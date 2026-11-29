The Chiefs secured a 34-7 win over the Cardinals but still faced consequences after two players were fined for their on-field actions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Chiefs offensive tackle Khalil Benson was fined $4,916 for tripping an opponent in the second quarter. Reserve running back Nate Carter was also fined $5,583 for making an illegal blindside block in the first quarter. Both players were punished for unnecessary roughness during the game against the Cardinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Pro-Football-Reference, Khalil Benson has played 11 games for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2026 season, starting all 11. He has recorded two holding penalties, no false starts, and one declined or offsetting penalty.

Together, Benson and Carter received $10,499 in fines from the NFL. The league held both players responsible for their actions on the field. However, no Arizona Cardinals players received any fines for their conduct during the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Carter’s position with the team remains uncertain. The Chiefs brought him up from their practice squad to the active roster before their Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was his third and final allowed promotion from the practice squad. If Kansas City wants him to play in another game after Week 12, the team will have to give him a permanent spot on its 53-man roster.

Carter was promoted because running back Kenneth Walker was out with a groin injury for the third straight game. With Walker unavailable, Carter was expected to serve as the Chiefs’ third running back, behind Emmett Johnson and Jaydn Ott.

Nate Carter has appeared in three games for the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2026 season, recording three rushing attempts for nine yards and averaging 3.0 yards per carry. His longest run was five yards, and he has yet to score a touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benson and Carter were not the only Chiefs players fined this season. Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane also received a $12,537 fine for an illegal low block during the game against the Miami Dolphins.

During Miami’s 17-play touchdown drive, rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane got into trouble on a play in the first quarter. After the Dolphins converted a third-and-8 and reached the Chiefs’ 15-yard line, quarterback Malik Willis threw a short one-yard pass to wide receiver Malik Washington. Delane and teammate Jaden Hicks brought Washington down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the referees did not call a penalty during the play, the NFL reviewed it afterward and decided to fine Delane for unnecessary roughness.

Penalties have been an issue for Andy Reid’s team this season. The Kansas City Chiefs have committed 72 penalties for 628 yards during the 2026 regular season through Week 12. These include 25 offensive penalties for 224 yards, 27 defensive penalties for 275 yards, and 20 special-teams penalties for 129 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with penalties, the team is also dealing with injuries after the Bills game.

Chiefs injuries after Bills game

The Chiefs lost only one player to an in-game injury that was officially announced during their 13-10 defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Wide receiver Jalen Royals hurt his left ankle in the second half and could not return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right guard Trey Smith also injured his ankle in the fourth quarter and left for the locker room. Although the team did not share an update immediately, head coach Andy Reid later confirmed that Smith had suffered an ankle sprain as well.

“As far as the injuries go,” Reid said after the game, “Jalen Royals hurt his left ankle. He sprained it. Trey Smith likewise.”

Meanwhile, tight end Travis Kelce took a hard hit to his back in the second quarter but managed to stay in the game. The Chiefs will now prepare for another Thursday night matchup in Week 13 as they travel to face the Los Angeles Rams.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs were expected to release their first injury report on Monday, giving fans a clearer update on Jalen Royals and Trey Smith.

The team will also monitor running back Kenneth Walker and offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, who both missed the Bills game. Their availability could be important ahead of the Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, with an 8-3 record, the Chiefs are fighting for a Super Bowl spot, and they will need consistency to keep their hopes alive. Let’s wait and see how things turn out for them.