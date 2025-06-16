NFL Rumors: Mike Tomlin Wants to Add $6.9B Team’s Reject as Steelers Eye Help for Aaron Rodgers

Old habits die hard—and that might just define Aaron Rodgers’ latest chapter with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a brief, drama-filled stint with the New York Jets, Rodgers is reportedly once again eyeing a reunion with familiar faces. One of those names? Allen Lazard, the longtime Packers receiver and one-time trusted target who followed Rodgers to New York (well, technically he was signed first, but you get our drift) before things unraveled.

Although Lazard is still under contract with the Jets, rumors are swirling that the Steelers have checked in on his availability. The context is important: New York’s $6.9 billion franchise gave Lazard a two-year chance, but things went south fast. After a disappointing 2023 campaign with just 23 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown, Lazard agreed to a significant pay cut—down to $1.75 million for 2025—to remain on the roster. That move effectively positions him as a free agent after this season.

In 2024, his production saw a modest uptick with Rodgers under center again—37 catches for 530 yards and six touchdowns—but the perception of him as a “Rodgers-only” player lingers. Lazard wants to break out of that narrative and prove he can thrive without Rodgers pulling the strings. Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand recently praised his commitment, saying, “Allen has done a remarkable job trying to learn the system. It’s been really nice to have him.”

Even so, the Steelers’ interest makes sense. With George Pickens now in Dallas, Pittsburgh has a void in their WR room. Lazard’s career numbers—229 receptions, 3,007 yards, and 27 touchdowns—bring experience, chemistry with Rodgers, and a track record of reliability. Whether that’s enough to make a trade happen remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the Steelers’ pursuit of offensive reinforcements hasn’t stopped with Lazard.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported that Pittsburgh has been working the phones, though their approach has been conservative—offering conditional sixth-rounders and similar low-leverage proposals. Currently, Aaron Rodgers is bonding well with DK Metcalf. But they need more offensive power if they truly want to make the most of 2025.

Mike Tomlin expected to go all out to help Aaron Rodgers

One particular area of need emerged after tight end Donald Parham Jr. suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during OTAs. That loss pushed Mike Tomlin to explore options, including reaching out to the Miami Dolphins for Jonnu Smith. The trade talk with Miami has been fluid: ESPN’s Adam Schefter initially reported the Steelers backed off, only to later claim that discussions were still active.

Smith had a career-best year in Miami in 2024, logging 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns while starting six of 17 games. For a 41-year-old Rodgers, adding a proven tight end like Smith could be critical.

But it’s not just about fit—it’s about desire. Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently made it clear that his client would prefer to stay in Miami and pursue a new deal there. Still, Pittsburgh has room to negotiate: after signing Rodgers to a one-year, $13.6 million deal, the Steelers still have $18.8 million in cap space for 2025, plus flexibility for future years—$87 million in 2026 and a projected $184 million in 2027.

Tomlin and Pittsburgh’s front office know the window is small. These two moves—whether or not they land Lazard or Smith—may end up defining whether Rodgers’ twilight run becomes a true Super Bowl pursuit or just another missed opportunity. In a city starving for another Lombardi, the pressure is quietly mounting.