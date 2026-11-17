The New England Patriots faced a disappointing 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in the Week 10 game in Munich, Germany. But the Patriots’ concerns kept rising as they lost their quarterback, Drake Maye, to an injury. The Lions weren’t safe either. Aidan Hutchinson, who sacked Maye and got injured, came under scrutiny for a hip-drop penalty and a horse collar tackle foul.

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It all happened in the first quarter, when Aidan Hutchinson sacked Maye and brought him to the ground. Maye suffered an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Hutchinson ended his season with an ACL tear.

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It seemed as if Hutchinson made a hip-drop tackle. He had his right arm reach around Maye’s right shoulder pad and came down on Maye’s lower leg. Referee Clay Martin’s officiating crew did not throw a flag on the field, even though fans believed that it was a foul. However, ESPN’s Mike Reiss revealed that the league’s officiating rules analyst, Walt Anderson, confirmed that it wasn’t really a penalty. Hutchinson didn’t grab Maye’s collar or nameplate. Hence, the referees didn’t throw the yellow flag.

According to the NFL’s rulebook, a hip-drop tackle is a foul only if the player in focus uses two particular techniques while bringing a runner to the ground. First, if the player wraps the runner with both arms, and second, if the player swivels and drops his hips, landing on the runner’s lower body or trapping his legs, it will result in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down for the offense.

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Anderson’s clarification came right after rules analyst Mike Pereira, on FOX Sports broadcast, claimed that it wasn’t a hip-drop foul.

“Three things have to happen: you have to unweight yourself, swivel all around the back and land on the back of his leg below the knee,” Pereira said. “This was more of a horse collar-type pulled down from behind. [But] certainly not a horse collar penalty.”

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Well, even Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel had a similar opinion.

Mike Vrabel reveals his take on the situation

Vrabel had no reason to blame Hutchinson for putting his quarterback on injured reserve. During his appearance on The Greg Hill Show after the disappointing loss to the Lions, Vrabel revealed his take on the incident.

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“I’m not going to assume there was something there,” Vrabel said. “However it happened, I don’t think it was anything intentional. I’m sure that it wasn’t. That’s part of the game.”

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But what about the players? Will Maye and Hutchinson return for Week 11?

Drake Maye and Aidan Hutchinson face a troubling reality

After the collision, backup quarterback Tommy DeVito replaced Maye. While the world was wondering about his condition, concern was raised when Maye didn’t return to the locker room when reporters entered for the postgame interviews. He even remained in Munich for further evaluation to see if he actually needed surgery to fix his ankle.

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots fear Maye suffered a fractured ankle. For now, reports suggest that Maye could miss at least a few weeks. It’s also possible that he could miss out on the entire season.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson tore his right ACL after jumping to celebrate the sack and landing awkwardly. That will put him out of the games for the season.

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While the NFL’s official ruling clears Aidan Hutchinson of any wrongdoing or fines, it offers little comfort to Detroit or New England. A single clean sack in Munich has left Hutchinson facing season-ending ACL surgery and the Patriots bracing for life without Drake Maye.