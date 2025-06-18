NFL Rumors: Saints Pushing Kellen Moore to Target Heisman Winner After Cam Jordan’s Eye-Catching Take

With Derek Carr retiring on May 10, the New Orleans Saints find themselves in rare territory: the starting quarterback spot is wide open, something that’s only happened once in over 20 years. Back then, it was Jameis Winston vs. Taysom Hill after Drew Brees walked away. But this time? It’s different. Four young QBs. Barely any starts. No wins between the two of them. Still, at OTAs, coach Kellen Moore gave each guy a shot with the first team. It’s clear that he’s not interested in them watching the depth chart; he wants them focused. He’s watching how they lead in the huddle, how they take charge at the line, how they read the field. And while the whole thing’s still taking shape, Moore might just be keeping a quiet eye on someone who already knows the system inside and out.

Yes! Just when it felt like the Saints were settling into a quiet, predictable offseason, the locker room stirred the pot. With Kellen Moore stepping in as the new head coach and the QB situation still murky at best, one very loud endorsement has come up that could change everything. NFL Rumours hint at a surprising shift: some Saints players are actively pushing for a reunion.

“Several Saints players have spoken up and want the team to trade for Giants’ Jameis Winston,” they posted on X. And this isn’t about some good vibes or throwback highlights. The locker room sees a playmaker who knows the city, brings serious arm talent, and could inject some real energy into an offense that…to say the least, is still finding rhythm under HC Kellen Moore.

Winston spent four seasons with the Saints from 2020 to 2023, playing a total of 21 games and earning 10 starts. During this phase, the man led his former franchise to a record of 6-4 in the starting games. However, the Heisman winner’s 2024 was interesting. Despite not starting every week, he produced decent numbers. He threw for a 61.1% completion rate for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 picks. Isn’t this stats enough to re-sign Winston to Moore’s team? But the problem is, Winston has agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the New York Giants this year. Hence, trading him back seems quite difficult for the Saints.

No doubt, the Saints have a fresh staff and a brand-new offense, but Jameis Winston? He’s still loved in that building. Known for his leadership and locker-room presence, he made a real impact in New Orleans. But now the Giants are weighing their options. Trading him could bring in some much-needed Day 3 draft capital after they already gave up their third-rounder for Jaxon Dart. Still, it’s a tough call. Letting go of a trusted veteran who was supposed to help mentor Dart isn’t easy.

Sure, they’ve still got Russell Wilson, and Brian Daboll’s hands-on with Dart’s growth. Eli Manning‘s even around to help. But if Wilson goes down early? Dart might be forced in too soon. That’s a gamble. And let’s be real, a seventh-rounder won’t cut it. Quarterbacks with Winston’s experience rarely get dealt, so it’s hard to pin a price. The Saints might hold off and see who else shakes loose, maybe even Tommy DeVito. But if they want to give Kellen Moore a strong, stable start, Winston might just be worth that late-round pick. The Giants now face the question: what’s more valuable – Winston’s experience or a low-end roster shot?

And it’s not just the numbers with Winston, it’s his presence. His teammates talk about how he commands a huddle, stays cool when the pocket collapses, and isn’t afraid to launch it deep when the play breaks down. With vets like Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Alvin Kamara? They crave a QB who can take the shots. He’d fit right in in this green-light offense. If this trade does go through, it could turn out to be one of the smartest moves the Saints have made in a while.

Sure, he has had his highs and lows, but which QB hasn’t? And this isn’t about chasing perfection—it’s about seizing a great opportunity. Right now, he ticks every box for a club in transition: veteran QB with a big arm, dynamism, and calculated risk-taking. The receivers want the chances downfield. The locker room wants a new—but—familiar energy. And Kellen Moore, he’s not the one to play it safe. If his offense is truly about giving playmakers the room to work, then Winston is a match made in heaven.

Cam Jordan’s Bold $28M Bet Sends Message Loud and Clear

In a rather bold (and faithful) declaration, DE Cam Jordan makes it clear: if it were up to him, Jameis Winston would already be suiting up in black and gold, at the same time betting his house on it. That $28 million in cap space? Cam’s saying spend it. Yes, the guy is staking $28 million of cap space on Winston’s potential.

During a recent appearance on “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams, Saints star Cameron Jordan was asked which QB he would like to bring in for the team. To which, the defensive star replied, “There’s Russ (Wilson) over there. They’ve got Jaxson Dart. My guy, Jameis, like, come on down. It makes a lot of sense. I’m going all in on Jameis as a veteran quarterback. Come on over.”

So, the locker room pushing for Winston, combined with Jordan’s endorsement, makes it clear: everyone in New Orleans wants veteran Jameis Winston. So, where does this leave the Saints? In a limbo, maybe. Winston’s growing wave inside the locker room cannot be ignored. It matters, and it matters a lot, especially after the Giants might keep Winston as the backup in 2025. So, this could push Moore into some serious soul-searching—not just about who plays under centre, but about what kind of team he’s trying to build. And who could be better than Winston?