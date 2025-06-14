NFL Rookie Revolt: Biggest Questions Surrounding Shemar Stewart’s Holdout at Bengals

It began as a routine introduction. On April 24, Shemar Stewart walked across the Lambeau Field stage as the Bengals’ 17th overall pick—relentless edge rusher out of Texas A&M, oozing potential, modest production, and a quote to match: “I’m here to give you that push across the line. You feel me?” Zac Taylor and Al Golden didn’t flinch. They doubled down on intangibles. But no one mentioned sacks or tackles. Because the numbers weren’t there. However, Cincy didn’t care.

Fast forward six weeks, and the tone inside the building is far less celebratory. It leans more towards another punchline Stewart made after getting drafted: “When I get there, it’s going to be a scary sight.” Well, now it is, bud. He hasn’t taken a single snap in OTAs. He’s attending meetings, showing up physically, but not participating in any drills.

The holdup? Contract language. Specifically, a clause about future guarantees being voided if he defaults—language the team hadn’t applied to other recent first-rounders like Amarius Mims just a year ago. That shift, Stewart believes, is a personal one. “I’m not asking for nothing y’all have never done before,” he said. “But in y’all case, y’all just want to win an argument instead of winning more games.”

As expected, it has raised some big questions amongst the fans. Something that we were overlooking. Or rather, we were never looking through these lenses because a rookie holding out is not common. And that brings the first question: How rare are rookie contract holdouts in today’s NFL?

Very. Thanks to the rookie wage scale established in 2011, most contracts are slotted and signed without fanfare. In fact, Shemar Stewart is one of just four first-rounders still unsigned, alongside Travis Hunter, Jahdae Barron, and Grey Zabel. Even fewer of those situations involve any real animosity. That’s what makes Stewart’s case so jarring. Forget the financial debate for a second. It’s about the interpretation of protection language, and Stewart is going public with it. The last notable standoffs like this? Joey Bosa in 2016 and Roquan Smith in 2018.

Why not just give the ‘normal’ rookie deal? Good question, maybe one that might put the Cincy front office on the back foot. Because this is the crux of Stewart’s frustration. The Bengals did not include that clause in Mims’ contract last year, their first-round pick at No. 18. Stewart went No. 17 this year. The pick is higher. The clause is stricter. So why the narrative shift? According to an NFL rep, Cincinnati is trying to standardize its contracts differently from most teams. But here’s the contradiction: the Bengals cite “league trends” while ignoring their own.

So, is a re-draft scenario on the table for Shemar Stewart?

While an actual re-draft or trade of a first-round pick before signing is exceedingly rare, it’s not entirely without precedent. If talks fully break down and Shemar Stewart holds out into the preseason, Cincinnati could find itself weighing the long-term value of forcing a player into a structure he’s fundamentally rejecting. Is it worth creating a rift this early in a player’s tenure? And if not, what’s the exit strategy?

The Bengals have already publicly committed to Shemar Stewart. But behind closed doors, if the standoff hardens, it’s fair to ask whether Cincinnati could consider flipping the pick or revisiting options they passed on at No. 17. No one’s saying it’s likely. But, if camp arrives and this remains unresolved, the idea shifts from hypothetical to a strategic contingency.

The worst part, though? What the front office is not realizing is the repercussions it’s going to have to face. Trey Hendrickson’s contract standoff is already lingering. Now their top rookie is sidelined, too. That’s how bad habits creep into a defensive front. Additionally, the fact that it tarnishes their brand image is another issue.

When rookies talk about “trust,” they’re watching how teams treat players. Especially first-rounders. If Cincinnati becomes known as a franchise that nickel-and-dimes talent, it could affect how future agents approach negotiations. Stewart’s father framed it clearly: “Not a person in this world would sign a contract saying the company could void four years of guarantees off one mistake.” Fair or not, these stories travel.

For example, consider Stewart saying that “the people in the locker room say you’re doing the right things, especially the star players.” For a team trying to win now—and keep a locker room united—optics like this can become a slow leak.