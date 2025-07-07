NFL Rumors: Nick Sirianni Threatens Mike Tomlin’s Hopes for All Pro Safety Amid Panthers’ Interest

The Steelers shook things up by moving Minkah Fitzpatrick in a blockbuster deal. But don’t think for a second they’re done reshaping their secondary. Rumor has it, Pittsburgh already has a plan and a big-name target to fill that All-Pro-sized hole in their defense. The problem is, Nick Sirianni might be lurking with the same idea. The Eagles‘ HC knows a game-changing safety when he sees one. And if the Steelers thought they had a clear path to their top choice, they might want to think again. Philly’s interest could turn this into a full-blown bidding war, leaving Mike Tomlin scrambling.

Oh, and there’s another team lurking in the shadows, ready to make things even messier. So, who’s the mystery safety both coaches are fighting over? Well, it’s the veteran safety Justin Simmons. The scoop just dropped: NFL Rumor on X reports “Former #Falcons Justin Simmons reportedly has interest from the #Eagles and #Panthers.” And just like that, Mike Tomlin’s safety search got messy.

The Steelers were already eyeing Simmons as the perfect replacement for Minkah Fitzpatrick – a proven playmaker with four All-Pro nods and 32 career picks. But now, Nick Sirianni and the Eagles are crashing the party. Philly’s been Simmons’ dream destination for a while, and with Vic Fangio running the defense, this could be a match made in heaven.

Tomlin isn’t the type to back down from a fight, but Sirianni has the upper hand here. The Eagles need a safety after shipping off C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Simmons fits Fangio’s system like a glove. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s options are shrinking fast—Marcus Williams and Jordan Whitehead are still out there, but neither brings Simmons’ game-changing upside.

But here’s the twist – this isn’t just a two-team race. Also lurking in the shadows? The Panthers, armed with cap space and a desperate need for veteran leadership in their secondary.

The Panthers’ Justin Simmons gamble

While everyone’s focused on Nick Sirianni and Mike Tomlin, Carolina might be playing the long game. The Panthers already made their big safety splash by locking down Tre’von Moehrig, but adding Justin Simmons could transform their entire defense overnight. Here’s the kicker – it makes almost too much sense.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero runs the same Fangio-style system where Simmons became a star in Denver. That’s not just X’s and O’s – it’s muscle memory. For a veteran safety, that comfort level means faster reads, quicker breaks on the ball, and more big plays. And let’s be real, Carolina’s young secondary could use someone who’s seen it all before.

Don’t let the age talk fool you. Simmons isn’t some fading rental – he played nearly every snap for Atlanta last year while still making game-changing plays. Seven pass breakups, two picks, and the kind of steady tackling that doesn’t show up in highlight reels but wins games. This is the same guy who led the league in interceptions recently and made four All-Pro teams in his prime.

For the Panthers, this isn’t about chasing last year’s stats. It’s about getting that rare veteran who can elevate everyone around him. Imagine Simmons mentoring Moehrig, cleaning up coverage mistakes, and giving Bryce Young fewer headaches in practice. In a division with young QBs and explosive offenses, that leadership matters more than any 40-time.

The money’s there. The need’s obvious. And while Carolina might not be a contender yet, they’re building something interesting. For Simmons, it could be a chance to put his stamp on a rising team rather than being just another piece in Philly or Pittsburgh. Sometimes the best moves are the quiet ones nobody sees coming – and this has that exact vibe.