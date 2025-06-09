NFL Rumors: Mike Tomlin to Improve Aaron Rodgers’ Offense With New Talent After Ex-Steeler Bashed HC

The whistle blew, the ‘Terrible Towels’ waved, but the echo in Pittsburgh felt hollow—another playoff exit, another January spent wondering what if. For Mike Tomlin, the NFL’s Teflon Don of consistency (18 straight non-losing seasons!), the heat isn’t just simmering—it’s roaring. And this time, his Steelers have added Aaron Rodgers to the mix, hoping to achieve their dream. But before that, Tomlin is building his fort with some popular names.

After DK Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers’ entry made headlines, another NFL player is likely walking the same road. Enter the rumor mill’s juiciest twist: Pittsburgh’s front office is quietly eyeing Commanders star Terry McLaurin, a receiver whose résumé reads like a Madden create-a-player dream.

Imagine a receiver who’s never missed a game since the 2020 season, racks up five consecutive 1K seasons, and just dropped a franchise-record 13 TDs in 2024—including a walk-off winner against Dallas. McLaurin isn’t just stats; he’s art. His 460 receptions and 6,379 yards glow brighter when you learn he:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Invented tackling-dummy drills to master contested catches

Advocates for therapy, crediting it with making him a better leader, “The biggest thing I had to learn was to catch myself before I got in that hole”

Celebrates birthdays by throwing parties for foster kids

Even launched a cereal, ‘Crunch Time Flakes’, to fund youth initiatives

As one Redditor put it:“When it’s all said and done, there is gonna be a legit argument for Terry being the best WR in franchise history.” Rodgers clearly agrees. On The Pat McAfee Show, he gushed: “I give Terry McLaurin a lot of credit… I have a ton of respect for him.”

Picture Rodgers—fresh off inking a 1-year, $13.65 M deal—slinging rainbows to McLaurin while DK Metcalf burns secondaries deep. McLaurin’s crisp routes and red-zone grit (38 career TDs) fix Pittsburgh’s intermediate-game anemia. He’s not just talent; he’s a culture multiplier. In D.C., he mentored young WRs through eleven different QBs without a grumble. That’s Steeler DNA—where Jerome Bettis once said pulling on the helmet meant carrying “respect, success, and integrity.”

Tomlin knows this isn’t fantasy football. McLaurin’s looming extension (~3 years, $93 M) demands cap gymnastics. But for a coach skating on thin ice after six straight playoff flops? Pairing Rodgers with a receiver who turns third downs into poetry might be his ‘Hail Mary.’

From blame to bold moves: Mike Tomlin’s make-or-break moment post Aaron Rodgers

Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch recently unleashed on 93.7 The Fan, slicing through the ‘Steel City’s’ polite silence like a blitzing linebacker: “He absolutely deserves all the blame. Why? Because he hired Matt Canada. That was a disaster for three years.” No matter how Mike Tomlin’s time with the Steelers ends, fans won’t easily forget the chaos around Canada. Hiring him in the first place raised eyebrows, but what really stuck with people was how long Tomlin let it drag on before finally letting him go. That chapter may always shadow his legacy.

Batch didn’t stop there. He spotlighted Tomlin’s QB carousel—from Kenny Pickett’s unfulfilled promise to the veteran patchwork of Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and now Aaron Rodgers: “Steelers fans have been spoiled because Ben Roethlisberger was at the helm for 18 years.” Ouch. The critique? Tomlin’s control-freak tendencies and inability to develop young passers left him reliant on mercenary arms.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As ‘Terrible Towels’ prepare to whirl in Dublin this September (Week 4 vs. Vikings), one question lingers: Will McLaurin trade Commanders burgundy for Steelers gold? If Tomlin pulls it off, Pittsburgh won’t just reload—it’ll resonate. Because in the NFL’s toughest division, sometimes salvation wears No. 17.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fun Fact: McLaurin’s consistency—75+ catches and 1K yards in 5 of his first 6 seasons—puts him alongside Randy Moss and Torry Holt. Mario didn’t hit blocks this cleanly.