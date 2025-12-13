NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh to Give Up on $5 Million Chargers Star Following Season-Ending Injury

Essentials Inside The Story Jim Harbaugh’s first-season decisions are already being shaped by injuries, contracts, and limited early returns.

A $5 million investment unraveled quickly, forcing Harbaugh to reassess timing and roster patience.

As the season moved on, the HC faced growing pressure to balance recovery timelines with playoff urgency.

Running back Najee Harris was hoping to start anew with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this year. After four solid seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing under new head coach Jim Harbaugh felt like the perfect reset. But that plan quickly fell apart in Week 3 after an Achilles injury wrapped up his season for good. Now, the rumor has it that Harbaugh may be planning to move on from his $5 million running back.

“Los Angeles Chargers Najee Harris is expected this offseason to play on his 3rd team in 3 seasons,” NFL Rumors posted on X.

While nothing is official, the chatter hints that the Chargers may not wait around for running back Najee Harris forever. For a back who had rushed for over 1,000 yards every season of his career, the team didn’t hesitate to pick him in free agency. In March, Harris signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal. Moreover, the contract carries a $3.75 million signing bonus and a fully guaranteed $1.5 million base salary. As part of the deal, Harris could even earn up to $4 million more through rushing incentives.

It pushed the total contract value to $9.25 million, which was fitting for an elite player like him. But much to the Chargers’ disappointment, the 27-year-old’s time remained limited on the field. In the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, Harris recorded just one carry for five yards. His best showing came in Week 2 when the Chargers edged out the Las Vegas Raiders in a 20-9 win. The running back rushed eight times for 28 yards and continued the momentum the following week while clashing with the Denver Broncos.

Despite a convincing performance, a non-contact injury during the game landed him straight out of the season. With 5:12 left in the second quarter, the 2021 Pro Bowler dropped on the turf while pushing his left leg. The tests later confirmed a torn Achilles, and just like that, his season was cut short. Najee Harris finished the year with only 61 rushing yards, marking his first time not crossing the 1000 mark. And the worst part?

“His season-ending Achilles injury means he’ll miss out on the $4M of attainable rushing incentives, sending him back to the open market in reset mode next March,” Spotrac noted.

While Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert didn’t shy away from discussing Harris’ absence, the team has given no clarity on the player’s future.

Jim Harbaugh’s backfield adjusts without Harris

Najee Harris’ season-ending injury forced the Chargers to adapt quickly in the backfield. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton not only filled in for the injured player but also helped steady the ground game. Unfortunately, his momentum couldn’t last long, as Hampton suffered an ankle injury of his own. After landing on the injured reserve just two weeks after Harris’ setback, running back Kimani Vidal stepped in to play a larger role.

In fact, Herbert also began using his legs more than ever to keep the rushing attack alive. Fortunately, Week 13 brought a much-needed boost for the Chargers, who are in a firm position for playoff contention. Hampton came off the injured reserve right before their home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hampton wasted no time in making his presence felt as he scored the Chargers’ only touchdown in the overtime 22-19 win.

It came in the first quarter when Hampton caught a four-yard pass from Herbert. The former North Carolina standout finished the game with 67 total yards and recorded the first receiving touchdown of his NFL career. With a tight schedule ahead for Jim Harbaugh’s team, Hampton’s production remains important. It could both bolster the offense and ease the loss of Harris.