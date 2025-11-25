NFL Rumors: Colts Coach in Consideration for Giants HC Role After Patrick Mahomes’ Message

The New York Giants are shaking things up big time in the coaching department. After parting ways with Brian Daboll earlier this month, the team didn’t get much breathing room, and now, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has been let go. Meanwhile, Mike Kafka is serving as interim head coach, and rumours have been swirling about potential permanent replacements. But when a name like Lou Anarumo comes up, these whispers are more than just talk. Even insiders have a similar take.

“A league source says #Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is expected to receive strong consideration for the #Giants head coach vacancy this upcoming cycle, while also emphasizing his familiarity and relationship with current general manager Joe Schoen,” NFL insider Josina Anderson wrote on her official X.

Well, Anarumo has emerged as a top candidate for the Giants’ head coach job. But since he doesn’t carry the experience of being a team’s head coach, these rumors have fans buzzing about why New York might be eager to hand him the coaching duties.

Though the Colts DC hasn’t run a team as the head coach, Anarumo has deep ties to the organization and its owner. He was the Giants’ defensive coach back in 2018 before being signed by the Bengals as their defensive coordinator. The “mad scientist” also shares a history with GM Joe Schoen from their days together with the Dolphins. For New York, his resume also carries serious credibility.

The Colts’ defense is solid, ranking around the middle of the pack. As of week 12, Anarumo’s defense has allowed around 20.8 points per game. It also racked up 21 sacks. They have also kept their turnovers limited and held top-tier teams like the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in nail-biting matchups.

This has compelled even football stars like Patrick Mahomes to tip his hat, praising the defensive coordinator’s work.

Patrick Mahomes can’t ignore Lou Anarumo’s genius

Before the game against the Colts on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have openly admitted that there are only two defensive masterminds that they truly feel uneasy to lineup against. Not to everyone’s surprise, Anarumo finds his name in that elite 2-man list. Mahomes has never shied away from giving the credit the HC deserves.

“Coach Anarumo is a great defensive coordinator, a great coach,” said Mahomes. “He has his stuff, but what makes him such a great defensive coordinator is [that] he tailors his scheme to the team that he is playing with. He wants to go with their strengths, getting their guys in the best position to succeed, even from some of the trades they’ve made, they’ve adjusted their defense as well.”

There’s a shared history between Mahomes and Anarumo. Do you remember the Chiefs versus Bengals AFC Championship from the 2021-2022 season? Anarumo’s defensive strategy limited Kansas City to a single field goal during the second half of the game. His overtime interception ultimately led to his team’s journey to the Super Bowl. But the Chiefs’ quarterback is now in control when they meet, as the situation has been reversed. Mahomes has secured 4 wins against Anarumo in their 7 matchups, after winning on Sunday.

Even with a slight drop on this unofficial ranking, Anarumo is still a top target for teams like the Giants and Titans. He has the potential to be a game-changing hire if given the reins.