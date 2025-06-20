NFL Rumors: Dan Quinn Regrets Signing 4x Pro Bowler as Commanders Eye Super Bowl Winner

Last year, the Washington Commanders were the surprise giant killers. Under a rookie QB, Jayden Daniels, and HC Dan Quinn, they reached their first NFC Championship finals in 33 years. Their signal caller looked poised under any score on the board, no pressure at all. The addition of a veteran CB and 4X Pro Bowler on November 5, 2024, also helped them a lot. But as we approach the 2025 training camp, the situation seems to be changing in the opposite direction.

Washington traded assets to bring in CB Marshon Lattimore and cap space for a guy they thought still had CB1 juice. But through whispers from league scouts and quiet side-eye from rival execs, the narrative’s shifting. “That wasn’t the same Marshon,” one NFC personnel director told The Athletic. And yet, that’s exactly what the Commanders may have done.

Lattimore barely got his feet wet, just two regular-season games, three in the playoffs. Hamstring tight, tape uneven, and his $18 million cap hit for 2025 now feels like a bet made in dim lighting. Riggo’s Rag called it a massive risk, and they weren’t exaggerating. The Commanders didn’t just want a corner. They wanted the guy who could shadow WR1s and talk while doing it.

Even during the mandatory minicamp, HC Dan Quinn also tried to give the impression that Lattimore was ready to go. The coach said, “He’ll get quite a bit, but I’ll see where it goes after today. And do we need to see how much tomorrow? But yeah, I would say full participant going into it.” Overall, the confidence is dropping.

“We’re excited about Marshon,” GM Adam Peters said during combine week, but he would like him to be healthy. Everyone knows Lattimore’s talent, who was once the 3rd highest graded corner in man coverage. In fact, he was listed under the Top 100 Players of 2022, after his 29 total tackles and 20 solos. Oh, yes, and how anyone forgets his career-high 68 total tackles in 2021.

Perhaps, seeing his potential, Quinn signed him to the team. But you can’t justify any price if the player doesn’t play. And every week he doesn’t practice, that $18 million feels less like veteran value and more like a handcuff they slapped on themselves willingly. This was supposed to be the secure move. A veteran plug-and-play, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported back in April. Now, they are looking for a change.

Dan Quinn wants to bring in a veteran CB

The feelings that the Commanders are carrying are also flowing in the Dolphins camp. They also want to part ways with their CB Jalen Ramsey, reportedly due to a sour relationship. So why not Washington? But the real deal comes down to one basic question: What is the price? The Super Bowl winner’s not washed. He’s 30, but he still locked down receivers last season when healthy.

In 17 games last year, he started all and recorded 60 tackles (39 solo), 1 sack, 2 interceptions, and 11 defended passes. But cap-wise, it’s tight. Ramsey’s set to count $21 million against the cap in 2025, per OTC. But the Commanders have space, and Dan Quinn isn’t exactly saving for some last-minute moves.

Joe Whitt Jr. is reportedly a big fan, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. And if you’re trying to build an alpha defense to give a rookie QB breathing room, Ramsey’s the ultimate parachute. This would be reckless to some and inspirational for many. And if it blows up? At least it’ll blow up with headlines, not silence. That’s the Commanders’ way now. And honestly, it’s kind of refreshing.

However, they will also need to pay close attention to other teams who are interested. The CB’s former home, the LA Rams, are also on the hunt. It will be a race against time!