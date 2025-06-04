NFL Rumors: Pete Carroll to Address Geno Smith’s Need After Raiders’ Smart Staffing Decisions

Just two months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders had clear holes to fill – quarterback, offensive line, cornerback, and running back. Pete Carroll kicked things off by trading for Geno Smith, locking in his previous trusted QB. Then John Spytek went to work in free agency, bringing in guys like Alex Cappa, Raheem Mostert, Eric Stokes, Jeremy Chinn, and Lonnie Johnson. But let’s be real, most of those pickups feel like short-term fixes. That’s why, in the draft, Carroll added names like Ashton Jeanty and TCU wideout Jack Bech. Still, the big question remains: does that solve it all? Maybe not. Because if Geno’s really going to cook, he might need a proven veteran receiver who can boost that depth chart.

So, how about Amari Cooper? Dallas used to be the team that never made moves at the trade deadline — you know, the franchise that sat on their hands while everyone else wheeled and dealed. That changed big time over the past decade, and nobody felt it more than in 2018 when they shipped out their first-round pick for Cooper. That move literally saved their season, helping the WR to become the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. This showed Jerry Jones wasn’t messing around anymore. But now the tables have turned. Cooper’s name is floating around in trade rumors, with other teams circling like vultures, including Geno Smith’s squad.

The speculation mill cranked up this Tuesday when NFL Rumors dropped an update on their X account. “NFL RUMORS: The #Raiders reportedly have interest in former #Browns WR Amari Cooper #RaiderNation,” they wrote. Cooper’s sitting in free agency limbo after a rough 2024 split between Cleveland and Buffalo following a trade deadline deal. His numbers were arguably poor, as he recorded just 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns last year with the Bills.

Cooper was Dallas‘s go-to guy for four solid years, putting up nearly 70 yards per game and making the offense click. But when CeeDee Lamb showed up in 2020, the writing was on the wall. Jerry Jones reportedly wanted his shiny new first-rounder to be the alpha, so Cooper got shipped out in 2022. Fast forward to now, Cooper’s bouncing around the league looking for a home. So, is Geno Smith’s Raiders his answer?

Interestingly, Amari Cooper was crushing it just two years earlier. He racked up a career-high 1,250 yards with Cleveland in 2023 and earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod. Of course, one bad season doesn’t erase that production, especially when you’re talking about a receiver who’s about to turn 31 this June. Still, he has plenty of tread left on the tires.

Hence, Las Vegas makes sense as a landing spot since they’ve just got Jakobi Meyers locked down in the slot besides Jack Bech. Their receiver room is still pretty green. Adding Cooper would give them that veteran presence they need while potentially getting a bounce-back season from a guy who knows how to produce when the situation’s right. So, let’s wait and watch whether Pete Carroll picks Cooper as a weapon for Geno Smith or not. Meanwhile, let’s not forget that he also made some smart choices with the Raiders‘ staff.

Pete Carroll loads up on college talent for Geno Smith!

Pete Carroll landed in Las Vegas with one mission — to build something that actually lasts instead of another quick fix that falls apart. The Raiders handed him the keys, knowing he’s got the blueprint for long-term success. And Carroll’s already making moves that show he’s thinking way beyond just 2025. His first big splash was reuniting with Geno Smith. After all, he is the quarterback he knows inside and out from their Seattle days together.

But Carroll’s smartest play might be pairing up with Chip Kelly as his offensive coordinator. Kelly just finished helping Ohio State capture a national championship. So, now Geno Smith’s Raiders are throwing serious money his way, making him the highest-paid OC in the league. It’s a massive risk on a guy whose college success needs to translate back to the NFL level. But Carroll’s putting his faith in his recent college experience, saying it is exactly what his team needs.

Besides, the college connection runs deeper than just Kelly, too. Pete Carroll is loading up his staff with coaches who’ve been grinding at the university level recently. He believes they bring a fresh perspective on young talent. As per Levi Edwards’ Carroll’s strategy is: “Carroll has brought in a lot of new faces he’s never worked with, many from the college level. At the NFL Combine, Carroll said this was a strategic choice — believing that coaches who’ve recently been at the college level provide valuable intel in scouting and the ability to relate to younger players.” Hmm….Impressive! So, that means the head coach is trying to build the Raiders for a better future with his unique strategy. So, who are the ones Carroll is looking for?

Other names are not revealed. But as per Edwards, “This includes running backs coach Deland McCullough, who was with a Notre Dame team that played in the CFB National Championship Game last year. Ironically, he was defeated by an Ohio State team with which new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was involved.” All in all, Carroll’s basically flipping the script on how NFL teams usually build their coaching staffs for Geno Smith and the team. And if it works, Raider Nation could be looking at something special brewing in Vegas.