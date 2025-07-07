NFL Rumors: Sean Payton and 4 NFL HCs Get Major Trade Boost Amid Terry McLaurin Contract Update

It always starts quietly. No press release, no drama. Just a deal that doesn’t happen. And suddenly, five front offices are paying attention. Not because a player’s on the block… but because one isn’t locked in. That’s exactly how it is with a proven star in the NFC. And around the league? A handful of head coaches, whether they’re building from the ground up or chasing a title, are suddenly on high alert. They didn’t expect this name to be in play. But now? They’re clearing whiteboards and sketching out how one surprise addition could change everything… before training camp even starts.

Terry McLaurin’s situation in Washington is starting to raise eyebrows. With just one year left on his deal and no extension in sight, it doesn’t look too hopeful. If the Commanders can’t lock him down soon, don’t be surprised if trade talks heat up fast. As per rumours, Sean Payton and at least four other head coaches are already watching closely, ready to jump in. But let’s talk about how viable it is—economically and sportingly, for the teams in the mix.

Let’s talk about Sean Payton and the Broncos first. Let’s be honest, their offence fizzled when it mattered the most. Seven points in a wild-card loss, led by a rookie QB and a receiver room held together with duct tape. That’s why the Terry McLaurin buzz suddenly feels very real. McLaurin would be a dream fit in Sean Payton’s offence. He’s smooth, reliable, gets open deep, and doesn’t need 10 targets to make an impact.

Courtland Sutton is already doing work, and Bo Nix is looking for that steady outlet. It just makes way too much sense. Yeah, Denver brought in Evan Engram and drafted Pat Bryant, but let’s be honest: Denver needs one more big-time weapon in its arsenal.

Next candidate? Pete Carroll‘s Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders feel like they’re in “let’s go for it” mode. Geno’s running the show, Pete Carroll’s back in charge, and they’ve got the cap space to make something happen. $36 million now, even more, next year. Add in Brock Bowers needing a reliable vet next to him. Perfect.

Then we’ve got the Jets. The Jets are in full rebuild mode with Justin Fields under centre, and honestly? They’ve got a golden chance here. Around $38 million in cap space and a major need for someone to take pressure off Garrett Wilson. Terry McLaurin? A guy who already knows Scott Turner’s playbook from their Washington days? It’s like the perfect puzzle piece just fell into their lap. If the Jets are serious about giving Fields a fair shot, this move feels like a no-brainer.

Next up, the Cardinals. This addition would be more about polishing their offence. Arizona’s offence is already fun to watch, but adding Terry into the mix? That’s a whole new level. Marvin Harrison Jr. is just getting started, Trey McBride had over 100 catches last season, and McLaurin would walk in as that polished, dependable WR1 they’ve been missing since the DeAndre Hopkins days. Stack those three with a healthy Kyler Murray, and suddenly this offence isn’t just promising, it’s downright scary.

Finally, the Chargers. Also, probably one that makes the most sense. The Chargers looked sharp in Year 1 under Jim Harbaugh—11 wins and a playoff berth is no joke. But let’s be honest: the passing game missed that steady, reliable presence after Keenan Allen’s departure. Quentin Johnston showed flashes (eight touchdowns isn’t anything), and Ladd McConkey’s already turning heads. Add a proven vet like Terry McLaurin into that group. They might go on to challenge for the real thing.

But before we ship him off already in our heads, let’s take a deeper look into McLaurin’s contract situation with the Commanders.

Why hasn’t McLaurin put the pen on paper yet

McLaurin’s got one year left on that three-year, $71 million deal. And yes, the $25.5 million cap hit in 2025 is a big one. Washington hit him with the franchise tag again, which kind of says, ‘We want to keep you… but not commit just yet.’ It’s like they’re buying time instead of locking in, and that’s got a lot of teams watching really closely.

So, until someone steps up? It’s going to stall. Whether that’s Washington locking him in long-term or another team making a bold trade, his future is just kind of hanging there. And you better believe teams like Denver, Vegas, the Jets, Arizona, and the Chargers are watching closely. Coaches know what a guy like Terry brings to the table. You don’t let that sit on the shelf for too long.

One call could flip the whole offence for any team. But considering the money and McLaurin’s quality? One thing’s for sure: this will be one of the biggest offseason moves of 2025. If it does end up materialising, of course.