Believe it or not, even Josh Allen can fall victim to a bad temper. The Buffalo QB, otherwise known for his warm personality, received a hefty fine for a clearly flagrant foul. This is from the Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins.

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Late in the second quarter, after Josh Allen was intercepted by Jacob Rodriguez, the QB’s hand landed on Dolphins rookie Chris Johnson’s facemask. The two are seen stumbling together and falling. He also gets back up and appears to shove Johnson.

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The league fined Allen $11,941 for unnecessary roughness, listed as a facemask. Officials never threw a flag on the field for the play. Allen’s move falls under Rule 12, Section 2, Article 15 of the league’s rulebook, which clearly states that what he did is illegal. Johnson seemed to be dragged by Allen as they both went to the ground. Had this been flagged on the field, Buffalo would have received a 15-yard penalty. Officials also have the option to disqualify the player in case the move is flagrant.

Johnson, however, also felt the contact went too far, admitting that he was surprised no flag was thrown.

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“I don’t know, I feel like when that happens, it’s like an automatic flag. Especially like I get a little scuffle after the play, but I feel like once you get into another player’s helmet or something like that, it’s usually a flag, but it is what it is. We move on from it.”

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Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley agreed.

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“I don’t understand how that is not a penalty,” Hafley said.

Josh Allen has failed to control his energy on occasions

The much-loved Bills QB has been penalized before. Last year, he was fined $14,491 for an illegal celebration while playing the Chiefs. After scoring a touchdown, he made a violent throat-slashing gesture. Wide receiver Elijah Moore also picked up the same fine.

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In 2023, Allen was given a penalty for taunting while playing the Bengals. While scoring a touchdown, he pointed at safety Nick Scott, who was tricked by Allen into jumping. The QB was flagged during the game.

“I feel like I play with my emotions on my sleeve,” Allen said in 2023. “Maybe I’ve been masking that the last few games or throughout the season, but I need to let my guys know how much I care about this game and how much I care about them, so if that calls for emotions, that’s what it calls for.”

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In 2021, Allen picked up perhaps one of his biggest fines: $15,000 for throwing the ball at Chiefs defender Alex Okafor. The QB, after getting sacked by the Chiefs, tossed the ball at Okafor’s head while still lying on the ground. It earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct flag on the field.

This is the first time Allen has picked up a fine this season. But there has been a moment when he was fired up. After getting sacked by Minnesota, a frustrated Allen tossed his own helmet to the ground and caught it himself after it bounced up.

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But that being said, it is rare for Allen to pull out a move as violent as the facemask grab on Johnson.

Chris Johnson not fined in Josh Allen tangle-up

The league did not fine Johnson for the block, and no official explanation has come out. However, the outcome matches what the play showed, since the only helmet that got grabbed was his, and the fine went to the player who did the grabbing.

Hafley said that he had spoken directly to the officials after witnessing the blatant foul, and that Miami personnel on the sideline had noted it as well.

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However, there was a chance of Johnson earning a penalty, too. In an overhead view of the play, he can be seen throwing hands at Allen. However, it could have been an effort to get the QB’s hands off his facemask, as both of them were going towards the sideline.

“I see J-Rod get the pick and from then on, I’m just trying to get a block,” Johnson said in his explanation a few days ago. “I’m trying to find the nearest opposite color of us. It happened to be Josh Allen and I started blocking him. I don’t know, J-Rod’s running with the ball, so I’m gonna block him and then he didn’t really, I guess he didn’t appreciate that much and then we got tied up a little bit.”

Buffalo will play the Miami Dolphins once again this season in Week 17. Will tensions flare between Josh Allen and Chris Johnson? Only time will tell.

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