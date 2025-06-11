NFL Rumors: Shane Steichen Faces Same Fate as Anthony Richardson After New Colts Owners Announced

Shane Steichen’s hot seat j͏ust go͏t a ͏whole lot hotte͏r. The Indianapolis Colts’ head coach is staring down a make-or-break 2025 season that could determine whether he’s still calling plays in 2026 or cleaning out his office. Two years of underwhelming results have left Colts fans scratching their heads and ownership asking tough questions. The team has struggled to find consistency on either side of the ball, but nothing has been messier than their quarterback carousel. It’s been a revolving door of mediocrity that has left Indianapolis spinning its wheels while division rivals keep pulling ahead.

Speaking of ownership, the Colts have announced their new structure, taking over from the late Jim Irsay. It is transitioning to his daughters:

Carlie Irsay-Gordon (Owner & CEO)

(Owner & CEO) Casey Foyt (Owner & Executive Vice President)

(Owner & Executive Vice President) Kalen Jackson (Owner & Chief Brand Officer, President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation)

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But grey clouds are gathering over the head coach. Year three is crunch time for Steichen. The patience meter is running dangerously low, and another season of missed opportunities could spell the end of his Indianapolis stint. The franchise needs results, not excuses, and Steichen knows his job security hinges on finally delivering a complete season that shows real progress instead of more of the same disappointing finishes.

AD

The vultures are already circling Shane Steichen, and the Colts might have their backup plan sitting right inside the building. On Monday, NFL rumors dropped a bombshell: “#Colts WR Coach Reggie Wayne is viewed as a possible interim HC if Shane Steichen struggles to start the season. #ForTheShoe.” That seems to be worrisome for the coach.

Reggie Wayne isn’t some random coaching candidate—he’s Indianapolis royalty who has been waiting in the wings since 2022. When Jim Irsay fired Frank Reich and needed someone to steady the ship, Wayne was ready to answer the call. Asked if he’d take the interim job back then, Wayne didn’t hesitate:

“S— yeah. Hell yeah.”

That’s the kind of fire the Colts might need if Steichen can’t turn things around quickly.

The writing’s on the wall for Steichen, and Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker isn’t sugarcoating it: “Steichen has accrued only a 17-17 record with zero trips to the playoffs,”Locker wrote.“Critically, his play-calling wizardry hasn’t transformed Richardson into a star despite his sky-high talent.” The numbers don’t lie—two seasons of .500 football aren’t cutting it in a division where mediocrity gets you fired.

Defense has been Steichen’s biggest nightmare. Last season’s unit ranked 15th in success rate allowed, 18th in PFF’s overall grade, and 19th in pass-rushing grade—basically middle-of-the-pack at best. The Colts swapped out Gus Bradley for Lou Anarumo and added key pieces like Charvarius Ward, Camryn Bynum, and JT Tuimoloau, but that’s a lot of new faces trying to gel quickly.

Locker’s assessment cuts deep: “If Steichen’s offense can’t display more coherence with either Richardson or Daniel Jones under center, it will likely spell the end of his tenure.” The quarterback carousel keeps spinning, and Steichen’s running out of excuses. With first-round pick Tyler Warren joining the mix, this offense needs to click immediately—or Wayne might get the interim call he’s been waiting for. The talent is there, but Indianapolis has been saying that for years.

St͏eichen’s got all͏ ͏the piece͏s on paper͏. The question is whether he can finally put together his first double-digit win season before the front office pulls the plug and hands the keys to their franchise legend. But he’s not the only one at risk. Steichen is facing the same challenge that quarterback Anthony Richardson must overcome in 2025.

Same shoulder, same problems: Richardson’s Indianapolis future mirrors Steichen’s

Anthony Richardson’s Indianapolis dream is turning into a nightmare. And it’s all because of the same shoulder that derailed his rookie season. The Colts quarterback is heading back to the doctor’s office—possibly even the operating table—with the exact same injury that ended his first NFL campaign.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer broke the concerning news on The Rich Eisen Show. Breer said: “He’s gonna go visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. I believe that’s gonna happen this week to get it checked out,” revealing Richardson’s next steps. “ElAttrache was the one who did the surgery initially.” Eisen’s reaction said it all when he heard the doctor’s name: “You don’t want to hear that name, man.”

ElAttrache isn’t just any doctor—he’s the guy who fixes broken superstars. From Achilles tears to Tommy John surgeries, if you’re seeing ElAttrache, something’s seriously wrong. Richardson knows this routine all too well. And why not? He underwent season-ending surgery for a grade-three AC joint sprain in his rookie year, with the same surgeon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets Nov 17, 2024 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson 5 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20241117_lbm_jo9_040

Coach Shane Steichen tried to stay optimistic, saying Richardson was “making good progress during training before suffering his injury” and expecting him back “sometime during training camp.” But Breer wasn’t buying the sunshine-and-rainbows approach. “Anything to do with the quarterback’s throwing shoulder, elbow, wrist, whatever, is serious. But when it’s a repeat thing, that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh boy,’” he explained.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jones is quietly emerging as the biggest winner in this mess. Steichen’s already singing his praises:

“He’s been great. He’s done a really good job for us. Obviously, acclimating to the offense, learning it, the system. Obviously, a smart guy.” Those aren’t the words of a coach planning to leave his new quarterback on the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Breer’s prediction cuts straight to the heart of it: “It seems, at least right now, like there’s a really good chance Daniel Jones is going to be the starting quarterback for the Colts in Week One.” Two major injuries to the same shoulder aren’t the kind of reliability you build a franchise around. Sometimes, the best ability is availability—and right now, Richardson doesn’t have it. That lingering reputation from pulling himself out of a losing game voluntarily doesn’t help his case either.

Could this turn out to be a blessing in disguise for Steichen and Jones?