NFL Reaches Final Decision on Major Rule Change Amid Donald Trump’s Outrage

Essentials Inside The Story Debate intensifies as NFL commits to revamped kickoff format

League confirms 2024 kickoff rules stay for 2026 season

Players largely supportive despite Trump’s public backlash

The NFL has drawn its line in the sand regarding the future of the kickoff, giving a final verdict on the significant changes to kickoff rules in 2024. These have since received a positive response, as return rates have seen a major increase, and are set to remain for the 2026 season, as revealed by The Washington Post’s Mark Maske.

“The NFL won’t make major changes this offseason to its two-year-old kickoff format,” Maske reported. “The return rate soared this past season after the league moved the touchback spot on kickoffs to the 35-yard line. The NFL continues to seek to get the concussion rate on kickoff returns in line with those of a run or pass play.”

The report further revealed that the league aims to move forward with these changes for one more season to gather more data and allow the players and coaches to adapt, as per NFL Executive V.P. Jeff Miller. This would mean that the NFL’s final decision is not to make any further adjustments to the rules and gather further data this year.

With these rule changes, the league believes it is on the right track to reduce injuries that occur during kickoffs and will make necessary changes if required.

“I don’t think we’ll see big-time structural changes into it because I think everybody agrees the competition committee, the health and safety side agree-that we’re definitely on the right track,” Miller said, as per Maske. “But could there be some tinkers to it that could address some of the challenges that we identified in it from this year, when we had a 75 percent return rate? Yeah, there could be.”

Under the kickoff rules amended in 2024, only the kicker and two returners may move before the ball touches the ground or a returner. Previously, movement for both kicking and receiving teams was allowed immediately after the kick.

With these changes, kickoff returns soared to 32.8% in 2024, up from a record-low 21.8% in the previous season. Simultaneously, the rate of concussions on returns decreased by 43%, while lower-body injuries were also reduced.

But with teams opting to kick the ball into the end zone, the NFL tinkered with the rule before the 2025 season. The league pushed the touchbacks on those kicks from the 30-yard line to the 35-yard line.

The rule also brought changes to how the return team blockers line up in the setup zone. These changes saw an immediate impact.

Furthermore, players have responded positively to these changes, as per a survey conducted by The Athletic. 70% of the 77 NFL players who participated in the poll shared that they like the new kickoff rules. However, these rule changes have received backlash from the president of the USA, Donald Trump, who has described them as “disparaging to the game.”

Donald Trump remains unhappy with the NFL’s new kickoff rules

While the players and teams are ready to move forward with new kickoff rules, the US President Donald Trump has expressed his displeasure with these changes. Through his tweets, Trump has deemed that these changes have reduced the prestige of the sport before writing that he doesn’t hope these changes trickle down into college football.

“I can’t watch the new NFL Kickoff,” the US President posted on X on January 25. “Like many others, I just turn my head. Who has the right to make such a change? So disparaging to the game! The original was Big Time, Strong, Glamorous, and Exciting. The ridiculous new Kickoff Rule takes away the prestige and power of the game. I hope College Football doesn’t follow suit!”

This was not the first time Donald Trump voiced his displeasure with the new kickoff rules. He previously took his criticism even further, stating that “Sissy’ football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL!”

The NFL’s new kickoff rules are here to stay for the 2026 season. The league sees the changes as a step in the right direction, with higher return rates and fewer injuries. Despite criticism from President Trump, players and officials seem to be largely supportive of the format moving forward.