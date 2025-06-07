NFL Rumors: Mike Tomlin to Sign 2,651-Yard TE for Aaron Rodgers Amid Serious Concerns

The air over Pittsburgh hums with that familiar, electric tension—the kind that crackled before ‘Immaculate Extensions’ and ‘Terrible Towel’ blizzards. It’s the premonition of something big, something that could tilt the axis of the AFC North. Whispers echo through Acrisure’s corridors and bounce off the Monongahela: there could soon be a ‘Unicorn’ basking in Steel City Twilight.

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers are eyeing Atlanta’s 2,651-yard tight end phenom, Kyle Pitts, for Aaron Rodgers. It’s a move dripping with ambition, pairing a quarterback sculpted from football mythos with a talent nicknamed ‘The Unicorn.’ But in the shadows of this potential blockbuster, a chorus of seasoned voices, led by LeSean McCoy, raises a skeptical eyebrow. Is this the missing piece, or just a dazzling distraction before the twilight?

Pitts isn’t just any tight end. Drafted 4th overall in 2021—the highest TE selection ever—he exploded onto the scene with a rookie year for the ages: 68 rec, 1,026 yds (a Falcons TE record shattering Tony Gonzalez’s mark), joining Mike Ditka in the elite 1K rookie club. His 6’6″ frame, 83⅜-inch wingspan (longest for a TE/WR in 20 years), and 4.44 speed make him a coverage nightmare, a true unicorn.

Remember that 163-yard demolition of Miami? Or the 49-yard TD vs. Tampa Bay last October, where he crossed the line just before the ball flew loose? That’s Pitts: rare air, breathtaking potential. Yet, Atlanta’s new regime seems ready to move him, reportedly seeking a Day 2 pick, with the Jags and the Chargers also lurking. For Tomlin and GM Omar Khan, sitting on a healthy $31.8 M in cap space, swinging for Pitts feels like aligning stars around their newly acquired sun: Rodgers.

Enter McCoy, cutting through the hype like a safety blitzing the A-gap. “Now everybody’s excited about the play—they always go to the playoffs,” he quips, his tone laced with the weariness of seeing this Steelers movie before. “You can’t be excited about something you always do.”

His focus lands squarely on the four-time MVP now wearing black and gold. “Aaron Rodgers is turning 41 years old. Or was he already 41? Turning 42. You know him better… I think we’re stuck on the old Aaron Rodgers. Even the way we follow his path: is he signing with them? Is he not signing with them? And it’s like since when we do all this for a 41-year-old quarterback?” The comparison is inevitable, yet dismissive: “It ain’t Tom Brady.”

McCoy paints a picture of Mike Tomlin’s diminishing returns, particularly in the playoffs, wrapped in familiar finery: “You’ve seen Aaron Rodgers before: you saw him with Russell Wilson, saw him with Kenny Pickett. He’s going to take that team to the playoffs. Now, it might look a little different—a nice little sidearm pass, or a 40-yard bomb—but it’s going to be the same result.” But, there’s always a but…

Amid serious concerns: Rodgers foundation cracks

McCoy’s skepticism isn’t just about Rodgers’ age; it’s about the ground beneath the aging gunslinger’s feet. “When I watched last year, they had bad defensive play, a bad running game, bad O-line play. That’s not really changing that much,” he asserts. The Steelers added firepower with DK Metcalf (6,324 career yds, 48 TDs) and shored up the defense with Patrick Queen and Darius Slay, but the core issues McCoy highlights linger.

Can Jaylen Warren truly carry the run game? He has quietly become one of the NFL’s most efficient backs. Through his first three pro seasons, he has piled up 1,674 rushing yards (4.8 ypc), 894 receiving yards and 2,568 scrimmage yards—highlighted by a 74-yard scoring sprint that stands as the Steelers’ longest rushing TD since 2005. But Najee Harris‘ departure leaves rookie Kaleb Johnson (round 3, pick 83) and Kenneth Gainwell (single-season best of 364 yards in 4 seasons at Philly) as the unproven backups.

But will the O-line hold long enough for Rodgers’ meticulous deep-ball artistry? And what about T.J. Watt’s looming $30.4 M cap hit and extension talks hanging like a Sword of Damocles over Khan’s meticulously managed cap? Beyond his franchise-record 108 career sacks and his 2021 Defensive Player of the Year hardware, Watt embodies the Steelers’ identity. More than just numbers, Watt’s leadership in the locker room and on the practice field instills a culture of accountability and toughness that defines Pittsburgh’s defense.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line faced significant challenges during the 2024 NFL season, impacting both pass protection and run blocking. Here’s an overview of the key issues:

Pass Protection Struggles

High Sack Rate: The offensive line allowed 49 sacks throughout the season, tying them for the 9th-highest total in the league..

Run Blocking Inconsistencies

Yards Per Carry: The Steelers averaged 4.1 yards per carry, totaling 2,166 rushing yards over the season. While respectable, there was room for improvement in creating consistent running lanes.

Penalties: 102 O-line penalties in total, ranking them 8th in the league.

Youth and Inexperience

Rookie Starters: The Steelers relied on rookies like center Zach Frazier and guard Mason McCormick , who showed promise but also faced typical first-year challenges.

Development Needs: With a quartet of second- and third-year players projected to start in the upcoming season, the offensive line’s development remains a priority.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 6, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Acquiring Pitts would be a masterstroke, adding a dynamic, matchup-proof weapon to pair with Metcalf, giving Rodgers the kind of versatile target he thrived with during his Green Bay peak. Imagine the Unicorn galloping down the seam in the Steel City, Rodgers dropping dimes like it’s ten years ago.

Yet, McCoy’s warnings echo like a foghorn on the Three Rivers. Is trading for Pitts, even with his undisclosed injury (though participating in off-field work), merely applying glitter to a structure needing steel beams? Does adding another weapon mask the persistent issues McCoy identified – the trench battles, the run game identity, the defense’s consistency beyond Watt?

It’s the ultimate Steelers paradox: chasing Lombardi with a legendary, aging QB while wrestling with the ghosts of playoff exits past and foundational questions Tomlin’s brilliance has papered over for years. The potential union of Rodgers and Pitts in Pittsburgh is a story dripping with poetic possibility.

But in the harsh, fluorescent light of the NFL grind, as McCoy reminds us, poetry often collides with the prose of reality. Will this gamble be their Super Bowl triumph, or just another chapter ending in the Wild Card round? The Terrible Towels are poised to wave, waiting to see if this twilight ride ends in a blaze of glory or familiar, frustrating dusk.