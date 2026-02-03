NFL Rumors: Chiefs Linked to Travis Kelce’s Replacement Amid TE’s Retirement Buzz

When Travis Kelce sat down with NFL legend Tony Gonzalez to talk about his career and retirement decision, he admitted that he’s still ‘searching for those answers’. Week by week, it’s getting more obvious that Kelce himself is struggling with this dilemma. However, the Kansas City Chiefs already feel the pressure of planning ahead. With uncertainty hovering over the franchise, the idea of lining up a possible replacement has started to surface.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles revealed Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely as a name to watch as Kelce’s replacement.

“Washington needs to replace Zach Ertz, and Likely provides speed and athleticism that Jayden Daniels hasn’t had at the position before. Other suitors: Chiefs, Eagles,” Pereles wrote in his article.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Kelce doesn’t return after all, Likely is an interesting option for the Chiefs largely because of Baltimore’s recent move.

After the Ravens handed Mark Andrews a three-year, $39.3 million extension that runs through 2028 with a club option, Likely’s long-term position was in question.

As a result, not just Pereles, but also Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports connected Likely to the Chiefs as a future answer at tight end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If [Kelce] decides this time around to hang it up, Likely would be a great successor. Even if Kelce decides to stick around, it wouldn’t hurt to bring Likely in as the heir apparent,” Sullivan wrote.

He later added that Likely’s skill set could thrive with Patrick Mahomes and give the offense fresh energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“As we’ve seen over the years with Kelce, the tight end position is heavily featured in Kansas City’s offense. Likely’s athleticism and knack as a pass-catcher would be a fascinating addition for Patrick Mahomes, potentially injecting some much-needed burst into the offense overall.”

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 06: Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely 80 walks off the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 6, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 06 Ravens at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241006137

However, in 2025, Likely had an inconsistent season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He finished with just 27 catches on 37 targets for 307 yards and one touchdown. Although he has never crossed 500 receiving yards in a year, those totals marked career lows. Because of that, he enters free agency with less momentum than expected.

Likely is set to hit free agency in the spring, and while Baltimore could use the franchise tag, that price would exceed his projected value. Therefore, as Kelce’s return remains undecided, the door stays open for the Chiefs to make a smart move to acquire Likely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Kelce keeps retirement door open as Chiefs wait on his final call

Since the start of the 2025 season, talk of Travis Kelce stepping away has hovered over the Kansas City Chiefs. After the franchise suffered its first losing season in a decade, the noise only grew louder. And speaking on the New Heights podcast, he admitted the process is not simple.

“I don’t know; it’s a tough thing to navigate,” Kelce said.

He then explained that everything depends on his body, adding, “But at the same time, if my body can heal up and rest up, I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18-, 20-, or 21-week run. I think I would do it in a heartbeat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But there is another moment that subtly shifted the tone around his stalled decision. When Eric Bieniemy’s return came up, Kelce’s excitement was clear.

“I can’t wait to see him back in the building,” Kelce said.

During Bieniemy’s run as offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022, Kelce delivered five straight 1,000-yard seasons. His peak came in 2020 with 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns, production that helped fuel Chiefdom’s dominance. Because of that history, Kelce might return.

ADVERTISEMENT

So now, everything comes down to timing. Kelce must decide what his body and mind are ready for next. The Chiefs, on the other hand, must figure out whether to wait patiently or strike while the market still offers answers.