NFL Rumors: Kevin Stefanski Told to Start Joe Flacco As Browns Set To Cut Rookie QBs

Joe Flacco became an unlikely savior for the Browns when they needed one the most. Pulling off the most iconic comeback, he led the team to the playoffs in 2023. The Browns’ No. 15 took the reins and started the final five games of the 2023 regular season and had 12 touchdowns, securing four wins. It was the team’s first playoff berth in three years and only their second since 2002. His heroic efforts earned him the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award. And the star is now back with the team after a stint with the Indianapolis Colts. It seems there are expectations for the veteran to work his magic for the team once again in a crisis.

Earlier, after the 40-year-old’s unexpectedly impressive performance, he wasn’t even offered another deal, as per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. As the team looked to elevate Deshaun Watson, Flacco patiently waited for a roster spot and then joined the Colts. However, this year, Watson’s appearance in the 2025 season remains questionable for the Browns as he recovers from an injury to his right Achilles tendon. Now, that leaves the Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski in a tight position to make a decision.

But what decision? It’s whether to finally give the starting job to Flacco, who can help save the team from a disastrous season. All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and other veterans frustrated with the QB situation have urged HC Stefanski to choose #15 as the savior again, as per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland[dot]com. They seemingly have a good reason for advocating the same.

As per Cabot, the veteran has a better understanding of the head coach’s strategies. He also delivered an elite performance in spring practice sessions, even overshadowing the rookies. Another Browns star, Kenny Pickett remains one of the most intriguing pieces of the puzzle, as the team has high hopes for him. After his rough days with the Steelers, he is expected to perform at his best. Many, such as Hall of Famer Cris Carter, believe that Flacco might not be the right option. Advocating for Smith, he said, “Pickett should be the starter if you look at potential growth, understanding the vision in NFL offenses.”

But there’s another turn here. Flacco is 40 years old and might retire after the 2025 season, as per a CBS report. That puts pressure on Stefanski and will push him to choose their quarterback after the 2025 campaign. While the Browns have a plan, it might not be favorable for their two rookies, as experts have claimed.

What are the rumors of Browns and 2026’s projected No. 1 pick?

The team has two promising rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The potential for the two to lead the team is immense. However, it is also true that they are yet to fully develop and assume the star QB role for the Browns. And if that doesn’t happen, it might not be surprising to see the team seek another option, as a mock draft done by Pro Football and Sports Network’s Max Dorsey suggests.

As per the report, quarterback Cade Klubnik, with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, might be a solution for the Browns. Klubnik had 3,639 passing yards and 36 touchdowns in his stunning 2024 season for Clemson. Over his last three years, Klubnik passed for 7,180 yards and 57 TDs with 18 INTs, adding 784 rushing yards and 13 scores. He also holds the title of ACC Championship Game MVP award after leading Clemson to a win over Texas in a College Football Playoff contest.

“There’s a lot of buzz about the 2026 quarterback class, and Clemson’s Cade Kubnik is as good as any signal-caller in the country. A tad undersized, Klubnik is 6’2″, 205 pounds, but has the arm to make every throw on the field. He’s a creative mover in the pocket and makes things happen out of structure,” Dorsey explained.

Dorsey’s report seemingly hints at doubts about whether Sanders and Gabriel will be able to claim their spot on the team and suggests they might get cut. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. If Flacco can elevate the team like he did last time, it could change everything. It remains to be seen how things turn out for the Browns.