NFL Reporter Mina Kimes Turns Heads With World Cup Outfit During USA vs. Turkey

The USA’s final Group D match against Turkey did not carry any major World Cup implications, with both sides’ fate different from the other, but secured. However, the hype around the team has been such that every time they take the field, it is a crowd puller. But the spotlight wasn’t solely on the game as NFL reporter Mina Kimes also grabbed attention with her stylish outfit that quickly became a talking point among the fans.

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“My World Cup runneth over!” Kimes captioned her Instagram post.

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For her outfit, Kimes opted for a relaxed game-day look. She paired a blue-and-white striped short-sleeve button-up shirt with high-waisted denim shorts. The effortlessly casual look perfectly matched the summer atmosphere at the World Cup match. But the NFL reporter wasn’t at the SoFi Stadium to just watch the USA vs. Turkey match on June 25.

Kimes has been actively working on coverage for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but not through her primary employer, ESPN. Instead, she has partnered with the popular soccer media network Men in Blazers (MIB). The veteran journalist serves as an on-air panelist and host for Men in Blazers digital and live broadcast content.

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Kimes was part of a panel with former NFL RB Todd Gurley, former USMNT midfielder Kyle Beckerman, along with MIB journalists Roger Bennett and Rory Smith, holding a pre-game coverage from Los Angeles Union Station for last night’s match. The game ended with Turkey defeating the United States 3-2 in a five-goal thriller sealed by a 98th-minute stoppage-time winner from Kaan Ayhan.

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USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino made nine changes to his starting XI. The second-string squad found immediate success when defender Auston Trusty converted a deep corner from Sebastian Berhalter to give the USA a 1-0 lead. It was the second-fastest World Cup goal in US history. However, the Turkish soccer team fought back to eventually take the win, but they still exited the tournament after having lost their previous two games.

Despite their 3-2 loss to Turkey, the United States finished in 1st place in Group D with 6 points. Because the USA had already won their first two matches, their top position and automatic qualification into the Round of 32 were completely locked in before the game even kicked off. They will now face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday, 1 July, at Levi’s Stadium.

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However, amid the hustle and bustle of a thrilling showdown between the USMNT and Turkey, Mina Kimes had netizens talking about her.

Fans’ reaction to Mina Kimes’ World Cup appearance

Mina Kimes is quite popular, with over 432,000 followers on Instagram. And she often garners attention with her outfits and work around the sporting sphere. Last night, as she dropped glimpses from the FIFA World Cup match at the SoFi Stadium, the netizens bombarded her comments section with their reactions.

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The majority of the fans were hyped up watching the NFL reporter supporting the USMNT in the soccer World Cup. “You look like a proud American in those stands!” a user commented.

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Meanwhile, others directly shared a reaction on Kimes’ casual game day appearance for the thrilling match. “She’s so perfect 😍😍😍” Most of the comments fell on these lines. As such, another fan took notice of her face. “She’s got that glow,” the user wrote.

Then, the veteran journalist’s employers for the FIFA World Cup, Men In Blazers, also joined the fans to share their reactions. They commented: “Mina. This makes me so happy. You are a light in the darkness 💙”

However, a few also confessed to having a crush on her. “Biggest crush of all time,” a fan wrote. Meanwhile, another netizen commented: “Beautiful and lovely Mina!!!”

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For the NFL reporter, this isn’t new. She often turns fans’ attention through her cheery appearance. And yet again, the netizens didn’t shy away from appreciating Kimes.