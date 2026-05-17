NFL Reporter Kay Adams Causes a Stir With Red-Carpet Look at YouTube Event

Essentials Inside The Story Kay Adams turned heads while preparing to co-host the YouTube red-carpet pre-show

The star-studded event took place on May 13 at David Geffen Hall

The event also featured celebrities like Trevor Noah, Alex Cooper, and Zara Larsson

When it comes to setting the internet on fire, NFL reporter Kay Adams is one of the few who know how to excel. A few weeks back, her birthday outfit caused a stir among the fans, and now she is back in another outfit, living up to her red-carpet-worthy looks. Naturally, her latest look also gained a lot of traction again, showcasing her popularity among the masses.

Adams wore a black, sleeveless, figure-hugging dress. She stunned the fans in her floor-length black dress, featuring a swooping black design that tied around her leg. Adams knows how to make a fashion statement, even as a reporter for the NFL Network, as she completed her look by adding a pair of red flower-shaped earrings and her hair styled in loose waves, while adding the caption “🌺 🌺” to her post.

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Her IG carousel included one video and two images. The first one was a video of her giving a 360-degree video of her outfit from above her waist. The second one was a side click as she looked straight into the camera, showing off her soft nude make-up look, perfectly complementing her outfit. In the last picture shared on the carousel, Kay Adams posed straight into the camera as she tilted her head a bit while adding a soft smile.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay Adams (@heykayadams) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The former Good Morning Football host’s recent Instagram post marked her appearance at the fifth YouTube Brandcast event. She was getting ready to co-host the red-carpet pre-show alongside YouTube creator Adam W., for the star-studded Brandcast 2026.

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The fifth YouTube Brandcast was held on May 13 at New York’s David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center. The event was also graced by the likes of Zara Larsson, Quen Blackwell, Trevor Noah, Alex Cooper, and others. Yet the internet seems to be focused on Adams. Previously, it was her birthday snap, and then it was the NFL Draft event.

Her sleeveless, elegant black dress proved to be a great distraction from the event. She also posed alongside a red Toyota, as fans could barely keep their heads straight.

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“Gorgeous” Kay Adams is ruling the internet

Kay Adams has over 602,000 followers on Instagram, and almost every single one of them was in awe after watching her latest post. The NFL reporter’s comment section saw a massive tide of fans getting head over heels for her after witnessing her elegance in the latest post.

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“Always so Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan gushed, and that was just the beginning of what resembled a massive downpour of compliments on her post.

“OMG jaw drop!!!😮❤️❤️❤️,” wrote another fan. The fan’s reaction makes it clear that it has now become a universal tradition every time the NFL reporter graces her followers with a new outfit reveal. She keeps posting, and her fans keep losing it.

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“Okkkkk stunner 😍😍🔥🔥,” chimed in yet another fan. The praises and love kept pouring into the comment section like cats and dogs, as another fan approved Adams’ look for the event, “I’m loving that look❤️❤️❤️.”

Another fan added, “Hi Miss Pretty 🔥🔥,” while praises like Ggorgeous, pretty, and stunning kept overflowing her comments section.

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While the comments are still rolling down on the post, fans are eagerly waiting for her next post. Even if it takes some time, they can always watch her at 11:00 AM ET on FanDuel TV and YouTube, hosting her daily sports talk show Up & Adams.