NFL Rumors: Dolphins to Sacrifice $72M Weapon to Ensure Jonnu Smith’s Mega Payday

The Rumor mills are back. And this time, the Miami Dolphins are at the centre of it all. And no, we’re not talking about a disgruntled WR Tyreek Hill looking for other places. This time, tight end Jonnu Smith has the rumor mills spinning out elaborate threads. And his missing the Dolphins’ OTAs is only adding more to the sense of impending trades or contract extensions. So, what’s happening down at South Beach that’s got everyone taking notes?

Jonnu Smith doesn’t really want to leave Miami. He’s expressed that sentiment quite clearly already. He wants a new deal because he’s only set to make $4.8 million this year on his current contract. And this is the same guy who’s already set franchise records for receptions (single-season), receiving yards, and TDs. As per NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Steelers have been in conversation with the Dolphins about trading Smith. But do the Dolphins want to hand over their Pro Bowler TE, or is there another guy who’s facing the trades?

On the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared his take on the matter. As per Rapoport, “I think Jonny Smith wants to make money. It feels to me… there’s been some teams that have kind of nosed around some veteran tight ends. – usually you get to this point, you can do some trades. They can happen. It’s just a little more rare and a little hard to do… again, it depends on how much a team wants to get rid of a guy.” But are the Dolphins really considering trading Smith despite reports of trade talks? Rapoport further added, “it’s different for Jonnu Smith because like, he is actually a part of what the Dolphins wanna do… I know he wants a lot. We’ll see what they end up doing.” So, if not Jonnu Smith, then who? Rapoport believes it might be the Dolphins’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey instead.

The markets have changed drastically for all player positions in recent years. There are at least 9 TEs who are averaging anywhere between $12 and $19 million. With Jonnu Smith’s $4.8 million on his last year of contract, it’s natural that the guy wants a bigger check. And as Ian Rapoport sees it, trading Jalen Ramsey would give the Dolphins the cap they need to retain their explosive TE. Rapoport said, “going back to the Ramsey thing, if they are able to trade Jalen Ramsey, that’s $21 million. Some of the $21 million will come off the books depending on how much they pay. So trading Ramsey might help Jonnu Smith get the contract he wants as well.” Ramsey had signed a $72.3 million three-year deal with the Dolphins with a 2025 opt-out built in. But if the opt-out is really coming to pass, what does it mean for Ramsey?

Smith’s in and Ramsey’s going out, but where?

Now, first of all, the Dolphins are in no rush when it comes to trading Jalen Ramsey. If the Dolphins trade Ramsey before June 1, they are left with a $12.6 million cap hit for this year. But as per Spotrac, if the trade happens after June 1, the team will save about $5.9 million. Ramsey, just like Jonnu Smith, skipped the OTAs, solidifying the stance for trades even further. Coach Mike McDaniel refused to address the questions and simply said, “Quite honestly, zero has changed since the last time I said anything about him. – I’m really worried about the players that will be out on the field today, and that’s about as much breath as I want to speak into it.”

via Getty MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 26: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Miami Dolphins takes part in a drill during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 26, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

But don’t count Jalen Ramsey out yet. There are at least two franchises that might go for Ramsey if given the chance. The Dallas Cowboys, for one, have yet to deliver on the second half of Jerry Jones’ iconic statement from a few months ago. Jones is “looking at two things that could happen before or after the draft.” The first, George Pickens’ trade, has already happened. Could the cornerback position be the next spot where Jerry Jones plays his chess move? The Cowboys’ defense gave away about 27.5 points in each game last season. So that’s a hole that definitely needs to be plugged. But the Cowboys aren’t the only team that could benefit from a wall like Jalen Ramsey.

A reunion may also be in the works for Jalen Ramsey. He has given 3 and a half seasons to the Los Angeles Rams’ defence. It was here that Ramsey got four Pro Bowls, two All-Pro selections, and one Super Bowl LVI championship ring. So when Rams HC Sean McVay was asked if they’d go for Ramsey, he said, “Oh yeah. We would never close out those opportunities. – There hasn’t been any meaningful, tangible dialogue as of late, but that can always change pretty quickly, as we know.” So, when the trade hammer falls after June 1st, Cowboys or the Rams, which will it be for Jalen Ramsey?