NFL Remaining Strength of Schedule Rankings: Who Has the Easiest and Hardest Paths Left?

In the NFL, you have to be a good team to win games. These are the most talented athletes in the world, so you can’t consistently win games if you’re bad. However, scheduling in the NFL isn’t equal, so sometimes we see mediocre teams sneak into the playoffs with an easy schedule over a good team with a tough schedule.

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Your schedule is sneaky important in the NFL, so today, we’re using Tankathon’s SOS tool to look at the five teams that have the easiest path to the playoffs, and the five with the toughest path to the playoffs.

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Easiest Remaining Schedule

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Trevor Lawrence 16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111542520

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Average Opponent Winning Percentage: .383

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Toughest Opponents: Ravens, Bears, Steelers

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Easiest Opponents: Titans (2x), Colts (2x), Commanders

On paper, the Jacksonville Jaguars have by far the easiest schedule of any team in the league. Their 12 remaining opponents have an average win percentage of .383, which means they’re winning just over a third of their games. No other team in football is under .430, so they absolutely have to take advantage of this schedule and try to earn the top seed in the AFC.

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2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Average Opponent Winning Percentage: .431

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Toughest Opponents: Ravens, Bears, Lions

Easiest Opponents: Chargers, Saints (2x), Falcons (2x)

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Coming in second by a pretty comfortable margin is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are still well above Jacksonville at .431, but are also .020 below the next-closest team. The Bucs are off to a 1-4 start, but considering they play in the weakest division in the NFL, eight or nine wins might get the job done. If they can take advantage of their easy schedule, they still have a shot.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Average Opponent Winning Percentage: .451

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Toughest Opponents: 49ers, Chiefs, Packers

Easiest Opponents: Cardinals (2x), Chargers, Buccaneers

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The Los Angeles Rams have gotten off to a disappointing start, but they have one of the easiest schedules remaining and remain strongly in the mix to make the playoffs. Their schedule is heavy at the top with the 49ers and Chiefs still upcoming, but they get Arizona twice, LAC once, and the Bucs once. That’s four very easy wins, and we haven’t even mentioned teams like Washington.

4. Indianapolis Colts

Average Opponent Winning Percentage: .458

Toughest Opponents: Vikings, Jaguars (2x), Bengals

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Easiest Opponents: Titans (2x), Dolphins, Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts are another team that has disappointed through five weeks, but they also have a pretty easy path forward. They get Tennessee twice, Miami once, Philly (who is blowing it all up right now) once, among other sub-.500 teams. Indy could make a run at the playoffs after a 2-3 start.

5. Denver Broncos

Average Opponent Winning Percentage: .472

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Toughest Opponents: Chiefs, Bills, Patriots

Easiest Opponents: Dolphins, Chargers, Cardinals

With the Seahawks out of the way, the Denver Broncos now have the fifth-easiest schedule in the NFL for the remainder of the season. Their schedule is actually very tough at the top with Kansas City, Buffalo, and New England, but outside of those three, it’s not too bad. Having Miami, Arizona, and LAC on the schedule helps.

Hardest Remaining Schedule

Imago DENVER, CO – AUGUST 28: Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O Connell looks on during a preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on August 28, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 28 Vikings at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260828143

1. Minnesota Vikings

Average Opponent Winning Percentage: .568

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Toughest Opponents: 49ers, Bills, Patriots

Easiest Opponents: Commanders, Jets, Falcons

Moving to the five hardest schedules left, the Minnesota Vikings have started 5-0, but tougher times are ahead. Their easiest game remaining is either against the Commanders or Jets, and those two teams aren’t pushovers by any means. And on top of that, they still play the 49ers, Bills, Patriots, Bears, Lions (2x), Packers, and others. It won’t be easy to keep that undefeated record going much longer.

2. Atlanta Falcons

Average Opponent Winning Percentage: .560

Toughest Opponents: 49ers, Chiefs, Vikings

Easiest Opponents: Buccaneers (2x), Saints, Commanders

The Atlanta Falcons play in the NFC South, but still have a brutal schedule ahead of them. The 49ers, Chiefs and Vikings highlight their toughest opponents, but they also have to play the Bears, Bengals and Lions. They do get Tampa twice and New Orleans and Washington once, but it’s not an easy path forward for Kevin Stefanski’s squad.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

Average Opponent Winning Percentage: .559

Toughest Opponents: 49ers, Chiefs (2x), Ravens

Easiest Opponents: Dolphins, Buccaneers, Jets

The Los Angeles Chargers have started the season 0-5, and they might not win a game for quite a while. Their next four games are at Kansas City, at Los Angeles, vs. Houston, and at Baltimore before they finally catch a small break against the Jets, and then two weeks later they get the Buccaneers. Looking at their schedule, 3-14 is absolutely on the table.

4. Seattle Seahawks

Average Opponent Winning Percentage: .557

Toughest Opponents: 49ers, Chiefs, Bears

Easiest Opponents: Cardinals, Eagles, Cowboys

The defending Super Bowl champions also have one of the toughest schedules remaining, which makes a lot of sense considering they play in the NFC West and still have two games against the Rams and one against the 49ers, Chiefs, and Bears. They do have a lot of matchups against average teams such as the Cowboys, Panthers, and Raiders, but the top of their schedule is super heavy.

5. Buffalo Bills

Average Opponent Winning Percentage: .550

Toughest Opponents: Chiefs, Vikings, Ravens

Easiest Opponents: Dolphins (2x), Jets (2x)

Finally, the Buffalo Bills have the fifth-hardest schedule remaining. They still have road trips to Las Vegas, Minnesota, New England, Green Bay, and Denver ahead of them while also hosting Baltimore, Kansas City, and Chicago. They only have four more games – two against the Dolphins and two against the Jets – against teams under .500 right now.