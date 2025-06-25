NFL Rumors: Free Agent to Trade Josh Allen’s Deep Balls for $230M QB Amid Interest From Chiefs, Saints

“I don’t think we have a glaring need at receiver.” Buffalo Bills‘ general manager Brandon Beane clarified that the team doesn’t need a receiver as a priority. That means Josh Allen just lost one in the free agency. Uh….a major one! Now, when you talk about big-name receivers entering free agency, what is the first question that pops up in your head? It’s probably where he’s going, and who will be the QB slinging him the ball? We’re edging closer to training camp, and the playoff hopefuls are looking to make one final power move for Amari Cooper.

“I’ve got nothing but love and respect for Amari Cooper. I will never in my life say a bad thing about him. For him to come into this situation and understand the role that he was brought here to do, he is a true football player, a true teammate, and I’m just honored to share the field with him.” Josh Allen was completely heartbroken when he saw his friend exiting the team. Nevertheless, he is hopeful that Cooper gets his new home and shines brighter. But the question is, which team?

Well, as per reports, Cooper is likely to pair up with $230 million QB Kyler Murray. Yes! As per NFL Rumors on X, “Former #Bills Amari Cooper reportedly has been linked to the #Cardinals.” So, if the rumours are for real, that means Amari Cooper would be trading in Josh Allen’s rocket arm for Kyler Murray’s rather off-script, backyard-style magic. Almost two ends of the spectrum. It’ll be fun.

But the question is, how would that transition work out? The man has had six 1000+ yard seasons. At this stage of his career, arguably his final push, is he looking for stability or unpredictability? Well, Cooper’s resume still holds weight. He’s a five-time Pro Bowler after all, with over 10,000 receiving yards. But there’s one thing we can’t ignore: after torching defences for 1,250 yards in 2023, his production fell off big time in 2024. Just 547 yards (combined) for Cleveland and Buffalo. So, is he on the back nine of his career?

And that is where Kyler Murray comes in. He’s not Josh Allen, sure—but under that $230M deal, he’s still got that spark. The arm talent, the mobility, the chaos factor? It’s all perfectly there. Lately, the Cardinals’ offense has been centered around Marvin Harrison Jr., and for good reason. The kid is amazing. But bringing in someone like Amari Cooper? That changes everything. It might give Kyler that little edge that only comes with a proven vet.

But the transition? It’s not nothing. In Buffalo, Cooper saw just 55% of snaps after the trade. If he heads to Arizona, it would likely drop even more. He’d be behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson in the depth chart. It might even be more of a support role than a spotlight one. And maybe that’s the point. Cooper’s not chasing numbers anymore—he’s looking for a good fit. Kyler’s style—moving pockets, off-script throws—could click with a vet who knows how to get open when those plays break down. For a guy with over a decade of experience in the league, this might be more about legacy and leadership than fantasy points. And that’s absolutely fair, but will Cooper get the ticket to Arizona?

Cardinals are not the only team eyeing Amari Cooper

It’s not just the Cardinals fans paying attention here. Per the rumour mill, the Chiefs and Saints, among other teams, have also shown interest in Amari Cooper. Everything indicates that they’re equally in the mix.

Amari Cooper to the Chiefs? It’s raising eyebrows, too — and honestly, it makes a lot of sense. With Rashee Rice working his way back from an ACL injury, Kansas City could use a proven route-runner who brings those vet creds. Cooper wouldn’t need to be the star—just a reliable outlet for Patrick Mahomes in big moments. The Chiefs have the cap space and the track record of making moves like this count. From a fiscal and sporting point of view, it would be a good transfer. To say the least!

But what about the Saints? They’re in the mix, and honestly, that wouldn’t be so bad either. With Derek Carr retiring, they’ve got some fresh cap space and a young QB in Tyler Shough who could use a reliable and experienced WR.

And Cooper pairing up with Chris Olave? That would make for one deadly duo, one stretching the field, the other working the middle. Plus, Cooper’s veteran presence could be exactly what a rookie quarterback needs to grow with confidence.

When you think about it, each team offers Cooper an alternate path. Arizona’s Murray connection, Kansas City’s Super Bowl window, or New Orleans’ mentorship role. No one really knows where his priorities lie, but if one had to make a guess? They would say his next move wouldn’t just be about the paycheck. His impact, his role, and the fit would be the primary driving forces!