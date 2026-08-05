NFL Refuses To Break Silence Over Aaron Rodgers’ Claim After QB Exposes Steelers’ Misconduct

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ playoff clash vs the Houston Texans last season ended their run with a deafening 6–30 defeat. Aaron Rodgers, on whom Pittsburgh fans put their postseason hopes, failed to take the team over the line. He recently revealed that he was not at his best in the game. But the twist is, the Steelers never officially noted Rodgers as sick.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Pro Football Talk asked the NFL about the Steelers’ failure to disclose the information, it refused to comment. Mike Florio claimed that the Steelers are in line for a punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The league has no choice but to investigate,” the report asserted. “If the reporting is true (and it is, we’ve confirmed), the league will have no choice but to act. Any other approach amounts to the league looking the other way on the Steelers concealing an important piece of inside information.”

There is precedent for the league punishing teams for doing this.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, the NFL levied a $75,000 fine on the Atlanta Falcons and a $25,000 fine on Arthur Smith for failing to report Bijan Robinson’s illness ahead of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played only 11 snaps in that game before leaving, and admitted he was sick that day and the day before.

Rodgers told The Athletic’s Michael Silver that he was “pale and looked like s—.” His symptoms also included fever and vomiting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, he tried his best to stay in form for the game. However, he completed only 17 of 33 passes for 146 yards. He threw no touchdowns, was intercepted once, and was sacked four times. His underwhelming performance even elicited a direct reaction from the former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

“He’s definitely downplaying it,” Smith weighed in on Rodgers’ pre-game condition. “There was never a question he was gonna play, and he’s never one to complain, but he looked terrible [before the game].”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers have been on the wrong side of things for a related incident. In 2019, former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was not listed on the report during practice before the Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, which he left midway. The NFL fined the Steelers $75,000 and former head coach Mike Tomlin another $25,000. He was absent from practice on Wednesday, but returned on Thursday and Friday.

Ahead of the game, Roethlisberger was never listed as out, doubtful, or questionable in the injury report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether the NFL ultimately chooses to investigate the Steelers this time remains to be seen.