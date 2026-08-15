NFL Puts Troy Aikman Under Broadcasting Restrictions Like Tom Brady Following Dolphins Front Office Move

Troy Aikman’s advisory role with the Miami Dolphins began quietly in January. Fast forward to the Monday Night Football season, and his dual role as both advisor and ESPN analyst has triggered a league response. The NFL has confirmed that Aikman will now face the same access limits long imposed on Tom Brady over his Raiders ownership.

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“There have been no issues with Tom over the last two seasons,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy explained in a written statement sent to Front Office Sports. “It is up to the coaches and clubs what they share with him. If they share information they shouldn’t, then that’s on them. The same parameters that pertained to Tom last season will continue this year and also will apply to Troy.”

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“Both may attend production meetings virtually but will have no access to practice facilities or practices. They may conduct interviews outside team facilities with football personnel and players. They could conduct the interview at the team hotel in an area separate from other football personnel. They could broadcast games involving their own club.”

Troy Aikman is getting a taste of what Tom Brady’s been dealing with for two seasons now. Aikman advises the Dolphins while calling games for ESPN, and Brady owns a piece of the Raiders while anchoring Fox’s NFL coverage.

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The ESPN analyst will face some real limits ahead of his Monday Night Football broadcasts this year, all because he took on a consultant role with the Miami Dolphins earlier in 2026.

Why does this matter so much? Coaches and players open up about game plans, injuries, personnel calls, tendencies, all kinds of stuff that isn’t public knowledge. That same logic applies to practices too. Aikman could easily pick up on how the Dolphins are running things, who’s getting extra reps, and how they’re approaching a particular opponent. Even if he’d never dream of using any of that on air, the league still has to worry about how it looks from the outside.

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Both guys also have to follow the league’s tampering and gambling rules on top of everything else.

Aikman actually addressed this himself on the Dallas Dialogue with Dale Hansen podcast.

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“I get it, and I’ve talked to the commissioner,” he said. “He’s fine with what I’m doing and my role. But I think that anyone that’s behind a mic that’s calling a game, there’s a conflict of interest because you have relationships in this business.”

Back in January, Adam Schefter first reported that Miami brought Aikman in to help with their GM search. That process ended with the Dolphins landing Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

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One thing is still up in the air: whether Aikman gets any of these restrictions lifted for Super Bowl LXI in February, the way Brady did two years back. The NFL hasn’t said either way yet.

Tom Brady continues to face NFL access restrictions

Let’s talk about Brady, since this all started with him. He’s heading into year three of his $375 million deal with Fox. His restrictions eased up a bit after his first season and stayed that way last season, and the NFL is keeping things the same again this year.

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Originally, he wasn’t allowed anywhere near production meetings at all due to a conflict of interest.

The conflict is real, and it’s exactly why these restrictions exist in the first place, even as they make it harder for Brady and Aikman to give viewers the full picture.

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Brady actually addressed the whole conflict of interest thing himself last September in his newsletter, writing that “the point where my roles … intersect is not actually a point of conflict, despite what the paranoid and distrustful might believe. Rather, it’s the place from which my ethical duty emerges: to grow, evolve, and improve the game that has given me everything.”

Going back to how this all began, the NFL first put these restrictions in place back in 2024, Brady’s debut season with Fox after his year off from football. Things eased up starting with that season’s Super Bowl and carried forward from there.

Tensions really spiked when Brady was spotted in the Raiders’ coaches’ booth, headset on, during a Monday night matchup against the Chargers early last season. The league looked into it but ultimately said he hadn’t broken any rules, explaining that as a limited partner, he was allowed in the booth as long as he followed the same equipment policies as everyone else.

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“There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches’ booth or wearing a headset during a game,” the NFL said. “Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner. All personnel sitting in the booth must abide by policies that prohibit the use of electronic devices other than league-issued equipment, such as a Microsoft Surface Tablet for the Sideline Viewing System.”

Brady is widely believed to be heavily involved in all major football-related decisions made by the team, and the restrictions are meant to keep him from misusing any of that access.