NFL Reporter Kay Adams Turns 40 and Her Birthday Outfit Is Causing a Stir

Essentials Inside The Story Kay Adams recently turned 40, and celebrated the big day with her friends

The host launched her own podcast, Up & Adams, on FanDuel in 2022

Fans dropped comments on Kay's IG story

Kay Adams is no stranger to the NFL spotlight, but the popular host just proved she can command attention off the air as well, while celebrating her 40th birthday. While she does not look a day over 25, the Up & Adams podcast host shared an IG story ft. her birthday outfit, causing a stir on the internet.

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“lapin d’anniversaire,” wrote Kay Adams on her Instagram Story, posting a picture of her wearing a white and blue bikini, paired with a silver locket, sunglasses, and a slick back ponytail. The IG story showed her riding on the back of a scooter with a drink in her hand. The NFL host was having fun as she posed while shooting the video.

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She then posted several other pictures, most of which were reposts from friends and family members wishing her. In one of them, she and her friends were seen dancing to Francis Mercier’s Sauti as part of her birthday celebrations.

Imago Credits via Instagram, @heykayadams

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The sizzling bikini snap not only gets her a lot of traction on her personal milestone but sets a celebratory mood away from all the work. Her post drew a lot of attention as the fans soon took notice. They called her “stunning” and “favorite NFL host” following the post. Surprisingly, making people notice is an approach that she has always taken. Be it hot takes, popular insights, or a sneak peek into her casual life, like the bikini snap, Adams has always been the best.

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Kay’s IG story not only gained attention from her fans, but it also set a celebratory mood away from all the work. In another one of her IG stories, she posted a picture of a salad bowl, with avocado, baby tomatoes, baby turnips, all drizzled in some sauce, topped with a herb that looked like basil.

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Moving on to her other stories, she also posted a throwback picture. One of the pictures was from her childhood days, where she was throwing her hands in the air while dancing. The next story that she posted was from her present birthday celebrations, where she recreated a similar pose. Wearing a long gray skirt with black and red printed details over it, paired with a deep neck black top, she looked straight out of a fashion magazine.

And while the podcaster had a blast on her birthday, she may soon have to return to work amidst a busy NFL offseason.

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Kay Adams to resume her NFL duties post-birthday

Kay Adams has been a prominent NFL media figure for nearly a decade. Before launching her own podcast, Up & Adams on FanDuel in 2022, she was working as a host for NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. Kay Adams is a Chicago native and has built her reputation using her extensive NFL knowledge and showing up consistently through the years.

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Speaking of Adams’ birthday celebrations and her swimsuit stories, fans dropped comments on her pictures. One fan wrote, “My favorite NFL host,” reaffirming her popularity among the NFL audience. While other fans dropped comments like “stunning” and “she’s perfect” on her pictures.

The 40-year-old’s influential personality and perspective have always helped her be at the top of her game, even in the fast-paced NFL world. Just a few days before her 40th birthday, she hosted an interview with the Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady and discussed strategies for the Bills under a new coaching staff and what changes would be made to the roster after the transition.

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While Adams recently celebrated her 40th birthday, she will soon be back to her duties, hosting interviews, working on her podcast, and sharing her NFL offseason perspectives.

With the NFL Draft just weeks away, Adams’ brief birthday celebration is over, and the pressure is on to deliver the insights that have made her a fan favorite.