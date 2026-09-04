NFL Reportedly Plans to Blackball Players Returning to College Football Amid SEC-LSU Legal Drama

Former LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko has raised a new concern in the fight over former NFL players returning to college football, warning that some could face consequences. Fehoko made the claim on X as the SEC’s dispute with LSU moved into federal court.

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“I spoke to a couple of NFL execs, and all I’ll say is, don’t be surprised if these kids who go back to college and play get blackballed from the NFL. I hope this extra year is worth it,” Fehoko wrote on X.

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The league has made one part of its position clear. Players who leave the NFL to return to college will not be allowed back on an NFL roster during the 2026 season. NFL executive Troy Vincent reiterated that stance at the league’s August 26 meetings, saying those players would be free agents again in 2027. These players have now gambled away what should have been a fundamental year for them in the NFL, all in hopes of securing a better future.

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In June, the NCAA approved an age-based system that now allows eligible Division I athletes up to five years of eligibility. A group of footballers from the class of 2022, some of whom had already signed with NFL teams this season, took the NCAA to court to also make use of this new change.

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Former Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent before heading to the Cleveland Browns. Zxavian Harris, a former Ole Miss defensive lineman, signed with the New Orleans Saints. Both later pursued a return to college and were recruited by LSU, the program that is at the center of this firestorm.

Kiffin, known for his aggressive and sometimes dramatic pushes for recruitment, has publicly backed the idea of bringing Wright and Harris into LSU’s locker room.

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“At the end of the day, because of these rulings, they’re either going to play for you, or they’re going to play somewhere else around the country. We made a decision to recruit them, like probably most people are,” Kiffin said.

The SEC had initially warned schools that such players returning to college would be rendered ineligible automatically. The league also approved penalties for schools that violate the policy, including financial sanctions and possible suspensions for coaches. But LSU is braving it all: Wright has already begun practicing with the team, but it is unclear if he will get to suit up for Kiffin.

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On Thursday, the conflict escalated. The SEC filed a federal lawsuit against LSU, its board of supervisors, university president Wade Rousse, athletic director Verge Ausberry, and Kiffin. The conference argues that LSU’s use of former professionals violates its longstanding”Professionalism Rules” that “preserve competitive fairness, protect opportunities for high school students and current college athletes, and maintain the distinction between college and professional sports.”

For players, their choice will come with risks. It remains uncertain if they will ever be able to restart their NFL career. They had a chance that hundreds of players dream about, but have forsaken it for one more year of college football. The irony was highlighted by Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard.

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“That’s the stupidest s–t I’ve ever heard,” he said on September 1. “Your entire life, you fight to get up to the NFL. But now we’re gonna go back? OK! That makes a lot of freakin’ sense.”

Fehoko, who won the 2019 National Championship with the LSU Tigers, had also expressed his disdain for his alma mater’s stance on this matter.

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“LSU as a whole university in athletics is moving so disgusting right now,” he wrote on X. “I genuinely can’t believe this is the product I’m seeing. It’s become Money over morals and I’m absolutely disgusted. I love my university but this is just f—ing disgusting how we’re moving.”

LSU’s opener will put the situation in front of an even bigger audience. The Tigers are set to host Clemson at Tiger Stadium, marking Lane Kiffin’s first game as LSU’s head coach. With the legal fight still hanging over the eligibility rules, the matchup could draw attention far beyond the field.

For now, though, there is no clear answer on whether Fehoko’s warning will play out. The eligibility dispute is still being fought, and the rules could change again before the situation is settled.