

Safety DeShon Singleton timed the 40 anywhere from 4.52 to 4.55 seconds after not running at the combine. He hit 39.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-10 in the broad jump. Singleton looked good in defensive back drills. A large defender at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Singleton is being looked at solely as a zone or strong safety by the league, with no talk of bulking him up to play linebacker, something he initially told me at the combine.

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The Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, and Tennessee Titans have shown a lot of interest in Singleton, who also participated in the Senior Bowl. The Titans are interesting, as new head coach Robert Saleh was with the New York Jets when they drafted Jamien Sherwood in 2021, a then-oversized safety from Auburn who has become an outstanding linebacker for the team.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: UCLA vs Nebraska NOV 02 November 02, 2024 Lincoln, NE. U.S. – Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Heinrich Haarberg 10 sets to pass in fourth quarter action during a NCAA Division 1 football game between UCLA Bruins and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE..UCLA won 27-20.Attendance: 87,453.402nd consecutive sellout.Michael Spomer/Cal Media Credit Image: Michael Spomer/Cal Sport Media Lincoln Nebraska United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241102_zma_c04_741.jpg MichaelxSpomerx csmphotothree318439

Tight end Heinrich Haarberg had an outstanding workout, timing 4.51 seconds in the 40 and 4.15 seconds in the short shuttle after measuring just under 6-foot-4.5 and 237 pounds. He also touched 38 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-8 in the broad jump. A quarterback who turned into a tight end, Haarberg is a freak athlete and developmental prospect at the position. He’s getting looks from the Buffalo Bills at present.