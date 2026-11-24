Some rumors die quietly, but this one got shut down in two sentences. A story making the rounds claimed the Vikings offered a third-round pick for Shedeur Sanders, and a Browns insider just put it to rest.

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Longtime Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, formerly of The Orange and Brown Report and 247Sports and now an independent insider, posted the denial on X, saying Minnesota simply wasn’t interested.

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“There’s no truth to the rumor that the Vikings offered a third-round pick for Shedeur Sanders. Minnesota wasn’t interested,” Stainbrook wrote.

Stainbrook has covered the Browns for years, so his denial comes from Cleveland’s side of the phone line. The rumor was simple: Minnesota offered a third-round pick for Sanders before trading for Kirk Cousins.

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The idea had some fuel. Minnesota’s offense fell apart in a 23-6 Monday night loss to the Bills, and the Vikings were suddenly in the market for a quarterback on deadline day.

Minnesota had actually been optimistic about Carson Wentz after a solid week of practice, until the Bills game changed everything.

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Sanders slid to the fifth round in 2025, where Cleveland traded up to take him with the 144th pick.

Days earlier, he had lit up the Saints in his first start of the season, going 19-of-31 for 297 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in a 23-22 overtime loss that ended on a failed two-point try.

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The Browns coaches have declared Deshaun Watson the starter moving forward, which only made the trade chatter louder.

The internet did the rest, with NFL reporter Josina Anderson pushing the Vikings to call Browns GM Andrew Berry.

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“I think Minny WRs need Shedeur Sanders,” Anderson wrote.

Former NFL star Charles Woodson and Skip Bayless also urged Minnesota to make the move. Former NFL cornerback Darius Slay put it even more simply after the Bills game.

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“Vikings just go trade for Shedeur plz,” Darius wrote.

The reporting never backed that idea up. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler had already reported that Cleveland wasn’t looking to move Sanders, and the Browns held onto him through the deadline.

“The Browns have no plans to deal Sanders at the deadline,” Fowler wrote.

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Fowler later said that, to his understanding, no team had called Cleveland about Sanders.

“I was told there was nothing there,” Fowler said.

Browns GM Andrew Berry has a history of turning players into picks, including Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett last season, so a Sanders deal never sounded impossible.

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A what-if from Cleveland radio’s Anthony Lima and a Yahoo Sports column both floated a third-round price for Sanders, but those were hypotheticals, not reports.

What Minnesota actually did is well documented. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Kevin O’Connell made it clear to ownership that Cousins was the top target.

Schultz also reported the Vikings checked in on Justin Herbert, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith. Sanders wasn’t on that list.

The one third-round pick Minnesota is known to have spent went to the Raiders. The Vikings sent a 2027 third-rounder to Las Vegas for Cousins, a deal Tom Pelissero was first to report.

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The Raiders reportedly wanted a second-round pick at first, then asked for the third-rounder Minnesota got from the Eagles before settling for the Vikings’ own.

Rookie Fernando Mendoza took over in Las Vegas. Cousins, 38, spent six seasons in Minnesota and returned after stops in Atlanta and Las Vegas.

He has gone 1-1 since, a 30-10 win at Green Bay behind two touchdown passes, followed by a 35-10 loss to the 49ers in which he threw a pick-six.

So no, there was no secret third-round offer for Shedeur Sanders, according to Stainbrook. There was just a quarterback-needy team, a big day from Sanders, and plenty of people on X filling in the blanks.