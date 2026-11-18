The last time Drake Maye and Justin Herbert met, it was Maye who had the last laugh. The New England Patriots beat the Chargers 16-3 in the AFC Wild Card round in January, with Maye throwing a fourth-quarter touchdown to Hunter Henry to put the game away. Herbert, meanwhile, was left watching his team’s playoff run come to an end. Their next meeting was expected to be a different story, especially with Maye coming off an MVP-runner-up campaign and Herbert looking to lead Los Angeles back into playoff contention.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But things haven’t quite worked out that way. Los Angeles went eight games without a win before finally getting one against Baltimore, while New England has struggled to build on last season’s success. The Patriots’ latest blow came in Munich, where they not only lost to Detroit but also lost their star quarterback to an ankle injury for the entire season. The changing fortunes of both teams have now cost their November 29 meeting its primetime spot, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL announced, and the New England Patriots have confirmed on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, that they have been flexed out of their Week 12 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, marking the NFL’s first primetime schedule shakeup of the 2026 season.

To be precise, the league shifted the November 29 game between the Patriots and the Chargers from its 8:20 p.m. ET national slot on NBC to a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. While the slot changes might confuse many, it was done due to a standard NFL process called flex scheduling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The process allows the NFL to swap games into and out of prime-time broadcast slots during the regular season. Introduced in 2006, it ensures that high-stakes, competitive matchups get the biggest national TV audiences while removing games that have lost appeal due to injuries or poor team records.

In this case, both teams have given the league reasons to reconsider the original billing. New England has lost two straight games, while Los Angeles spent the first eight weeks of its season searching for a win. Maye’s injury has only added to the Patriots’ problems, leaving the matchup without one of the quarterbacks who initially made it attractive.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Maye out, backup Tommy DeVito is set to start for the Patriots.

DeVito’s numbers in Munich offered little reassurance about the change under center. He completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and an interception after replacing Maye against Detroit. That leaves New England with a very different quarterback situation heading into a game that was originally scheduled to headline Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, compared to Maye, DeVito does not attract those numbers for a standalone night game. On top of that, despite entering 2026 as the defending AFC champions, New England fell to a 5–5 record heading into their Week 11 bye after losing back-to-back games by a combined score of 80–37.

The Chargers’ situation has been just as difficult. They were the last team in the NFL without a win before Justin Herbert finally helped them break that run against Baltimore on November 16. Los Angeles won 23-20 to move to 1-8, but one victory did little to change the picture of a season that had already slipped well below expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL has not publicly detailed why it selected the replacement game, but the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders offer a different set of storylines. Cleveland enters its bye week at 6-4 and currently holds the AFC’s final playoff spot. More remarkably, all six of its wins have come by four points or fewer, making the Browns the first team in NFL history to achieve that feat through its first six victories.

Their latest win was another example of how they’ve managed to stay in contention. Cleveland erased a 17-point deficit against the Houston Texans on November 15, eventually winning 27-24. The Browns have also gone 4-0 at home this season, giving them another reason to welcome a primetime appearance at Huntington Bank Field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Browns will enter the matchup at 6–4, firmly in the hunt for an AFC wild-card spot and making their first Sunday Night Football flex appearance since December 2020.

There is also a notable gap between their previous Sunday night appearance and this one. Cleveland last played on Sunday Night Football in 2021, against the Baltimore Ravens. Its Week 12 game against Las Vegas will therefore mark the franchise’s return to the Sunday night stage after several seasons.

As for the Raiders, the game will feature their rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was the 2026 No. 1 overall draft pick, set to make his first career prime-time start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mendoza has only just begun his NFL career. He made his first start against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on November 15, opening the game with a 10-yard rushing touchdown on Las Vegas’ first possession. However, Seattle rallied for a 21-13 win, holding the rookie to 143 passing yards. The November 29 game will give him another opportunity to play on a national stage, this time in his first primetime appearance.

The schedule change also affects another AFC matchup. The Tennessee Titans’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, originally set for 4:05 p.m. ET, has been moved to the 1 p.m. ET window on FOX. So, the NFL has made three adjustments to its Week 12 Sunday schedule rather than simply exchanging the two primetime games.

So, overall, while the Super Bowl LX runner-up was expected to have their primetime slot in Week 12, unfortunate injuries and performance struggles may have flexed them out of it.